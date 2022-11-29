ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates for Dec. 1, 2022: Rates Decrease Sharply

A few major mortgage rates slumped over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages had a significant downswing. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also declined. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the...
The Hill

Here’s where home prices are heading in 2023: Realtor.com

Story at a glance A new forecast from Realtor.com projects home prices will increase nationwide by 5.4 percent next year.  The real estate company expects that mortgage rates will continue to hover around 7 percent. High mortgage rates alongside price growth will push up monthly payments by close to 28 percent to $2,430. Americans have…
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report

Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
NJ.com

Today’s mortgage rates for November 30, 2022

Looking for the most up-to-date mortgage rates to empower your purchasing or refinancing decisions? We’ve got you covered. Here, you can view today’s mortgage interest rates, updated daily according to data from Bankrate, so you can have the most current data when purchasing or refinancing your home. 30-year...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

2023 Conforming Loan Limit Tops $1M For High-Cost Areas

FHFA said the baseline conforming loan limit will increase 12% next year. With home prices nationwide rising for a record 128 consecutive months, it’s no surprise the federal government will raise the limits for loans it will back by 12% in 2023. What may shock some about the new...
ValueWalk

Mortgage Rates Are Down While Bleak Forecasts Arise for 2023 in Housing

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.58% as of Nov. 23, down from last week when it averaged 6.61%; a year ago at this time, it averaged 3.10%. And the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.90%, down from last week when it averaged 5.98%; a year ago at this time, it average 2.42%.
Business Insider

The best interest-earning bank accounts today: 6-month CDs paying up to 4.20% APY

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average interest rate paid by...
Washington Examiner

Experts see housing prices dropping as high mortgage rates hit demand

Experts expect home prices to keep falling in 2023 as high mortgage rates and slowing sales chip away at the housing market. After a gangbusters year in 2021 that featured ultralow mortgage rates and strong demand, existing home prices peaked earlier this year and have been tumbling ever since. The falling prices don’t appear to be slowing anytime soon.
kitco.com

Gold prices holding major gains above $1,800 as U.S. core PCE rises 5% in October

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce but is not seeing any new momentum following weaker-than-expected inflation data.2. On a monthly basis, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index increased 0.2% last month, the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Thursday. The inflation data was cooler than expected, as consensus forecasts called for a 0.3% rise.

