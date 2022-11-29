Read full article on original website
Cowboys Open Homestand Hosting Grand Canyon on Saturday
LARAMIE -- The Cowboys return home for the first time in 20 days when Wyoming hosts Grand Canyon on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. It will be the first of three-straight home contests for the Pokes. The Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams are hosting the annual teddy bear...
Wyoming guard Noah Reynolds hushing the doubters
LARAMIE -- Xavier DuSell crudely fell to the floor as the buzzer sounded. Instead of celebrating a rare road win at Utah State, one that took a game-winning shot by Graham Ike with just 3.3 left on the clock, the visitors' attention was squarely on the freshman guard, who needed assistance getting to the locker room after the 71-69 victory.
Cowboy Wrestling Set for Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invite
LARAMIE -- After a week off, the Cowboy Wrestling squad will gear up for another early season test this weekend as they head to Las Vegas, Nevada to face a very competitive field at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational. The opening round of action is set for Friday at...
UW Opens Homestand Friday Against Montana State
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowgirls return home Friday to begin their second three-game homestand of the season as they welcome Montana State for a 6:30 p.m., contest. The game kicks off Wyoming's final three home non-conference games this season. Friday's contest will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network...
Cowboys look to rebound against Santa Clara today in SLC
LARAMIE -- The Cowboys hit the road once again facing Santa Clara in the Sports Tours Showdown on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Mountain Time at Salt Lake Community College. It will be the first meeting between the two schools since 1953. The contest will be streamed on FLOSports with Trey...
Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado
UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
Suspect Falls Through Floor Into Wyoming SWAT Team’s Hands
This is the story of a man who makes nothing but bad decision and has the worst luck EVER!. Wednesday, November 30th. It was a joint SWAT team operation. They were after 3 suspects in Cheyenne. The found who they were looking for on the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court.
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today
While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
Giddy Up: Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Tickets on Sale Now!
It may only be December (December?!), but plenty of us are already thinking about our July plans here in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days will be here in the blink of an eye - and the good news is you can buy your rodeo tickets now to avoid the craziness of summer! Plus, they make pretty great stocking stuffers for the rodeo fan in your family.
Cheyenne Police Deploy SWAT Team, Arrest 3 Wanted People
Three wanted Cheyenne residents were arrested Wednesday following a warrant service at a home in northeast Cheyenne, police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the SWAT team was deployed to a home near the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court around 9 p.m. after it was determined that 30-year-old Damontri McCormick, a man with a history of violence who was being sought on four warrants, was at the home.
Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne Asks for Help After Van Broken Into
Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne is asking for the community's help in getting their wheels back. Events and Program Coordinator Rhianna Brand says their van, lovingly called the Billboard, was broken into sometime between Thanksgiving evening and 6 a.m. the following day. "The wires were cut, and the doors were...
Ex-Cheyenne Little Theatre Bookkeeper Faces Embezzling Charges
A Cheyenne woman has been charged in federal court in Cheyenne with embezzling a quarter of million dollars from the Cheyenne Little Theatre. Carissa [some media outlets report that her name should be spelled "Carrisa"] J. Dunn-Pollard worked as a bookkeeper for the theatre from 2016 until earlier this year.
AHHH! Cheyenne Symphony Presents ‘Home Alone’ Film + Concert
On my list of 'All-Time Best Christmas Movies EVER,' Macaulay Culkine's Home Alone ranks in my Top Five. Seriously, I rewatch the film and its sequel every year (sorry, the third one doesn't exist in my book.) So, when I found out I could catch the movie on a giant screen in Cheyenne this month...well, all I could say was, "AHHHHH!"
Cheyenne Police Investigating Auto Burglary, Property Damage Case
Cheyenne Police are trying to find out who broke into one car and damaged that vehicle and another one at Life Care Center on November 16. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post, someone damaged a Nissan Versa parked in a lot on...
