NEWARK, N.J. -- Some residents in Newark and South Orange allege construction over the years at Seton Hall University has contributed to flooding in their neighborhoods.Now, the South Orange Planning Council is about to hold a vote on more construction there. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, this group wants it delayed until flooding issues are addressed.Some neighbors who surround the university's campus say they've been experiencing urban flooding, which is what happens when runoff has nowhere to go."I've never had any flooding or any water in my basement since I moved here until around 2011," Newark resident Ken Walters said.Walters...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO