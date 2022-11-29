ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police chief recommends termination of Tavares officer

TAVARES, Fla. — The Tavares police chief announced Friday that she is recommending that a police officer be terminated following an internal affairs investigation. Chief Sarah Coursey said the investigation revealed that officer Jason Baugh, who’s been with the department for 14 years, violated city policy during an interaction with a citizen. That violation, she said, should result in his termination.
TAVARES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man hurt in Apopka shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in a neighborhood near Apopka sent a man to the hospital Thursday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to Grimke Avenue near Clarcona Road shortly before 2 p.m. At the scene, they determined that the victim, in his 20s, sought...
APOPKA, FL
mynews13.com

Sanford police chief says vacancies a national problem

SANFORD, Fla. — Hiring and retaining police officers continues to be a nationwide problem, according to the Florida Police Chiefs Association. On Tuesday, Spectrum News 13 reported ongoing negotiations between Sanford and the local police union, where leaders claim low wages are causing officers to leave. Sanford Police Chief...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Deputies take suspect barricaded in Kissimmee into custody

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — There was a large police presence in Kissimmee Friday afternoon as deputies responded to a report of a barricaded subject. Authorities surrounded the scene at Michigan Avenue. Deputies said the subject was found unconscious inside a residence with cuts to his body. He was taken to...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WCJB

Ocala man and wife arrested in connection to human trafficking of minors

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were arrested after Marion County Sheriff’s Office launched a human trafficking investigation into a man and his wife. The investigation began last week after the sheriff’s office became aware of inappropriate texts between Dwight Tawan Edwards, 45, and two teenage victims. The detectives determined Dwight Edwards has been coercing the children for more than a year into trading sexual favors for money and gifts.
OCALA, FL
westorlandonews.com

Police Remove More Guns from Orlando Streets

According to the Orlando Police Department, local officers continue to work to reduce violent crime in the City Beautiful in many ways, including removing more guns from the streets. While on the beat, OPD reported that these guns were taken from individuals who were arrested in the Central Patrol Division...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Fire department responds to fight at Windermere High

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to Windermere High School Friday, Dec. 2, following a fight between two female students on campus. The department responded to check on the condition of one of the students involved in the altercation. That student is expected to be OK, Principal Andrew Leftakis said. "These...
WINDERMERE, FL
click orlando

Missing, endangered woman found, Sanford police say

SANFORD, Fla. – UPDATE: The Sanford Police Department said Lori Ann Garber has been found. PREVIOUS: The Sanford Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing and endangered woman, according to a Twitter post by the agency on Wednesday evening. Police said that 57-year-old Lori Ann...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Man shot in Apopka, takes himself to hospital, deputies say

APOPKA, Fla. – A man was shot in Apopka Thursday afternoon and managed to get to the hospital, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the 1800 block of Grimke Avenue at 1:53 p.m. [TRENDING: Driver killed in West Melbourne fireworks store inferno...
APOPKA, FL

