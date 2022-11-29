Read full article on original website
‘The best in history’ – Coach Ferrero on why Alcaraz must face Djokovic
Carlos Alcaraz‘s coach Juan Carlos Ferrero says the young world No 1 needs to have Novak Djokovic on the tour with him so that he can learn and develop even further. “We need him,” said Ferrero of the former world No 1, speaking to Eurosport. “I think for...
Social Highlights: Holiday in the sun or hard work, that is the question!
Tennis Majors has put together the best of what happened on social media on November 30th 2022. Welcome to Social Highlights, featuring Donna Vekic, Holger Rune, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, Grigor Dimitrov and many more!. The key moments of our Social Highlights:. 12”: Rafael Nadal celebrated by the public in...
Why Tsitsipas follows this piece of advice from Roger Federer
Stefanos Tsitsipas says he’s learnt one really important thing from Roger Federer – the need to mix things up a little. “Roger’s best years, he was unstoppable,” the Greek said in a social media video for the forthcoming Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition event. “He said many years ago if you don’t change something in a positive way, your opponents are going to find out what you’re doing, and [then] what you’ve been doing isn’t as efficient as it was before.
Nishikori’s return confirmed: Delray Beach announce field
Kei Nishikori is heading back to the ATP Tour after a lengthy absence due to injury – and one of his first appearances will be the site of one of his most famous wins, Delray Beach. As a qualifier in 2008, the then-world No 244 beat world No 12...
I belong in the top 10 but it’s stressful – tough at the top for Taylor Fritz
It’s been a big year for Taylor Fritz. He’s won three titles – in Tokyo, Eastbourne and Indian Wells – and reached a new career high ranking of world No 8 in October. Of course, the pressure is now on to do it all again in 2023 – and when he spoke to journalists in Turin, the American acknowledged that.
Verdasco banned for two months after forgetting to file medication paperwork; Opelka, Kyrgios hit out
Fernando Verdasco has been banned for two months for forgetting to renew his TUE (therapeutic use exemption) for ADHD medication. “The player admitted the Anti-Doping Rule Violation and explained that he had been medically diagnosed with ADHD and legitimately used methylphenidate as medication prescribed by his physician to treat the condition in accordance with a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE), but had forgotten to renew his TUE when it expired,” read a statement from the International Tennis Integrity Agency.
