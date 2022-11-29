ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
msn.com

What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
msn.com

'Crypto bros are hurting': Bruised young investors are now dumping their Mercedes G-Wagons, other luxury cars amid the FTX collapse — but these 3 real assets remain scarce and coveted

The downturn in the cryptocurrency world has sent ripples across the economy, including the market for high-end automobiles. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “Exotic car market is...
TheStreet

FTX Collapse Hits Asset Management Giant BlackRock

The list of collateral victims of the bankruptcy of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange continues to grow. Crypto lender BlockFi announced on November 28 that it had filed for bankruptcy due to its exposure to FTX, which had bailed out the firm during the liquidity crisis that impacted the industry in the summer of 2022.
techaiapp.com

While the FTX Co-Founder Claims He ‘Wasn’t Running Alameda,’ SBF Is Asked Why He Threw Caroline Ellison ‘Under the Bus’ – Bitcoin News

While the former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has done numerous interviews, during these discussions he’s explained on numerous occasions that as far as Alameda Research is concerned, he “wasn’t running Alameda.” SBF wasn’t the CEO of the trading firm Alameda Research as the job was handled by Caroline Ellison, a former Jane Street trader and Stanford graduate. Ellison has been super silent since FTX’s collapse and there’s been speculation that she fled Hong Kong to reside in Dubai.
Motley Fool

Why Palantir Technologies Stock Rallied on Thursday

Palantir scored a new partnership with a major U.S. defense contractor. The partnership will use Palantir Apollo to upgrade the capabilities of the U.S. Navy's surface fleet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Surprise Investors in 2023

AstraZeneca's robust business performs well, and there could be more growth catalysts ahead for it next year. There are signs that demand in the pet market is resilient, which would make PetMed Express a good buy right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
msn.com

JPMorgan Chase, Dow share losses lead Dow's 150-point fall

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Wednesday morning with shares of JPMorgan Chase and Dow delivering the stiffest headwinds for the blue-chip average. Shares of JPMorgan Chase and Dow are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow was most recently trading 159 points (0.5%) lower. JPMorgan Chase's shares are down $2.98, or 2.2%, while those of Dow have fallen $1.08 (2.1%), combining for an approximately 27-point drag on the Dow. Intel 3M and American Express are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.

