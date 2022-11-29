ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

therealdeal.com

Record East Orange project lands $317M financing

The largest real estate development in East Orange history received a shot in the arm this week, courtesy of $317 million in financing. Triangle Equities announced the financing package for the first phase of its project at 533 Main Street in the New Jersey community. The firm is co-developing the project with Incline Capital. Basis Investment Group and Goldman Sachs are investment partners in the development.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
CBS New York

Some NJ residents blame flooding on Seton Hall construction

NEWARK, N.J. -- Some residents in Newark and South Orange allege construction over the years at Seton Hall University has contributed to flooding in their neighborhoods.Now, the South Orange Planning Council is about to hold a vote on more construction there. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, this group wants it delayed until flooding issues are addressed.Some neighbors who surround the university's campus say they've been experiencing urban flooding, which is what happens when runoff has nowhere to go."I've never had any flooding or any water in my basement since I moved here until around 2011," Newark resident Ken Walters said.Walters...
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Plans Revealed for Columbus & Barrow Residences in Jersey City

A prominent intersection in Downtown Jersey City could soon be home to a renovated building that adds townhomes, apartments, and a new storefront to the streetscape as plans to revitalize a vacant structure recently took a step forward. During their November 14 meeting, Jersey City’s Historic Preservation Commission voted unanimously...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne strengthens enforcement against trash and weeds

Bayonne is contemplating allowing more officials to be involved in the regulation of weeds, trash, and other unsightly debris on property. At its November meeting, the City Council introduced an ordinance that would amend the general ordinances of the city of Bayonne, Chapter 17, entitled Property Maintenance. In that chapter under the section Grass and Weeds, the subsection that would be updated is entitled Notice to Owners or Tenants.
BAYONNE, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair’s Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment Plan Takes Shape – Conceptually

Montclair, NJ – It will be the largest development in Montclair and could have the largest impact on the Township and its residents. On Tuesday, Montclair residents, in the third in a series of informational meetings on the Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment, got a chance to see what the eight-acre site, owned by developer Dave Placek, might actually look like.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
jerseydigs.com

St. Peter’s Sues Jersey City Over Demolition Permit Denial

A long-running saga over two historic buildings in Downtown Jersey City will be adding a new chapter as St. Peter’s Prep is hoping the courts will grant them permission to tear down a pair of structures. Back in 2018, St. Peter’s first applied to demolish the entirety of 137-155...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne ordinance would ensure residents have hot water 24 hours a day

Bayonne has moved to ensure hot water is available to residents throughout the day. The City Council has introduced an ordinance amending the general ordinances of the city of Bayonne, Chapter 17, entitled Property Maintenance. In that chapter, under the section Hot Water Supply in Residences and Rooming Houses, the ordinance would change the subsection Minimum Temperature.
BAYONNE, NJ
PIX11

Beloved Paterson city clerk retires after 28 years

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – An inspiration, a woman of God and a role model: those are some words to describe Sonia Gordon, the now-retired City Clerk of Paterson. Mayor André Sayegh presented Gordon with the key to the city, a bookend to a story that began three decades ago. “When my mom migrated from Jamaica […]
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man admits he helped rob 13 stores in 2 states

A Union County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to participating in a conspiracy to rob multiple liquor stores and convenience stores in New Jersey and New York during a six-month period. Jaime Fontanez, 45, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to numerous conspiracy and robbery charges. Fontanez also pleaded...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

