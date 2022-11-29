ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Colorado

Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?. In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.
Colorado’s 1st El Pollo Loco Now Open. Worth The Drive?

Colorado's "first" El Pollo Loco is finally open and serving up that delicious fire-grilled chicken. Is it worth the drive?. You are correct, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been a while since their last Colorado location closed down for good. After announcing its glorious return to Colorado earlier this year, El Pollo Loco's only Colorado location is now open and ready to serve you.
A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines

As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
Daily Montanan

Colorado Springs is closer than you think

Colorado Springs isn’t so far away. Not by mileage and not by attitude. What happened there – God forbid – could happen here. And this is not just pearl clutching by some scared snowflake. I saw it firsthand. When I covered the “Drag Queen Story Hour” at ZooMontana in Billings in June, I ignored plenty […] The post Colorado Springs is closer than you think appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Hill

Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) ordered a mandatory recount in the state’s third district on Wednesday after a razor-thin midterm election race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and her challenger Adam Frisch (D). The secretary’s office officially announced the recount, required because the vote differential between...
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Wyoming

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
The Denver Gazette

Asteroid mining company relocates to Denver from the Netherlands

A space resources startup, Karman+, selected Denver for its headquarters to relocate from the Netherlands, according to a news release. The Polis Administration and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) made the announcement Wednesday. The company also considered the United Kingdom and Luxembourg as potential locations for its headquarters. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved “up to $1,287,128 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period” to the company when it was under the pseudonym Project Cobalt, according to the release.
An Open Letter To Rude Cyclists In Colorado

And just for the record, this isn't just a Colorado thing but since we're here at the moment, I wanted to point out a few things that have been bugging me about cyclists lately. First off, I do understand the whole sharing the road concept and I've seen my fair...
Subway To Sell Footlong Cookies This Weekend. They Look Amazing

Subway restaurants are going crazy this weekend... Ever had a footlong cookie? Now's your chance this weekend for one day only, and they look fantastic. National Cookie Day is coming this weekend and Subway is going to celebrate this special day by unveiling its biggest dessert offer ever. Yes, Subway is the home of the famous five-dollar footlong campaign, even though those days are long gone. They branded it so well though that anytime someone says "footlong" you almost always think of or sing that famous Subway five-dollar footlong song, right? Here's a reminder...
