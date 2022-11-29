It was Thanksgiving, 2018, the last year North Dakota’s deer season fell over the holiday. It was only my second fall living in North Dakota and I had drawn a whitetail doe tag in 4D as my second choice. My .308 Ruger rested across my lap, a wedding gift from my husband that year, and instead of turkey and all the fixings, we were eating peanut butter apple wraps as we overlooked the Little Missouri River, hoping at any moment I’d get another opportunity to harvest my first rifle deer.

