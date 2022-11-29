ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OR

Klamath Alerts

KLAMATH COUNTY COMPANY EARNS AWARD OF MERIT FOR FIRE PREVENTION LOGGING AND BRUSH CLEARANCE FROM OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – Chiloquin Lawn Care based in Klamath County earned an Award of Merit last month from one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The same committee awarded the Operator of the Year title for Eastern Oregon to La Grande-based forest consultant Chuck Sarrett of Full Circle Consulting. F and B Logging was named Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon and R and R King Logging secured the Southwest Oregon Operator of the Year honors.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 12/1 – Winter Weather Advisory for Much of Southern Oregon; Man Killed Running Across I-5 After Alleged Shoplifting

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of Southern Oregon. An Urgent Winter Weather Message from the...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Over 500 without power due to downed powerline

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire (RMF) is at the scene of downed powerlines on New Hope Road at E and W Intervale Road. Pacific Power reports over 500 customers are currently without power in the Grants Pass area near the downed powerline. RMF says Pacific Power crew members are en route to the downed line.
GRANTS PASS, OR
itinyhouses.com

26′ Arctic Fox is a Fine Tiny Home That’s Designed to Last

There are many factors that make a tiny house worth the buy- the design, the price tag, the space and the overall layout. But most importantly, it is about choosing a fine tiny home that will last you years, and can function to its best in almost any environment or situation. And if that’s what you were looking for, you might want to take a look at this 26’ Arctic Fox.
ASHLAND, OR
Herald and News

Metal-o-mania: Klamath Falls hosts metal concert

If you’re metal and you know it, bang your head at this week’s upcoming metal-o-mania concert here in Klamath Falls. At 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, a menagerie of monstrous musicians will be living it up at the “Death Do Us Part” tour date, set to take place at Club Why Not Live Entertainment, with the famed Sleep Signals serving as the headliner group.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
ijpr.org

Advocates' survey says homeless residents are frustrated with Rogue Retreat

Volunteers with the street outreach project Judi’s Midnight Diner talked with 39 unhoused people over the summer along the Bear Creek Greenway. Results from their survey show 75% of respondents said they don’t trust the Rogue Retreat staff to treat them fairly. “You know, we ask people what...
mybasin.com

Closures due to weather for December 1st

The following schools/places are closed today, December 1st, due to weather. If you have a closure or delay, please email it to news@mybasin.com or send us a text to 541-850-7552. All Klamath County Schools. All Klamath Falls City Schools. Shasta Way Christian Preschool. New Horizon Christian School. Klamath Kid Center.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. ABOVE 1,500 FEET

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon. An Urgent Winter Weather Message from the National Weather Service said snow showers are expected above 1,500 feet. Total accumulations will vary between a trace and 2 inches, with up to 4 inches possible above 2,500 feet.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
mybasin.com

Missing Oregon Woman

On November 29th, 2022, Josephine Golden (72), a resident of Grants Pass, was located by Curry County Search and Rescue in the early evening hours on a remote road near the Lobster Creek area. Search and Rescue personnel provided Golden with fuel for her vehicle and escorted her back to the Gold Beach area.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY STARTS WEDNESDAY EVENING ABOVE 1,500 FEET

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10:00 p.m. Wednesday through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon above 1,500 feet. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said total snow accumulations will range from a trace to 2 inches, but up to 4 inches above 2,500 feet. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
medfordoregon.gov

Joint Message from Medford Police and Fire Chiefs

Joint Message from Chief of Police, Justin Ivens and Fire Chief, Eric Thompson. Throughout the past year our departments have been working to evaluate current levels of service and identify ways we can effectively address the growing and evolving needs of our community. Based off data from two level of...
MEDFORD, OR
kptv.com

Shoplifter hit by truck while running

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Tuesday evening after being hit by a truck on Interstate 5, according to Oregon State Police. The man, identified as 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar was allegedly running on foot after shoplifting for a nearby Fred Meyer. Escober tried to cross the highway when he was hit by the truck.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Police arrest two people in connection with recent local robberies

On November 29, 2022, detectives from the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD), with the assistance from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), identified and arrested two people in connection to several robberies that occurred in Klamath Falls. Samuel J. McConathy (27 years old) and Geoffrey W. McKay (25 years old) were contacted after McConathy reported his van stolen shortly after a report of a robbery at the Speedway Express at approximately 5:00 a.m. on this date. The initial investigation reported a male subject entering the location, removed the cash register, and fleeing the area in a silver van. The subjects later dumped the register out of the vehicle.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER MEDICAL EMERGENCY LEADS TO CRASH

A Riddle man was taken to the hospital after a medical emergency led to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 1:20 p.m. an accident was reported at the intersection of Canyon Avenue and Third Street in Canyonville, where a pickup had crashed into an unoccupied parked sedan.
CANYONVILLE, OR

