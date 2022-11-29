The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Wednesday morning with shares of JPMorgan Chase and Dow delivering the stiffest headwinds for the blue-chip average. Shares of JPMorgan Chase and Dow are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow was most recently trading 159 points (0.5%) lower. JPMorgan Chase's shares are down $2.98, or 2.2%, while those of Dow have fallen $1.08 (2.1%), combining for an approximately 27-point drag on the Dow. Intel 3M and American Express are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.

