What will the 'post-mortem' of NJ's COVID response find? 'Ask Governor Murphy' returns Wednesday, Nov. 30
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks with Nancy Solomon for "Ask Governor Murphy" in August. Also: What's Murphy doing about New Jersey's teacher shortage and judicial vacancies? [ more › ]
N.J. could have the first law in the U.S. requiring adults to wear a bike helmet
The childhood ritual of wearing a helmet while riding a bicycle or scooter may soon be extended to adults in New Jersey, if a bill that would make the state the first in in the country to require adults to wear head protection becomes law. It was a minor scooter...
Murphy heads to New Orleans to take on top national Democratic role
Gov. Phil Murphy is headed south Friday afternoon to take the reins as chairman of the Democratic Governors Association. It’ll be the second time Murphy has held the national post since he took office as New Jersey’s governor in 2018. The reorganization will occur at the DGA’s Annual...
Gov. Murphy announces independent review of state’s response to COVID-19 pandemic
NEW JERSEY – Governor Murphy Tuesday announced the beginning of an independent review of New Jersey’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the state of readiness in early 2020, and how the state responded to the many challenges that emerged over the last three years. The review, which...
Poll: Racism’s influence on health less noticeable to NJ residents with greater privilege
Most New Jerseyans understand that some folks are in a more advantageous situation from the start of their lives, but not as many point to systemic factors such as racism and discrimination as major causes, according to a new poll conducted for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. In fact, the...
Murphy admits state failed NJ’s elderly veterans
Gov. Phil Murphy is finally admitting state-run veteran's homes in New Jersey have been so poorly mismanaged and conditions have become so dangerous for residents that the state must give up operational control. Murphy has ordered the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to seek an outside contractor to...
WATCH: One of N.J.’s last coal plants is imploded, signaling state’s shift to clean energy
It happened with the push of a detonator, the collapse of a smoke stack and the sounds of applause. Another chapter of New Jersey’s reliance on coal power plants to generate electricity came to a noisy end Friday morning. The state’s two remaining coal-fired plants in South Jersey —...
If we sell property in Dominican Republic, do we owe U.S. tax?
Q. We live in New Jersey and own some investment property in the Dominican Republic, which apparently has no tax treaty with the U.S. When we sell, in addition to the Dominican capital gains tax, will we need to pay U.S. and N.J. capital gains taxes?. — Taxpayer. A. There...
N.J. reports 2,170 COVID cases, 14 deaths. Hospitalizations reach highest number since February.
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,170 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Thursday. The state reported the highest number of hospitalizations since February. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.88 as of Thursday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each...
New Jersey’s parent uprising is a huge win for you (Opinion)
The Red Wave that was so quickly dismissed by the media and the establishment politicos in New Jersey and across the country fails to recognize what actually happened during the November 2022 elections. First of all, as I wrote in the days following the Election, the "Trump Factor" was wildly...
Gov. Murphy invites 5,000 school volunteers to help address post-pandemic problems
New Jersey is planning to invite up to 5,000 volunteers to help address learning loss and other challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday. Murphy said schools would use them to bolster academic success, graduation rates, and mental health and reduce chronic absenteeism.
New Bill Would Allow Some Sick Patients in New Jersey To End Life Without 15 Day Waiting Period
A newly proposed bill in New Jersey would, if passed, shorten the currently required minimum 15-day waiting period for terminally-ill people to get prescriptions for life-ending medications to as little as 48 hours. Assembly Herb Conaway (D-Burlington), who chairs the Assembly Health Committee introduced legislation that would scrap the 15-day...
Old water-infrastructure danger in NJ: What you should be doing daily
Is the water coming out of the taps in your home safe to drink?. Top environmental leaders and water experts are attending a special water infrastructure conference in Trenton on Friday, Dec. 2 with the goal of promoting resilient and healthy water strategies in New Jersey. Jersey Water Works Co-Chairman...
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy touts $85M effort to combat food insecurity, fund food banks
Volunteers hand out donated food at a distribution event organized by the Bayonne Food Bank in May 2021. Gov. Phil Murphy is highlighting the state's investments to combat food insecurity. On "Ask Governor Murphy" on Wednesday, he highlighted the state’s $85 million investment in New Jersey’s six largest food banks for fiscal year 2023. [ more › ]
Have you looked at your latest NJ property tax bill?
Most New Jersey Homeowners got their property tax estimated bill for the next year in the mail in the past few weeks. For some it was steady or up slightly. For others it was the last straw. People are continuing to flee the state due to the outrageous property taxes...
Black homeowners in New Jersey twice as likely as white homeowners to have homes under-appraised
It might have a lot to do with who is appraising the house.
Newark reveals post-COVID standardized test scores while many others wait
When standardized testing resumed in the Spring of 2022 after being suspended for two years under COVID-19, Newark was like the rest of New Jersey, which experienced declines in math and English scores attributed to pandemic-related restrictions, stresses and other disruptions. But state education officials have delayed publishing results for...
NJ man admits role in 13 armed robberies at stores
A 45-year-old Union County man has admitted to taking part in a string of armed robberies at convenience and liquor stores in New Jersey and New York, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. Jaime Fontanez, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court on Wednesday to charges stemming from the...
