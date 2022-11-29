Read full article on original website
KDRV
Organization provides a weekly free farmers market for the community
PHOENIX, TALENT & MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Rogue Foods Unites is providing a weekly no cost farmers market to help families in need and those affected by the Almeda fire. Jesus Rios, Client Resource Coordinator with Rogue Foods Unites said this is one way to give back to the community.
KTVL
Ask10: What's being built on Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass?
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — News10 viewer Catherine asked:. "Can you please tell us what's being built near the Les Schwab on Union Avenue and what's being built across the street from Burger King on Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass?" News10 reached out to the City of Grants Pass...
KLAMATH COUNTY COMPANY EARNS AWARD OF MERIT FOR FIRE PREVENTION LOGGING AND BRUSH CLEARANCE FROM OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY
CHILOQUIN, Ore. – Chiloquin Lawn Care based in Klamath County earned an Award of Merit last month from one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The same committee awarded the Operator of the Year title for Eastern Oregon to La Grande-based forest consultant Chuck Sarrett of Full Circle Consulting. F and B Logging was named Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon and R and R King Logging secured the Southwest Oregon Operator of the Year honors.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 12/1 – Winter Weather Advisory for Much of Southern Oregon; Man Killed Running Across I-5 After Alleged Shoplifting
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of Southern Oregon. An Urgent Winter Weather Message from the...
KTVL
Over 500 without power due to downed powerline
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire (RMF) is at the scene of downed powerlines on New Hope Road at E and W Intervale Road. Pacific Power reports over 500 customers are currently without power in the Grants Pass area near the downed powerline. RMF says Pacific Power crew members are en route to the downed line.
itinyhouses.com
26′ Arctic Fox is a Fine Tiny Home That’s Designed to Last
There are many factors that make a tiny house worth the buy- the design, the price tag, the space and the overall layout. But most importantly, it is about choosing a fine tiny home that will last you years, and can function to its best in almost any environment or situation. And if that’s what you were looking for, you might want to take a look at this 26’ Arctic Fox.
Herald and News
Metal-o-mania: Klamath Falls hosts metal concert
If you’re metal and you know it, bang your head at this week’s upcoming metal-o-mania concert here in Klamath Falls. At 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, a menagerie of monstrous musicians will be living it up at the “Death Do Us Part” tour date, set to take place at Club Why Not Live Entertainment, with the famed Sleep Signals serving as the headliner group.
ijpr.org
Advocates' survey says homeless residents are frustrated with Rogue Retreat
Volunteers with the street outreach project Judi’s Midnight Diner talked with 39 unhoused people over the summer along the Bear Creek Greenway. Results from their survey show 75% of respondents said they don’t trust the Rogue Retreat staff to treat them fairly. “You know, we ask people what...
Oregon Rogue River blue cheese is on the menu at White House state dinner tonight
The tiny Rogue Creamery team in southern Oregon’s Central Point cheered when they heard the news: Their world-champion Rogue River Blue will be served at the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, on Thursday. “What an immense honor,” said Marguerite Merritt, Rogue...
mybasin.com
Closures due to weather for December 1st
The following schools/places are closed today, December 1st, due to weather. If you have a closure or delay, please email it to news@mybasin.com or send us a text to 541-850-7552. All Klamath County Schools. All Klamath Falls City Schools. Shasta Way Christian Preschool. New Horizon Christian School. Klamath Kid Center.
kqennewsradio.com
mybasin.com
Missing Oregon Woman
On November 29th, 2022, Josephine Golden (72), a resident of Grants Pass, was located by Curry County Search and Rescue in the early evening hours on a remote road near the Lobster Creek area. Search and Rescue personnel provided Golden with fuel for her vehicle and escorted her back to the Gold Beach area.
kqennewsradio.com
KDRV
Medford man died in I-5 pedestrian-auto collision near Barnett Road
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford man is dead today as a pedestrian hit by a truck along Interstate 5 in Medford. Oregon State Police (OSP) report today that 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar died last night after 7pm near mile post 27 in South Medford. That location is near the I-5 interchange...
medfordoregon.gov
Joint Message from Medford Police and Fire Chiefs
Joint Message from Chief of Police, Justin Ivens and Fire Chief, Eric Thompson. Throughout the past year our departments have been working to evaluate current levels of service and identify ways we can effectively address the growing and evolving needs of our community. Based off data from two level of...
kptv.com
KDRV
Medford Police confirm shot fired at movie theater, case under investigation
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police say today they are investigating a report of a shot fired at Tinseltown theater. They say the gunshot hit a person in the leg, and they say it was self inflicted. Medford Police Department (MPD) says today it will refer the case to the District...
KDRV
Two suspects arrested in connection to string of robberies in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) and the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) have arrested two suspects who are linked to a string of robberies in Klamath Falls. Police arrested 27-year-old Samuel J. McConathy and 25-year-old Geoffrey W. McKay in connection to five robberies...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER MEDICAL EMERGENCY LEADS TO CRASH
A Riddle man was taken to the hospital after a medical emergency led to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 1:20 p.m. an accident was reported at the intersection of Canyon Avenue and Third Street in Canyonville, where a pickup had crashed into an unoccupied parked sedan.
