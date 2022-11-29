ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy announces independent review of state’s response to COVID-19 pandemic

NEW JERSEY – Governor Murphy Tuesday announced the beginning of an independent review of New Jersey’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the state of readiness in early 2020, and how the state responded to the many challenges that emerged over the last three years. The review, which...
New Jersey 101.5

Murphy admits state failed NJ’s elderly veterans

Gov. Phil Murphy is finally admitting state-run veteran's homes in New Jersey have been so poorly mismanaged and conditions have become so dangerous for residents that the state must give up operational control. Murphy has ordered the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to seek an outside contractor to...
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Bill Would Allow Some Sick Patients in New Jersey To End Life Without 15 Day Waiting Period

A newly proposed bill in New Jersey would, if passed, shorten the currently required minimum 15-day waiting period for terminally-ill people to get prescriptions for life-ending medications to as little as 48 hours. Assembly Herb Conaway (D-Burlington), who chairs the Assembly Health Committee introduced legislation that would scrap the 15-day...
NJ.com

Newark reveals post-COVID standardized test scores while many others wait

When standardized testing resumed in the Spring of 2022 after being suspended for two years under COVID-19, Newark was like the rest of New Jersey, which experienced declines in math and English scores attributed to pandemic-related restrictions, stresses and other disruptions. But state education officials have delayed publishing results for...
New Jersey 101.5

NJ man admits role in 13 armed robberies at stores

A 45-year-old Union County man has admitted to taking part in a string of armed robberies at convenience and liquor stores in New Jersey and New York, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. Jaime Fontanez, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court on Wednesday to charges stemming from the...
NJ.com

