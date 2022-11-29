Read full article on original website
Mac Jones rips Patriots’ play-calling during loss: ‘Throw the f—ing ball!’
Frustrations seemed to get the better of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during their 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass. Jones was caught on camera during the Prime Video broadcast profanely expressing his frustration with the Patriots’ play-calling. “Throw the f—ing ball!” a frustrated Jones appeared to say. “The quick game sucks!” see also Bills capture first AFC East victory of season in Thursday night win over Patriots Jones told reporters after the game that he wanted the Patriots to throw the ball deeper down the field and regretted letting his frustration get the better of him. “Obviously, I...
Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
Patriots-Bills game will be on ‘local’ TV, but not in Western Mass. Thursday; here’s why
How can you watch the New England Patriots game on Thursday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills? Depending on where you live, you may have multiple options. While Amazon Prime Video is carrying the broadcast nationally (along with NFL+), you may have an easier option to catch Thursday’s game if you live in Massachusetts and parts of New England.
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense
The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick...
Bourne doesn't mince words about Patriots' play-calling
Kendrick Bourne empathizes with the frustration New England Patriots fans feel while watching the offense this season. The Patriots wide receiver voiced his thoughts on the offense's struggles after Thursday night's 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He stressed the need for the offense to throw the ball downfield, which he acknowledges has been difficult for quarterback Mac Jones to do behind a depleted offensive line.
Is Thursday’s Patriots vs. Bills game on TV? Free live stream, how to watch on Amazon
It’s time for Thursday Night Football as the New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills in a key Week 13 NFL matchup. However, with Amazon Prime Video getting rights for TNF games this season, it can be a bit tricky for some fans trying to find the game.
Kendrick Bourne joins Mac Jones in his Patriots offensive exasperation
Mac Jones has some company. The Patriots quarterback was not alone in voicing his frustrations as the team struggled to mount an offensive attack against the Bills in a 24-10 loss on Thursday night. “We got to get the ball downfield,” receiver Kendrick Bourne told reporters. “I think Mac needs more time. He’s obviously running around, so it’s hard to get the ball downfield when you can’t really have time for him to throw. No knock to the line, it’s just what we need to work on. The receivers can’t do nothing if the ball can’t get downfield. If we can’t throw...
