tennismajors.com
Why Tsitsipas follows this piece of advice from Roger Federer
Stefanos Tsitsipas says he’s learnt one really important thing from Roger Federer – the need to mix things up a little. “Roger’s best years, he was unstoppable,” the Greek said in a social media video for the forthcoming Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition event. “He said many years ago if you don’t change something in a positive way, your opponents are going to find out what you’re doing, and [then] what you’ve been doing isn’t as efficient as it was before.
Social Highlights: Holiday in the sun or hard work, that is the question!
Tennis Majors has put together the best of what happened on social media on November 30th 2022. Welcome to Social Highlights, featuring Donna Vekic, Holger Rune, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, Grigor Dimitrov and many more!. The key moments of our Social Highlights:. 12”: Rafael Nadal celebrated by the public in...
Fritz, Kyrgios express disappointment after being overlooked for ATP Awards
American Taylor Fritz and Australian Nick Kyrgios took to social media to express their disappointment at not being nominated for the year-ending ATP Tour Awards. The ATP Tour announced the nominations for its annual year-ending awards on Thursday and as usual, there were some players not happy at making the final shortlist.
‘I’m working on it!’ – ‘Stupid’ Rublev on his mental progression
Andrey Rublev was on fine form in Turin when pressed about the work he still needs to do on his temperament. During his 6-2, 6-4 defeat to Casper Ruud in the semi-finals of the ATP year-end Finals, the Russian was seen at the changeover shouting at himself and hitting his legs – and his emotional outbursts around the court have not been particularly rare during his career so far.
Nishikori’s return confirmed: Delray Beach announce field
Kei Nishikori is heading back to the ATP Tour after a lengthy absence due to injury – and one of his first appearances will be the site of one of his most famous wins, Delray Beach. As a qualifier in 2008, the then-world No 244 beat world No 12...
UTS is back for 2023 – bigger and better than ever, and in the USA for the first time
The Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever before. The ground-breaking competition, first held in 2020, returns in 2023 with four events, including, for the first time, one to be held in the United States. The league will begin in the USA on...
Social Highlights: Djokovic “followed the path of a goat”
Tennis Majors has put together the best of what happened on social media on December 1st 2022. Welcome to Social Highlights, featuring Novak and Jelena Djokovic, Alex Molcan, Daniil Medvedev, Bianca Andreescu, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Carlos Alcaraz and many more!. Key moments of our social highlights. 13”: Novak Djokovic and his...
Iga Swiatek’s 2022 – ‘A level that could only be dreamed of’ says coach Wiktorowski
They knew she was good – but until this year nobody knew quite how good. Iga Swiatek‘s coach Tomasz Wiktorowski has spoken about how he worked with the world No 1 this year to reach new heights. The two only began working together after she split from long-term...
Why top 10 isn’t enough for Cameron Norrie
Cameron Norrie has become one of the most consistent players on tour in the last two years, but despite finally cracking the top 10, he isn’t satisfied. Instead, he’s now set himself an even more challenging target. “As a player, you want to tick that box, and you...
Barty and Kyrgios lead nominees for Newcombe Medal
Ash Barty and Nick Kyrgios lead the nominees for the 2022 Newcombe Medal. The two were named alongside Alex de Minaur, Matt Ebden, Storm Hunter (nee Sanders), Max Purcell and Ajla Tomljanovic for the award, the highest individual honour in Australian tennis. Barty won the Australian Open in January, adding...
Crèdit Andorrà Open: Konjuh books spot in quarter-finals
Croat Ana Konjuh moved into the quarter-finals of the Crèdit Andorrà Open by winning against German Tatjana Maria, the No 3 seed, 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday evening. Konjuh, ranked No 117, will play Pole Weronika Falkowska next. In the previous round, the Croat defeated Frenchwoman Carole Monnet (7-5,...
I belong in the top 10 but it’s stressful – tough at the top for Taylor Fritz
It’s been a big year for Taylor Fritz. He’s won three titles – in Tokyo, Eastbourne and Indian Wells – and reached a new career high ranking of world No 8 in October. Of course, the pressure is now on to do it all again in 2023 – and when he spoke to journalists in Turin, the American acknowledged that.
