UK high court approves Bulb takeover by Octopus Energy
Proposed buyout of collapsed supplier gets go-ahead despite judicial reviews lodged by rivals E.ON, Centrica and Scottish Power
UK removes China from Sizewell nuclear project, takes joint stake
Britain on Tuesday removed China General Nuclear from construction of its new Sizewell C power station, announcing it would take a joint stake alongside French partner EDF as relations sour with Beijing. EDF, which is in the process of being fully nationalised amid the region's worsening energy crisis, confirmed Tuesday it is still working with CGN to build Hinkley Point power station in southwestern England.
Grant Shapps warns energy firms not to hike bills of customers cutting use
Business secretary Grant Shapps has written to energy suppliers to warn them not overcharge customers making “huge efforts” to cut their usage.The cabinet minister said he was “disturbed” at reports that some customers had seen a huge spike in direct debit charges despite cutting back on the amount of gas and electricity.Mr Shapps urged the utility giants to reflect what homes are actually using in their prices, as hard-pressed families struggle to pay bills struggling during the cost of living crisis.Sharing a letter sent to energy bosses on Twitter, the business secretary said: “Households shouldn’t see their direct debits rise...
Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike
Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Oil markets are headed for an 'incredible' week, with a significant chance of another production cut by OPEC just ahead of fresh EU sanctions
There's a big chance OPEC+ could slash production quotas again, spelling trouble for energy markets ahead of EU sanctions, RBC's Helima Croft said. "I still think it's up for grabs, but there's certainly a significant chance they do another cut," she told CNBC. Croft said OPEC could base its decision...
Blocking Chinese takeover of UK chip firm ‘bad news’ for Wales, says boss
Government ordered Nexperia to sell 86% of its shareholding in company formerly known as Newport Wafer Fab
Energy Bills Support Scheme: People could 'cash out' £600 payment
The government is looking at ways to allow people in Northern Ireland to spend a £600 energy credit on things other than electricity. The payment is due to go to all households as a credit to their electricity account. But the energy minister said there was "no point" having...
More than 1,000 rail cleaning staff to strike over pay
RMT boss, Mick Lynch, hails ‘historic result’ after cleaner members of the union vote in favour of action
Water firms’ debts since privatisation hit £54bn as Ofwat refuses to impose limits
Customers pay on average 20% of their bill towards servicing debt and rewarding shareholders, says CMA
Glasgow firm awarded £30m to develop clean hydrogen HGV
A Scottish-led project to develop a hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy goods vehicle has been awarded £30m from a government and industry initiative. Glasgow-based HVS aims to develop a "clean and affordable" cab and tractor unit to replace equivalent diesel-powered vehicles currently used across the UK and Europe. The funding...
UK plans to relax ringfencing rules on banks to spark Brexit ‘big bang’
Ministers are considering relaxing rules brought in to stabilise the banking system after the credit crunch, as part of government plans to deregulate the City of London and spark a post-Brexit second big bang for financial services. The ringfencing regulations, introduced unilaterally by the UK in the wake of the...
Calls for probe after leaked footage reveals top Scottish Government official boasting that part of his job is 'breaking up' the United Kingdom
Scotland's top civil servant has been urged to launch a probe after a senior Scottish Government official said part of his job was 'breaking up' the UK. A leaked video shows Ken Thomson, the Scottish Government's director-general of strategy and external affairs, telling colleagues his title helps open doors in Whitehall.
Exeter Chiefs chairman Tony Rowe buys Sandy Park Hotel stake to help pay club debts
Exeter chairman and chief executive Tony Rowe has agreed to buy a stake in a hotel owned by the club to help pay off government-backed Covid-19 loans. Club accounts showed Exeter had a 75% stake in the Sandy Park Hotel, which the Chiefs say was a £40m project that opened at the end of April.
RMT boss and Holyrood transport minister urge UK Government to help end strikes
Rail union boss Mick Lynch and Scotland’s transport minister have urged Westminster to step in to help avoid strikes in the run up to Christmas.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union’s general secretary and Jenny Gilruth agreed they would urge the UK Government to help find solutions to the Network Rail pay dispute – which threatens to bring misery to passengers this festive season – at a meeting in London on Thursday.The Holyrood minister warned that, despite state-owned firm ScotRail agreeing a pay deal with workers earlier this year, the network north of the border “still faces severe disruption as a...
Ed Miliband grills Grant Shapps over views on onshore windfarms
Ed Miliband has urged Grant Shapps to clarify his position on onshore wind farms “once and for all”.The shadow climate change secretary said he found it “extraordinary” that given the “chaos, confusion, and embarrassment” of the Government on onshore wind, Mr Shapps didn’t “clear it up” in the Commons.He accused the Business Secretary of being part of a “fossilised tendency” and of making his predecessor, Jacob Rees-Mogg, look “positively on trend” on the issue.Mr Miliband’s comments came as he responded to Mr Shapps’ statement on energy security in the lower chamber.Earlier this week, Mr Shapps signalled the Government will reverse...
Five British nationalisations – and what happened next
From Henry VIII to the telegram network, how the state intervened in the private sector – and who got the money
Swindon solar panel park planned to power almost 3,000 homes
A solar panel park capable of producing enough electricity to power a small town is being proposed. The 40-year scheme near Minety, Swindon, would produce enough electricity for 2,700 homes, according to developers Ecotricity Generation Limited. The company said it would also help towards the government's 2050 net zero carbon...
Labour majority in City of Chester seat soars to over 10,000 in byelection victory – UK politics live
Latest updates: byelection was first test at the ballot box since Rishi Sunak became prime minister
Brexit has added more than £200 to UK household food bills, study finds
Brexit has cost UK households more than £5.8bn in higher food bills, according to new research linking Britain’s exit from the EU to soaring inflation.Leaving the bloc has added an average of £210 to Britons’ food costs over the two years to the end of 2021, according to a study by the Centre for Economic Performance (CEP).The experts based at the London School of Economics said their analysis confirmed that Brexit alone had increased UK food prices by 6 per cent.Richard Davies, professor at Bristol University and co-author of the study, said Brexit’s non-tariff trade barriers were a key factor behind...
