It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Colorado
Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?. In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.
Colorado’s 1st El Pollo Loco Now Open. Worth The Drive?
Colorado's "first" El Pollo Loco is finally open and serving up that delicious fire-grilled chicken. Is it worth the drive?. You are correct, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been a while since their last Colorado location closed down for good. After announcing its glorious return to Colorado earlier this year, El Pollo Loco's only Colorado location is now open and ready to serve you.
Top wind speeds in Colorado: 105 mph clocked in Colorado Springs
High-speed winds have ripped through Colorado on Thursday and Friday, with highest speeds concentrated along the Interstate 25 corridor from New Mexico to Wyoming. According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the highest wind speed of 105 mph was clocked at the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in southwest Colorado Springs.
Dear Colorado, It’s Time To Say Goodbye And Thank You!
Today is my final day on the air with Maxx and I just wanted to reflect and simply say THANK YOU!. Two years ago and in the middle of a pandemic, we were forced to leave a place we never wanted to leave in the Pacific Northwest. Our roots were...
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines
As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
How Could Coloradans Say That This is Our Favorite Drink in Fall?
Fall in the Rockies is wonderful. The leaves change, our puffy vests come out, the holidays arrive, and we all spend time with friends and family. When we do gather, a study says that this drink is our favorite for fall. Of all the options out there for warm things...
Colorado Springs is closer than you think
Colorado Springs isn’t so far away. Not by mileage and not by attitude. What happened there – God forbid – could happen here. And this is not just pearl clutching by some scared snowflake. I saw it firsthand. When I covered the “Drag Queen Story Hour” at ZooMontana in Billings in June, I ignored plenty […] The post Colorado Springs is closer than you think appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) ordered a mandatory recount in the state’s third district on Wednesday after a razor-thin midterm election race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and her challenger Adam Frisch (D). The secretary’s office officially announced the recount, required because the vote differential between...
cowboystatedaily.com
Clair McFarland: We Must’ve Been High To Spend Thanksgiving In A Colorado Pot House
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We stayed in a pot house, but none of us smoked. I swear. My mom had this idea to rent an Airbnb in Denver over Thanksgiving weekend so her children and grandchildren could loll away the holiday in cozy proximity to Christmas light displays and shopping malls.
The richest person in Wyoming
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
Boebert’s race against Frisch in Colorado goes to recount
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Secretary of State has ordered a recount in the congressional race where Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert led Democrat Adam Frisch by just 550 votes in an unexpectedly tight race. The Associated Press has declared the race too close to call and will await the...
Would You Pay $239k for a Parking Space in a Colorado Ski Town?
We all know that housing prices in the state of Colorado are a bit high. It is what it is at this point in time. However, if you are looking to hit the slopes this winter and always want a dedicated parking spot, how much money would you spend?. Sure,...
Colorado’s RSV hospitalization rate is several times higher than US
In Colorado, there were 7.87 RSV-related hospitalizations for every 100,000 people. The U.S. rate is several times lower with 2.9 hospitalizations per every 100,000 people.
Asteroid mining company relocates to Denver from the Netherlands
A space resources startup, Karman+, selected Denver for its headquarters to relocate from the Netherlands, according to a news release. The Polis Administration and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) made the announcement Wednesday. The company also considered the United Kingdom and Luxembourg as potential locations for its headquarters. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved “up to $1,287,128 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period” to the company when it was under the pseudonym Project Cobalt, according to the release.
What the Buck? A Mule Deer Busts Into a Colorado Springs Basement
Have you ever seen a video of a deer getting stuck inside a building? It could be a business, a home, or even a car. Let me tell you, if you have never seen footage of something like that, it is sheer chaos. The deer is panicked and looking for...
An Open Letter To Rude Cyclists In Colorado
And just for the record, this isn't just a Colorado thing but since we're here at the moment, I wanted to point out a few things that have been bugging me about cyclists lately. First off, I do understand the whole sharing the road concept and I've seen my fair...
This Is Colorado's Best Pie
Tasting Table has the scoop on every state's most delicious pie.
Subway To Sell Footlong Cookies This Weekend. They Look Amazing
Subway restaurants are going crazy this weekend... Ever had a footlong cookie? Now's your chance this weekend for one day only, and they look fantastic. National Cookie Day is coming this weekend and Subway is going to celebrate this special day by unveiling its biggest dessert offer ever. Yes, Subway is the home of the famous five-dollar footlong campaign, even though those days are long gone. They branded it so well though that anytime someone says "footlong" you almost always think of or sing that famous Subway five-dollar footlong song, right? Here's a reminder...
