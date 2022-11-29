Read full article on original website
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
sungazette.news
Late rally gives Marshall win in opening basketball game
In the first quarter of their opening game, the Marshall Statesmen fell behind 9-0, turned the ball over in abundance, shot poorly and appeared headed to defeat against the host Madison Warhawks. Not so fast. By sticking to its game plan of playing pressure defense, eventually finding a bit better...
sungazette.news
Potomac School wrestlers host third Backyard Classic
It has quickly become a beloved tradition, like the Daytona 500 inaugurating each year’s NASCAR season, and perhaps the biggest event on the Potomac School Panthers annual wrestling calender. At the traditional time of high noon Saturday, Nov. 26, Potomac School hosted its third annual outdoor Backyard Classic, a...
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: One-point victories
When a basketball team loses by a single point, there are so many different what ifs the losing team can agonizingly analyze regarding how the outcome might have changed. That was the case after the host Madison Warhawks lost to the Marshall Statesmen, 46-45, the night of Nov. 29 in a boys high-school basketball contest.
QO football wins 2nd straight state title
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — For the second straight year, the Quince Orchard Cougars football team is undefeated and the Maryland 4A state champions. The Cougars defeated Flowers 32-7 in the state title game Thursday. It was 10-7 in the third quarter before the Cougars closed the game out strong with a defensive touchdown, […]
Fairfax Times
Fairfax Lions capture first regional title since 1994
In 2016, Trey Taylor was the head coach of the South Lakes Seahawks, brought them to the regional championship, and came up one game short of a state final appearance. The following year, another berth in the regional final, but again, a loss. That same year, the Fairfax Lions were...
dhsthebuzz.org
First Montgomery County Cheerleading Team Wins State Title
On Nov. 12, the varsity cheerleading team put on “The Greatest Show” and won first place at the 2022 Maryland 2A Cheerleading State Championship, making history as the first team from a Montgomery County public school to win the competition. This was the moment the cheerleaders, coaches, parents and the community had been waiting for all year.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Gary Williams is on the Kevin Willard bandwagon
Gary Williams has been one of Kevin Willard's go-to guys since he arrived at Maryland. The Terps' first-year basketball quickly built a relationship with the Hall of Fame former Maryland coach. "Coach Williams has been phenomenal, Willard said before the season. He knows everything that goes on in this town....
sungazette.news
Cricket field could be coming to Mason Fairfax campus
A field to host professional cricket matches on the Fairfax campus of George Mason University could be in place by 2025 as part of a plan unveiled Nov. 30. Major League Cricket (MLC) and its Washington, D.C.-based investor Sanjay Govil will team with Mason for a feasibility study of a new complex that would include the cricket field, baseball facility and event space.
mocoshow.com
Fryer’s Roadside to Reopen Next Week
Fryer’s Roadside at 12830 New Hampshire Ave in Colesville’s Meadowood Shopping Center has announced it will be reopening on Thursday, December 8. Fryer’s, which first opened as “a traditional walk-up window Chicken Shack/Ice Cream Stand” back in August 2021, was sold to the owners of All Set Restaurant & Bar back in September. According to the restaurant, the new overhauled menu will feature reimagined versions of some Fryer’s favorites, alongside unique new additions such as Catfish Nuggets, Whole Fried Chicken and Honey Sriracha Brussels Sprouts. The restaurant will also feature select BBQ items from All Set’s sister restaurant Money Muscle BBQ.
sungazette.news
Marymount launches English-proficiency initiative for int’l students
Starting in January, Marymount University will offer intermediate and advanced English classes for the first time through the institution’s newly-launched Intensive English Language Program (IELP). Catering to international students and other individuals for whom English is not a primary language, the program is designed to assist students in meeting...
Washington City Paper
Good Taste: Classic-Meets-Contemporary Chang Chang Serves Up Two Chinese Concepts
It’s safe to say Chang Chang is unlike any other Peter Chang restaurant. The two-for-one concept highlights Chang’s beloved Szechuan classics at lunch and for takeout—yes, his fiery mapo tofu and sticky spareribs glistening with sweet and sour sauce are available—and offers a different evening menu of more progressive Chinese cuisine served in a breezy, white-walled dining room with pale wood furniture that feels more Mediterranean than East Asian.
sungazette.news
Arlington History, 12/1/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• The County Board is considering adoption of an ordinance to regulate taxi service. •• Architectural drawings of the design for Arlington Hospital have been released. •• The minister of Westover Baptist Church has become the first Arlington religious...
DCist.com
11 Concerts To Catch Around D.C. In December
– December is here, and with it arrives a slew of holiday markets, tree lighting ceremonies and Christmas concerts. It might seem like everywhere you look there’s a rendition of Handel’s Messiah, but there are plenty of non-holiday-related concerts taking place, too. Here are 11 we think are worth catching.
Two shot outside Capital One Arena in D.C. after Rod Wave concert
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting outside Capital One Arena left two men injured early this morning. The incident happened on the 800 block of 7th Street in Northwest D.C. The incident happened after a Rod Wave rap concert earlier in the night. Shortly after 12:30 am, The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police arrived at the location after a report came in of a shooting. There, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a nearby hospital. One of the men is listed in critical condition, and the other victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. This case The post Two shot outside Capital One Arena in D.C. after Rod Wave concert appeared first on Shore News Network.
Washingtonian.com
7 Luxury Home Sales in the Washington Area—and Who Bought and Sold Them
Sold by: Jay Gruden, former head coach of what are now the Washington Commanders, and Cheryl Gruden, a real-estate agent. Bragging points: A five-bedroom estate spread across three acres, with six bathrooms, a wine cellar and tasting room, and a “resort-style” backyard. Where: Arlington. Bought by: Chuck Robb,...
sungazette.news
55+ News, 12/1/22 edition
News of interest to active seniors in Arlington. 55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. ‘READING BUDDIES’ FEATURES INTERGENERATIONAL INTERACTION: The “Reading Buddies” initiative...
Washington Barbershop owner fatally shot while giving young boy haircut
A 43-year-old barber was shot in his shop while giving a haircut to an 8-year-old boy, police said. Jose Velez is remembered by 19-year-old Hassune Mawlood, who also owns his own barbershop, as he reflects on being mentored by Velez and how he was "like a big brother." KING's Madison Wade reports.Dec. 2, 2022.
Woman killed in Fort Washington crash Monday night
FORT WASHINGTON, MD – Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place overnight in Fort Washington. An investigation is being conducted by the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit into a fatal accident that occurred on Monday evening. A 27-year-old Fort Washington woman died in the crash. She was identified as 27-year-old Katelin Rodriguez. Police reported on Monday that officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Livingston Road at approximately 8:35 p.m. Rodriguez was driving northbound on Indian Head Highway when she stopped and exited her vehicle to remove an item that The post Woman killed in Fort Washington crash Monday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
sungazette.news
Regional unemployment down from year ago
The Washington region saw higher unemployment in October than a month before but the rate was down from a year ago, according to new federal data. With 3,372,711 counted in the civilian workforce and 110,782 looking for jobs, the Washington region’s unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in October was up from 3.1 percent a month before but down from 4.1 percent in October 2021, according to figures reported Dec. 1 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
sungazette.news
Editorial: Should Arlington scale back religious holidays?
It was with the best of intentions that Arlington Public Schools decided to add a number of new student holidays to the annual calendar, honoring a variety of religions. We’re all for diversity and equity, as appropriate, but apparently carving out more holidays throughout the school year is not working out so well.
