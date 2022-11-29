ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Senator Schumer said Cortland County needs and deserves a modern mental health care facility

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Senator Chuck Schumer is looking to ensure that thousands in Central New York and Cortland are able to get their hands on the mental health care that they deserve. The state of Cortland County’s current mental health facility is quite low as it “lacks basic necessities like broadband, disability accessibility and […]
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Julie Holcomb, Ithaca’s institutional memory, steps away

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s City Hall has lost one of its most longstanding familiar faces, as Julie Holcomb retired last month from her position as Ithaca City Clerk and Director of Public Information and Technology. Since Oct. 16, 1989, Holcomb has walked through the doors of City Hall ready to tackle a myriad of roles, serving as Deputy City Clerk and then City Clerk under five different mayors of Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

State seeking recipients for nearly $20 million of unclaimed money in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. — If you’re looking for some missing cash in between couch cushions, you may want to consider checking in with New York State too. The State Comptroller’s office is putting on a publicity tour for its online database of “unclaimed funds.” According to the Comptroller’s office, Tompkins County residents and organizations are associated with over $19.6 million in unclaimed funds. Contributing to this cache of cash are sources such as the remainders of old bank accounts, lost paychecks, uncashed checks, and untapped insurance claims.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

How fast did the wind howl where you live in Upstate NY? See chart of 300+ locations

Syracuse, N.Y. -- High winds roared across Upstate New York on Wednesday and this morning, knocking out power, toppling trees and closing roads. The top wind gust speed reported to the National Weather Service was 63 mph, at the Albany International Airport. Several locations in the hills of Western New York and the North Country posted totals of more than 50 mph.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WETM

The case of Nieko Lisi

Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until …. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until January 2023. Horseheads H.S Donations. Horseheads students accepting donations...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Former Lansing firefighter passes away

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lansing Fire Department is remembering a former firefighter. Authorities say Toby Walker recently passed away. They say he was an entertainer who loved making people smile and laugh. Walker also served as a firefighter in Harford. He was 44 years old. A celebration of...
LANSING, NY
KISS 104.1

Upstate New York Counties Add Narcan Emergency Kits to Public Buildings

A number of counties in Upstate New York are taking a novel approach to opioid harm reduction, adding Narcan Emergency Boxes outside public buildings. According to a report by Harrison Gereau of InformNY, the Adirondack Health Institute's Rural Communities Opioid Response Program has provided 125 Narcan Emergency Boxes outside businesses in five upstate New York counties, Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Warren, and Washington.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Pump Prices May Rise with Expiration of Broome County Gas Tax Cap

The temporary tax cap on gasoline sold in Broome County that went into effect last June has run its course and motorists are keeping a close eye on prices. County lawmakers had put a cap on the local gasoline tax above three dollars a gallon. The move, which was approved in late April, occurred as pump prices were soaring after Russia invaded Ukraine. The tax cap expired Thursday.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

What’s next for Lansing Market property?

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — What will become of the Lansing Market property after it closes?. Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler hopes the building will be sold. Earlier this week, majority owner Andy Sciarabba announced the independent grocery store will close later this month after 11 years in business. FULL...
LANSING, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Man Heads to Prison for Box Cutter Threat at J.C. Walmart

The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reporting another repeat felony offender is going back to prison. 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton was sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in connection with an incident in which store employees in Johnson City were threatened with a box cutter.
BINGHAMTON, NY
