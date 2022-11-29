Read full article on original website
'Operation Young Guns' targets youth gun violence in Volusia County
A new partnership of several Florida law enforcement agencies is targeting the young people who Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says are responsible for a string of gun violence across a four-county area. "Operation Young Gun" has led to 100 people facing 283 charges, since May, according to the Volusia...
Commissioners pass ordinance defining the businesses of Orlando's night scene
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city commissioners took a procedural step Monday to advance a proposal they hope will help make the downtown area safer. Commissioners voted to pass an ordinance defining what exactly it means to be a restaurant, bar or nightclub. To be considered a restaurant, for instance, at least 51% of gross revenues must come from the sale of food and nonalcoholic beverages.
Howard Middle School teacher puts her best foot forward teaching dance
ORLANDO, Fla. — Samantha Hudson‘s students really keep her on her toes. The Howard Middle School A+ Teacher was nominated for all the time and effort she dedicates to her students as they express themselves through dance. What You Need To Know. Samantha Hudson teaches dance at Howard...
Commissioners to vote on what it means to be a ‘bar’ in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A proposed city ordinance would redefine what bars, restaurants, and nightclubs are in Orlando. The vote is expected to impact safety in the downtown area after a string of violent incidents in the city’s entertainment district. What You Need To Know. Orlando city leaders are...
Guilty plea accepted in Steven Lorenzo murder trial, sentencing set for February
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County judge has accepted a guilty plea from the man charged in a notorious Tampa double murder. Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Sabella has accepted a guilty plea from Steven Lorenzo, who has said he wanted to plead guilty and be sentenced to death. The penalty phase or sentencing will happen on Feb. 6.
Army recruiting number down after COVID-19 pandemic
TAVARES, Fla. — Military recruitment is at an all-time low since the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in 2019, the Army had over 68,000 recruits — now, that number is about 7,000 nationwide. What You Need To Know. The Army is seeing a decrease in recruits, they’re still trying to...
Resident says drivers don’t stop at Titusville crosswalk
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Many drivers are not yielding for those in a crosswalk at a busy Titusville intersection, one resident says. Andra Pittman wrote in Traffic Inbox to says she’s had close calls crossing at the intersection of state roads 50 and 405. “(Drivers) tend to make a...
Daytona Beach homes struggle to gain sea wall permit after storm damage
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Nearly one month since Hurricane Nicole made landfall in the state, reminders of its devastation are still apparent all along the Atlantic coast. Several Daytona Beach properties were inches away from collapsing after Hurricane Nicole. One couple has spent $70,000 hauling in trucks of sand...
Lake Minneola baseball walks off in unity
MINNEOLA, Fla -- Every swing of the bat is stronger than the storm for one Lake Minneola baseball player. "You can't spend your whole life hiding," said Lake Minneola sophomore Adam Gottesman. "It hurts sometimes, I have those days where im like I dont wanna get out of bed, but I have to. I still get up and come here and work my butt off to make it."
Disney to roll out Genie+ update at Disney World, Disneyland
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney is making another change to Disney Genie+, its paid skip-the-line service at Disney World and Disneyland. Disney is making changes to its Disney Genie+ service. Visitors will soon be able to make modifications to Lightning Lane selections without canceling. The change will appear in the...
Universal’s Epic Universe ‘right on track’ for 2025 opening, exec says
ORLANDO, Fla. — As construction continues on Universal’s new Epic Universe theme park, executives remain firm on the 2025 timeline for the park’s debut. Universal's Epic Universe set to open by summer 2025. During the UBS Global TMT Conference, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said the park was...
Florida State, LSU highlight Orlando bowl schedule
Florida State and LSU will end their season in the same place they will begin their 2023 season as the two powerhouse programs will cap off fantastic seasons in Orlando for two of Orlando's three bowl games. The Seminoles will take on former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the Oklahoma...
Athlete of the Week; Mainland's Damarcus Creecy leading the Buccaneers to the state semifinals
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — Practicing the game in December is a privilege. Senior quarterback Damarcus Creecy led the Mainland offensive attack with the win over Jenson Beach, winning 45-10 in the regional finals. "It feels really good to be playing this late in the year, it’s my first time...
Theus Plans To Build A Winner At Bethune Cookman
DAYTONA BEACH, FLA -- From the moment a practice begins at Moore Gymnasium at Bethune Cookman, Reggie Theus does not stop. Stop what? Coaching, educating, conversing, etc. He's doing anything and everything to get his guys to play one way. “It’s hard to teach toughness. I remember a great coach...
