3 Jersey City students named winners of PATH’s 33rd annual holiday poster contest (PHOTOS)
Creative students and their families gathered in person for the first time in three years Thursday morning for the unveiling of the winners of PATH’s 33rd annual holiday poster contest. Three Jersey City public school students took home prizes for their creative designs at the ceremony at the Journal...
Four New Jersey Towns Make 2023 Best College Towns List
Four New Jersey college towns have been named among the best in America for 2023 according to Wallet Hub. Although the Garden State didn’t break the top 10, we came in at No. 11, No. 234, No. 248, and No. 391 out of 415 college and universities towns and cities nationwide.
Popular New Jersey winter village returns for 2022
It gets cold in New Jersey in the winter, but instead of dreading (or avoiding) it, some choose to celebrate it. Such is the case for the winter village event happening in Newark running now until Jan. 31, 2023. The winter village proved to be such a success the last...
North Jersey’s best high school marching band of 2022 is ...
This season, the Roxbury High School Marching Gaels waded through green goo, was surrounded by more than a dozen barrels of “waste” and even performed the music of Britney Spears. But there is nothing “Toxic” about the band winning the title of North Jersey’s best high school marching...
‘Winter Wonderland’ in Edison to provide family-friendly fun to the community
A winter wonderland in Edison will be doing more than just entertaining the public – it will also help those in need.
Fox News heavyweight joins Spadea from set of live national show
Brian Kilmeade is the co-host of Fox and Friends and the host of "One Nation" on Fox News Channel, the host of the "Brian Kilmeade Show" on Fox Radio, and the author of a new book, "The President and the Freedom Fighter." He's going to be on stage this Friday...
Rutgers wrestling: 5 things to watch for at the Garden State Grapple
The revival of a long-standing rivalry marks the next big test for Rutgers wrestling and one that could turn into one of the most-competitive matches of the season Sunday when the No. 19-ranked Scarlet Knights (3-1) take on No. 21 Penn (0-1) in the first of two duals at the Garden State Grapple.
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
NYC restaurant owner moves business, employees to the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Inside the kitchen at Volare Ristorante Italiano, food is prepped for what's expected to be a busy night. The restaurant at the intersection of Routes 715 and 611 in Tannersville opened in September. "I've been almost living here for 17 years, you know, and the need...
Could New York City have a White Christmas?
NEW YORK - Welcome to December! After a milder-than-average autumn so far, our weather thoughts now turn toward the upcoming winter and how much cold air and snow we could experience. We need to wait a few weeks before making precise snow predictions for the holidays, but what are the...
This brownstone sold for the highest price in Jersey City, NJ history
I’m old enough to remember a time when you couldn’t give away a property in Jersey City. There was so much overcrowding and urban blight that the hardscrabble town became a difficult sell. Like so many other towns in New Jersey, especially those with close proximity to New...
Is it going to snow in NYC this winter?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it’s hard to gauge just how much snow New York City will get this season, experts predict a typical Big Apple winter. On average, the city gets about 25 inches but could see 22 to 27 inches from 2022 to 2023, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The temperatures, […]
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
Rutgers joins race for N.J. OL Nick Oliveira as Luke Fickell swaps Bearcats for Badgers
College football recruiting never sleeps. Especially when college coaches are offered better jobs in better conferences, and jump ship, while players, who are often left holding the bag, are expected to never change their minds. Clearview Regional (Mullica Hill, N.J.) offensive lineman Nick Oliveira is back on the market, and...
Another big NJ store is closing forever
As New Jersey malls continue their struggles to get shoppers in the door, another anchor brand is calling it quits and leaving the Garden State. The discount retailer Shopper's Find has announced the closure of its store at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne. Willowbrook was already suffering after the closure...
No. 1 Penn State wrestling topples Rider in Trenton, but Laird stuns national champ
TRENTON - The Rider University wrestling team only won one match out of 10 against No. 1 Penn State in Friday’s match at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton. But boy, was it a big one. Sixth-year senior 197-pounder Ethan Laird took down national champion Max Dean in overtime...
Frank Vallelonga Jr., ‘Green Book’ actor and N.J. restaurateur, found dead; man charged with concealing body
Frank Vallelonga Jr., a former Bergen County restaurant owner who had a role in the Oscar-winning movie “Green Book,” was found dead in the Bronx, the New York Times reports. Vallelonga, 60, was the son of “Sopranos” actor Tony Lip, aka Frank Anthony Vallelonga, and the brother of...
Patty Steele to Depart WCBS-FM
Patty Steele says her last show with Audacy’s New York City oldies station WCBS-FM (101.1 FM) will coincide with co-host Scott Shannon’s retirement in mid-December. The final show will take place live from the Blythedale Children’s hospital on December 16, after which “Scott Shannon in the Morning” will end and Steele will move on from the station.
To walk the streets of the Ironbound is to traverse oceans and continents — a panorama of cultures and cuisines packed into four square miles. Two centuries of immigration have shaped the historic Newark neighborhood into an estuary of colliding heritages: Within a single city block, adventurous eaters may sample Spanish paella, Brazilian rodizio, Portuguese pastel de nata and Ecuadorian ceviche (or all four at the same restaurant, if they know where to go).
