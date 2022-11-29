Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside FactoryNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey storeKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
NY's Wealthiest Woman is Giving Away More Than $200 MillionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Extremely frustrating and outrageously expensive road work in NJ
If you travel around Montclair on Route 46 or through Cherry Hill on Route 70 you may wonder how long this endless construction is going to take. In the case of the 8.8 miles of Route 70, the answer is five more years. FIVE MORE YEARS!. It started late last...
therealdeal.com
Record East Orange project lands $317M financing
The largest real estate development in East Orange history received a shot in the arm this week, courtesy of $317 million in financing. Triangle Equities announced the financing package for the first phase of its project at 533 Main Street in the New Jersey community. The firm is co-developing the project with Incline Capital. Basis Investment Group and Goldman Sachs are investment partners in the development.
Some NJ residents blame flooding on Seton Hall construction
NEWARK, N.J. -- Some residents in Newark and South Orange allege construction over the years at Seton Hall University has contributed to flooding in their neighborhoods.Now, the South Orange Planning Council is about to hold a vote on more construction there. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, this group wants it delayed until flooding issues are addressed.Some neighbors who surround the university's campus say they've been experiencing urban flooding, which is what happens when runoff has nowhere to go."I've never had any flooding or any water in my basement since I moved here until around 2011," Newark resident Ken Walters said.Walters...
For the first time, a medical marijuana outlet gets approval by N.J. to begin selling recreational weed
The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission gave approval on Friday for a medical marijuana dispensary to begin selling adult recreational weed, a step considered by some as marking the next chapter of the industry’s growth in the state. The commission approved Harmony Foundation of New Jersey Inc. by a...
njurbannews.com
Baraka and Invest Newark presents families in affordable housing homeownership program with keys
Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined Newark Municipal Council Members, Invest Newark President and CEO Marcus Randolph, Youth Build Founder and CEO Robert Clark, and other dignitaries in a ceremony this week to present four Newark families with keys to their first homes at 223 Peshine Avenue. The residents became first-time...
Rutgers, other colleges paying coaches millions can’t justify their tax breaks, N.J. congressman says
Rutgers University and other schools with big-time sports programs that pay millions of dollars to their coaches failed to justify the federal tax breaks they receive, according to a House subcommittee report released Thursday. The 46-page report included the responses from Rutgers and eight other Division 1 universities who were...
jerseydigs.com
Plans Revealed for Columbus & Barrow Residences in Jersey City
A prominent intersection in Downtown Jersey City could soon be home to a renovated building that adds townhomes, apartments, and a new storefront to the streetscape as plans to revitalize a vacant structure recently took a step forward. During their November 14 meeting, Jersey City’s Historic Preservation Commission voted unanimously...
Bayonne strengthens enforcement against trash and weeds
Bayonne is contemplating allowing more officials to be involved in the regulation of weeds, trash, and other unsightly debris on property. At its November meeting, the City Council introduced an ordinance that would amend the general ordinances of the city of Bayonne, Chapter 17, entitled Property Maintenance. In that chapter under the section Grass and Weeds, the subsection that would be updated is entitled Notice to Owners or Tenants.
baristanet.com
Montclair’s Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment Plan Takes Shape – Conceptually
Montclair, NJ – It will be the largest development in Montclair and could have the largest impact on the Township and its residents. On Tuesday, Montclair residents, in the third in a series of informational meetings on the Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment, got a chance to see what the eight-acre site, owned by developer Dave Placek, might actually look like.
Homeowners in N.J. town devastated by Ida get $10M to buy out flood-prone properties
More than a year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered New Jersey, including large portions of Manville, FEMA will provide about $10 million to help fortify the borough against future storms, NJ Advance Media has learned. The funds will be provided through the agency’s Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) Swift...
jerseydigs.com
St. Peter’s Sues Jersey City Over Demolition Permit Denial
A long-running saga over two historic buildings in Downtown Jersey City will be adding a new chapter as St. Peter’s Prep is hoping the courts will grant them permission to tear down a pair of structures. Back in 2018, St. Peter’s first applied to demolish the entirety of 137-155...
hudsoncountyview.com
Union City landlord who had ethics complaint against Stack dismissed still seeking recourse
A Union City landlord who recently had an ethics complaint against Mayor Brian Stack, also the state Senator of the 33rd Legislative District, plans on pursuing legal action against him and the city after what she describes as a tumultuous 2022. “We’re definitely getting special attention from the city: they...
hudsoncountyview.com
Firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze in West New York, 5-alarm fire in Union City, simultaneously
Firefighters battled a four-alarm blaze in West New York and a five-alarm fire in Union City simultaneously last night, with 13 suffering injuries and around two dozen families displaced. The West New York fire, at a four-story apartment building near the intersection of 55th and Madison Streets, began just before...
Bayonne ordinance would ensure residents have hot water 24 hours a day
Bayonne has moved to ensure hot water is available to residents throughout the day. The City Council has introduced an ordinance amending the general ordinances of the city of Bayonne, Chapter 17, entitled Property Maintenance. In that chapter, under the section Hot Water Supply in Residences and Rooming Houses, the ordinance would change the subsection Minimum Temperature.
Beloved Paterson city clerk retires after 28 years
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – An inspiration, a woman of God and a role model: those are some words to describe Sonia Gordon, the now-retired City Clerk of Paterson. Mayor André Sayegh presented Gordon with the key to the city, a bookend to a story that began three decades ago. “When my mom migrated from Jamaica […]
N.J. man admits he helped rob 13 stores in 2 states
A Union County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to participating in a conspiracy to rob multiple liquor stores and convenience stores in New Jersey and New York during a six-month period. Jaime Fontanez, 45, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to numerous conspiracy and robbery charges. Fontanez also pleaded...
Sixth Street Embankment development plan approved, lead service line ordinance withdrawn by council
The Jersey City City Council unanimously approved the Sixth Street Embankment development plan, while it withdrew an ordinance related to the lead service line replacement program Monday. The Sixth Street Embankment plan, which lays out the transformation of the abandoned elevated train line that stretches from Marin Boulevard to Brunswick...
As feds crack down, Governor Murphy seeks outside management of troubled veterans homes
Gov. Phil Murphy’s move comes weeks after the release of reports of improper care and abuse at the Menlo Park veterans home. The post As feds crack down, Governor Murphy seeks outside management of troubled veterans homes appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
City paying $30K to settle lawsuit with cop who claimed retaliatory discrimination
The City of Trenton will pay a former police detective $30,000 to end his lawsuit in which he claimed he was discriminated against after trying to help another officer who reported sexual harassment. Ricardo Ramos alleged in a 2019 suit that a female police officer confided in him that her...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City’s Sudhan Thomas get 4th continuance of 2022 in federal embezzlement cast
Jersey City’s Sudhan Thomas, a former board of education president and acting director for the now defunct local employment and training program, received his fourth continuance of the year today in his federal embezzlement case. Thomas, charged with a 26-count indictment accusing him of an elaborate embezzlement, money laundering,...
NJ.com
NJ
231K+
Followers
134K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0