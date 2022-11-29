Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
LMPD officers surprise elderly Clifton woman, who had been sleeping on the floor, with brand new bed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homeowner in the Clifton neighborhood was happy to get a knock at her door from some Louisville Metro Police officers Friday morning. Sgt. Christina Beaven, who works in LMPD's First Division, wanted to find a way to give back to the people they are sworn to serve and protect. So from now until the end of the month, they're celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas with some special deliveries.
wdrb.com
Louisville police say father physically assaulted 2-week-old boy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested the father of a 2-week-old boy Thursday afternoon, hours after police say he physically assaulted the child. According to court documents, 28-year-old Jurrell Conn was taken into custody just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He's charged with four counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child.
LMPD: 'Pay attention to your surroundings' this holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the holidays just around the corner, Louisville Metro Police are reminding the community to stay vigiliant as you do your Christmas shopping. This year, business robberies have increased by 8% and carjackings have gone down by 7%, according to LMPD. In a PSA posted to...
wdrb.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot in the leg in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot late Thursday morning in west Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around 11:40 a.m. to Broadway and 16th Street near the Russell and California neighborhoods. Officers found a man with a gunshot...
WLKY.com
Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
wdrb.com
Teenage boy shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Wednesday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Weyler Avenue, near Taylor Boulevard, around 5:45 p.m. Police found a 17-year-old who had been shot.
Wave 3
SUV runs into two houses in southern Jefferson County; homeowners left on edge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The worst kind of a holiday delivery happened Thursday morning in southern Jefferson County after an SUV nobody ordered smashes through the fence, hits a gas line and takes out two homes. Neighbors and Louisville Metro Police said two people left the car and took off...
wdrb.com
Bonds set at $100,000 for brothers accused of gunning down man in Russell neighborhood home invasion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of brothers accused of complicity to murder appeared before a judge Friday morning, where a judge entered not guilty pleas for them. Marcus and Marshall Murray are accused in a murder that happened on Esquire Alley, near the intersection of South 10th Street and West Broadway in October.
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville police locate 32-year-old man from Crescent Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a 32-year-old man who went missing in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Wednesday has been found. Police issued a missing persons alert for Zachary Winter Wednesday afternoon. The missing persons unit said in an email that "Mr. Winter has been located safely in Louisville and will be reunited with family as of 1:50pm on 11-30-22."
wdrb.com
Police say argument over car keys led to man's murder in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man charged with the murder of another 21-year-old man in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood earlier this month faced a judge Wednesday morning. A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Montez Anthony. Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf set his bond at $750,000. On...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting on West Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in West Louisville on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 1600 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting around 11:40 a.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis. When officers arrived, they found an...
WLKY.com
Police investigating shooting in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man is in the hospital after he was shot inside a residence in the St. Denis neighborhood Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just before 6 p.m. they responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Rockaway Circle. When officers arrived...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
wdrb.com
Father describes 7-month-old's 'trauma' from day spent at Louisville day care where worker faces abuse charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of an infant who was allegedly abused inside a Louisville day care said his son had "a lot of trauma" that day. Ryan Russell said he fully expected Wednesday's indictment, in which a Jefferson County Grand Jury charged Racheal Flannery with 10 counts of criminal abuse. Flannery was arrested in early October when she worked at Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons.
k105.com
Hardin Co. man killed in crash in south Louisville
A Hardin County man has been killed in a crash in south Louisville. Timothy G. Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, was traveling in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway when he crossed the center line and struck a vehicle, according to The News-Enterprise. He was transported to University of Louisville...
Kentucky porch pirates could face felony charges this holiday season
Sen. Yates said he sponsored the bill because the problem had gotten so bad, there were reports of organized crime rings stealing packages.
Wave 3
Victim of workplace accident identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
WLKY.com
22-year-old man dies in Clarksville 'workplace accident'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after what a coroner called a "workplace accident" in southern Indiana. According to a coroner's report, Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, died Monday after an accident in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue in Clarksville, Indiana. Moran was reportedly in a trench when...
'All through the summer I suffered': Months-long Lincoln Drive project affects Clarksville bakery
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A road full of construction is the reality for Williams Bakery in Clarksville. The Lincoln Drive project is part of the city's plan to upgrade the water system. The development started in March and was supposed to be completed within 6 months. The owner of Williams...
Wave 3
Suspect in October homicide arrested, 2nd suspect remains at large
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of two men wanted in the shooting a man who later died has been taken into custody. Louisville Metro police homicide detectives arrested Marshall Murray Jr., 29, of Louisville, at his home this morning. Murray is charged with murder and burglary. Court documents say Murray...
