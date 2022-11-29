ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tony Romo again gets the call for Chiefs vs. Bengals

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals fans will once again hear Tony Romo on the call when their team encounters the Kansas City Chiefs, this time in Week 13 with major playoff implications at stake.

It’s a natural fit for the CBS Sports broadcast considering Romo and Co. were on the call for that famous regular season encounter between the teams last year (where Romo hit the kid-friendly “Chase is on the case” call).

This week, CBS announced Romo, Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson will once again be on the call.

For those who missed them last year, these were some of the best calls from Romo and Co. while Ja’Marr Chase went absolutely wild in a Bengals win:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

