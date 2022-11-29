ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man hurt in Apopka shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in a neighborhood near Apopka sent a man to the hospital Thursday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to Grimke Avenue near Clarcona Road shortly before 2 p.m. At the scene, they determined that the victim, in his 20s, sought...
APOPKA, FL
mynews13.com

Sanford police chief says vacancies a national problem

SANFORD, Fla. — Hiring and retaining police officers continues to be a nationwide problem, according to the Florida Police Chiefs Association. On Tuesday, Spectrum News 13 reported ongoing negotiations between Sanford and the local police union, where leaders claim low wages are causing officers to leave. Sanford Police Chief...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Deputies take suspect barricaded in Kissimmee into custody

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — There was a large police presence in Kissimmee Friday afternoon as deputies responded to a report of a barricaded subject. Authorities surrounded the scene at Michigan Avenue. Deputies said the subject was found unconscious inside a residence with cuts to his body. He was taken to...
KISSIMMEE, FL
westorlandonews.com

Police Remove More Guns from Orlando Streets

According to the Orlando Police Department, local officers continue to work to reduce violent crime in the City Beautiful in many ways, including removing more guns from the streets. While on the beat, OPD reported that these guns were taken from individuals who were arrested in the Central Patrol Division...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Fire department responds to fight at Windermere High

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to Windermere High School Friday, Dec. 2, following a fight between two female students on campus. The department responded to check on the condition of one of the students involved in the altercation. That student is expected to be OK, Principal Andrew Leftakis said. "These...
WINDERMERE, FL
click orlando

Man shot in Apopka, takes himself to hospital, deputies say

APOPKA, Fla. – A man was shot in Apopka Thursday afternoon and managed to get to the hospital, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the 1800 block of Grimke Avenue at 1:53 p.m. [TRENDING: Driver killed in West Melbourne fireworks store inferno...
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Urn found in Florida hotel parking lot has police searching for rightful owner

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A police department in Florida is attempting to find the owner of a funerary urn that was located in a hotel parking lot. The Lake Mary Police Department said the urn was discovered on June 30, 2022, at a Hilton Hotel, located at 705 Currency Circle. "LMPD has exhausted all investigative means to locate the owner & is requesting the public’s assistance," the agency tweeted five months after the discovery.
LAKE MARY, FL
WESH

Man drowns in Volusia County, beach officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County beach officials said a man drowned in the ocean Friday afternoon. Beach Safety officials say the man had been working in the Orlando area. He'd joined friends and co-workers for lunch and went for a swim in the area of Bethune Beach and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

