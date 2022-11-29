OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were arrested after Marion County Sheriff’s Office launched a human trafficking investigation into a man and his wife. The investigation began last week after the sheriff’s office became aware of inappropriate texts between Dwight Tawan Edwards, 45, and two teenage victims. The detectives determined Dwight Edwards has been coercing the children for more than a year into trading sexual favors for money and gifts.

OCALA, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO