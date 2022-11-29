Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
BREAKING: WSU linebacker Travion Brown enters transfer portal
PULLMAN -- The first real casualty of transfer season has hit WSU, as per Chris Hummer of 247Sports, linebacker Travion Brown has entered the transfer portal. Brown has entered as a graduate transfer and will have one year left to play, with a redshirt if necessary. The 6-3, 230-pounder from...
Utah National Guard Airman dies in Guam after medical emergency, leaves behind daughter and pregnant wife
An Airman assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing of the Utah Air National Guard died on Tuesday, Nov. 29 after medical complications while on a routine deployment to Guam.
kslnewsradio.com
Morning storms impact school schedules
SALT LAKE CITY– Severe weather conditions forcing schools to to adjust schedules Friday morning. Canyons School District announced a remote learning day for Friday due to dangerous road conditions. Summit Academy schools are also on a remote schedule. Salt Lake City, Alpine, Granite, Davis, Murray, Cache and Provo School...
Herald-Journal
Logan High School fires head football coach, former BRHS player Bowen
Bart Bowen, a former state champion football player at Bear River High, was fired Tuesday morning after four seasons as Logan High's head coach. According to Shana Longhurst, Logan City School District’s director of communications and public relations, the decision to let Bowen go was made by the school’s administration.
KSLTV
Utah man charged in 2 ‘purge’ killings found competent to stand both trials
PROVO, Utah — A man accused of killing one man in Ogden and another in Spanish Fork has been found competent to stand trial in both cases against him. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
KUTV
National Guard Airman from Roy dies after medical emergency while deployed in Guam
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A routine deployment to Guam ended in tragedy for a Utah Air National Guard Airman, who suffered a medical emergency and later died. Tech. Sgt. Burton Patrick Juengel, who was assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing, was transported to an emergency room after the medical issue, where doctors worked to diagnose his condition, according to a statement from the Utah National Guard. His health declined in the following days, and Juengel died Nov. 29.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Storm drops 2 - 19 inches on Utah, leaves crashes in its wake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.
Cold, flu, RSV, croup on the rise among children
The holidays are here, and that means flu season is too. Utah hospitals and schools are starting to feel the effects of an increase in different illnesses among young children.
upr.org
New consignment clothing store to open on Logan's Center Street
Construction for a new wellness center is coming along at 99 W. Center Street, and a new consignment clothing store also has plans to open in the same building. Previously home to baby-needs retail store Stork Landing, the Center Street location will soon be welcoming Indy Clover — a second-hand clothing consignment store that has been growing throughout Utah in recent years. The store has locations in Lindon, Springville, Ogden and St. George.
Alleged I-15 shooter ‘tried to scare police’ in attempt to see his mom
The man who was allegedly involved in a shootout with police on I-15 in Layton on Wednesday, Nov. 30 has been identified and booked into the Davis County Jail.
Gephardt Daily
‘Police incident’ closes stretch of SB I-15 in Layton
LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two mile stretch of southbound Interstate 15 was closed in Davis County Wednesday morning after an incident involving Layton police. “Layton officers were involved in a shooting on I-15 this morning,” Layton PD said in a statement posted on social...
ksl.com
Police: Man arrested in freeway shootout says he was trying to scare officers, see his mom
LAYTON — A man who police say engaged in a shootout with officers on the I-15 freeway in Layton earlier this week has been moved from a hospital to the Davis County Jail. Michael John Buttel, 28, of Provo, was arrested for investigation of 21 crimes, including three counts of assault on an officer and six counts of shooting a gun from a vehicle.
ABC 4
Where you can find homemade candles, soaps, candies and more in Ogden
Northern Utah this shopping experience is in your neck of the woods! Christmas shopping is made easy for you this morning. Jennie Thacker the owner of Simple Treasures boutique stopped by the show to share gifting ideas that you can find all in one location. There are dozens of local...
kslnewsradio.com
Suspect in I-15 shooting named, booked into jail
LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police announced Thursday evening that the suspect involved in Wednesday morning’s officer-involved shooting on southbound I-15 near Hill Field Road has been booked into the Davis County Jail. Police say 28-year-old Micheal John Buttel has been booked on several charges related to the incident....
Gephardt Daily
South Ogden woman arrested for drugs, child endangerment; home condemned
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A South Ogden mother was charged with new drug counts Monday after eluding police for more than three weeks on warrants charging her with alleged drug possession and child endangerment. Those warrants also led to the woman’s home being condemned...
KUTV
Suspect in officer-involved shooting on I-15 had criminal history, previous arrests
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Layton police released additional information about the man they said shot at officers, causing a portion of I-15 to be closed on Wednesday. According to court documents, Micheal John Buttel, 28, is a frequent drug user who is known to carry and utilize dangerous weapons.
kvnutalk
Logan man arrested for allegedly assaulting and threatening to kill woman – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 31-year-old Logan man has been arrested for assaulting and threatening to kill a woman during several domestic disputes. Austin Pierce Schneider was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail, where he is temporarily being held without bail. According to an arrest report, Logan City Police officers...
Comments / 0