Logan, UT

247Sports

BREAKING: WSU linebacker Travion Brown enters transfer portal

PULLMAN -- The first real casualty of transfer season has hit WSU, as per Chris Hummer of 247Sports, linebacker Travion Brown has entered the transfer portal. Brown has entered as a graduate transfer and will have one year left to play, with a redshirt if necessary. The 6-3, 230-pounder from...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Morning storms impact school schedules

SALT LAKE CITY– Severe weather conditions forcing schools to to adjust schedules Friday morning. Canyons School District announced a remote learning day for Friday due to dangerous road conditions. Summit Academy schools are also on a remote schedule. Salt Lake City, Alpine, Granite, Davis, Murray, Cache and Provo School...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Logan High School fires head football coach, former BRHS player Bowen

Bart Bowen, a former state champion football player at Bear River High, was fired Tuesday morning after four seasons as Logan High's head coach. According to Shana Longhurst, Logan City School District’s director of communications and public relations, the decision to let Bowen go was made by the school’s administration.
LOGAN, UT
KUTV

National Guard Airman from Roy dies after medical emergency while deployed in Guam

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A routine deployment to Guam ended in tragedy for a Utah Air National Guard Airman, who suffered a medical emergency and later died. Tech. Sgt. Burton Patrick Juengel, who was assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing, was transported to an emergency room after the medical issue, where doctors worked to diagnose his condition, according to a statement from the Utah National Guard. His health declined in the following days, and Juengel died Nov. 29.
ROY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Storm drops 2 - 19 inches on Utah, leaves crashes in its wake

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

New consignment clothing store to open on Logan's Center Street

Construction for a new wellness center is coming along at 99 W. Center Street, and a new consignment clothing store also has plans to open in the same building. Previously home to baby-needs retail store Stork Landing, the Center Street location will soon be welcoming Indy Clover — a second-hand clothing consignment store that has been growing throughout Utah in recent years. The store has locations in Lindon, Springville, Ogden and St. George.
LOGAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

‘Police incident’ closes stretch of SB I-15 in Layton

LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two mile stretch of southbound Interstate 15 was closed in Davis County Wednesday morning after an incident involving Layton police. “Layton officers were involved in a shooting on I-15 this morning,” Layton PD said in a statement posted on social...
LAYTON, UT
ABC 4

Where you can find homemade candles, soaps, candies and more in Ogden

Northern Utah this shopping experience is in your neck of the woods! Christmas shopping is made easy for you this morning. Jennie Thacker the owner of Simple Treasures boutique stopped by the show to share gifting ideas that you can find all in one location. There are dozens of local...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Suspect in I-15 shooting named, booked into jail

LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police announced Thursday evening that the suspect involved in Wednesday morning’s officer-involved shooting on southbound I-15 near Hill Field Road has been booked into the Davis County Jail. Police say 28-year-old Micheal John Buttel has been booked on several charges related to the incident....
LAYTON, UT

