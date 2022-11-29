Stefanos Tsitsipas says he’s learnt one really important thing from Roger Federer – the need to mix things up a little. “Roger’s best years, he was unstoppable,” the Greek said in a social media video for the forthcoming Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition event. “He said many years ago if you don’t change something in a positive way, your opponents are going to find out what you’re doing, and [then] what you’ve been doing isn’t as efficient as it was before.

1 DAY AGO