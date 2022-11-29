Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening another new store location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closes - Winter Park Florida Location ShutteringTy D.Winter Park, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
For Florida Democrats, Orlando is the New Miami for Reliable Voter SupportMatt O'HernFlorida State
Azpira at Windermere Senior “Elves” Seek Donations for First Responders’ StockingsKathy WolfWindermere, FL
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Police Department steps up recruitment efforts to fill officer shortages
ORLANDO, Fla. - Corporal Kasey Jennett has worked on the Orlando Police Department (OPD) recruitment team for more than three years. She says finding people who want to be officers is getting harder. While staff shortages are being seen nationwide, she says safety can’t be undercut. "We’ve been to...
Man hurt in Apopka shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in a neighborhood near Apopka sent a man to the hospital Thursday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to Grimke Avenue near Clarcona Road shortly before 2 p.m. At the scene, they determined that the victim, in his 20s, sought...
mynews13.com
Sanford police chief says vacancies a national problem
SANFORD, Fla. — Hiring and retaining police officers continues to be a nationwide problem, according to the Florida Police Chiefs Association. On Tuesday, Spectrum News 13 reported ongoing negotiations between Sanford and the local police union, where leaders claim low wages are causing officers to leave. Sanford Police Chief...
Orlando Health asking for help identifying patient at ORMC
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health officials say they’re looking for anyone who may be able to help identify a patient who’s been at Orlando Regional Medical Center for weeks. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The patient is described as a Hispanic man in his...
WESH
Deputies take suspect barricaded in Kissimmee into custody
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — There was a large police presence in Kissimmee Friday afternoon as deputies responded to a report of a barricaded subject. Authorities surrounded the scene at Michigan Avenue. Deputies said the subject was found unconscious inside a residence with cuts to his body. He was taken to...
Sheriff Misses the Old Days When Students Could Have the “Cheeks of Their Ass Torn Off” for Misbehaving
A Florida sheriff says the reason his county’s school district has struggled to address behavioral problems among its students is because kids aren’t scared to “have the cheeks of their ass torn off” for causing trouble in class. But Sheriff Wayne Ivey, of Brevard County, promised...
Car destroyed by fire at Walmart in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A car was completely consumed by fire Thursday night at a local Walmart parking lot. The fire happened in Osceola County, at the shopping plaza near Vineland Road and Osceola Parkway. The flames were so intense that the car could barely be seen at one...
westorlandonews.com
Police Remove More Guns from Orlando Streets
According to the Orlando Police Department, local officers continue to work to reduce violent crime in the City Beautiful in many ways, including removing more guns from the streets. While on the beat, OPD reported that these guns were taken from individuals who were arrested in the Central Patrol Division...
orangeobserver.com
Fire department responds to fight at Windermere High
Orange County Fire Rescue responded to Windermere High School Friday, Dec. 2, following a fight between two female students on campus. The department responded to check on the condition of one of the students involved in the altercation. That student is expected to be OK, Principal Andrew Leftakis said. "These...
mynews13.com
Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg gets 11 years in prison
ORLANDO, Fla. — The former tax collector for Seminole County, Joel Greenberg, was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Thursday. He found out his fate in a courtroom in the Middle District of Florida in the second day of sentencing proceedings. Greenberg, who pleaded guilty to six federal...
Florida caterer sued after allegedly serving marijuana-laced food at wedding
A guest is suing a Florida caterer who allegedly served marijuana-laced food at a wedding earlier this year, according to WESH.
click orlando
Man shot in Apopka, takes himself to hospital, deputies say
APOPKA, Fla. – A man was shot in Apopka Thursday afternoon and managed to get to the hospital, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the 1800 block of Grimke Avenue at 1:53 p.m. [TRENDING: Driver killed in West Melbourne fireworks store inferno...
Seminole County firefighter recruits train for high-rise fire response
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A new class for the Seminole County Fire Department trained this week at the Altamonte Mall. Recruits and instructors used one of the mall’s parking garages to train for high-rise fires. They carried heavy equipment up the garage’s stairwell and practiced operating fire hoses...
Search underway for suspect who drove on wrong side of 520, killing motorcyclist
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are still searching for the driver they said was responsible for a deadly crash that briefly closed State Road 520. It happened just east of SR 528 in Orange County. The driver fled the scene from the crash on foot. The driver was heading...
Orlando boy, 14, accused of fatally shooting boy, 15, in January
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando said they arrested a 14-year-old boy for killing a 15-year-old boy in January. Officers said Tydeareon Sessler, 14, was arrested Thursday and is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of 15-year-old Corey Jones. Police said Jones was found shot in the...
Man dies after being shot in east Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man in his 50s was fatally shot Friday afternoon, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. on Dean Road, south of Lake Underhill Road. Much of the investigation Friday was focused behind a Family Dollar in...
fox35orlando.com
Urn found in Florida hotel parking lot has police searching for rightful owner
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A police department in Florida is attempting to find the owner of a funerary urn that was located in a hotel parking lot. The Lake Mary Police Department said the urn was discovered on June 30, 2022, at a Hilton Hotel, located at 705 Currency Circle. "LMPD has exhausted all investigative means to locate the owner & is requesting the public’s assistance," the agency tweeted five months after the discovery.
Troopers investigate deadly crash on SR-520 in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a deadly crash along State Road 520 near Cocoa early Friday. Around 1 a.m., troopers responded to the crash located beneath the Interstate 95 overpass. FHP shut down the eastbound lanes of SR-520 during its investigation. A Florida Department of...
WESH
Man drowns in Volusia County, beach officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County beach officials said a man drowned in the ocean Friday afternoon. Beach Safety officials say the man had been working in the Orlando area. He'd joined friends and co-workers for lunch and went for a swim in the area of Bethune Beach and...
‘Help catch a killer’: Murder suspect captured on surveillance in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators are asking the public to help them identify a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Orlando. Images captured on surveillance video could be instrumental in figuring out who he is, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. The video,...
