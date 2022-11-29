ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac whips off top and does Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUU celebration

Paige Spiranac has well and truly caught World Cup fever following the United States' impressive performance in qualifying for the knockout stages of soccer football's greatest cup competition. Spiranac, who has more Instagram followers than any other golfer on the planet including Tiger Woods (3 million), joined up with PointsBet...
SB Nation

World Cup Previews: Netherlands vs USA | Redemption on the Cards

The Group Stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially come to a close, and the knockout stages are upon us. First up is a battle between the United States and the Netherlands, two countries seeking to atone for their failure to quality for the 2018 World Cup. The...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Naby Sarr says Senegal want to make Sadio Mane proud

Injured star player Sadio Mane gives Senegal "extra motivation" at the World Cup - says Reading defender Naby Sarr. The 29-year-old - who got his first call-up to the Senegalese squad in 2019 - is backing his country to give England a run for their money in the first round of the knockout stages.
SB Nation

Sunderland and Millwall – cut from the same cloth?

There is just something about Millwall. While they cannot be seen as a club the size of Sunderland I have always thought of all the London sides they are the one that are nearest to Sunderland in its outlook. Despite the reputation of their fans, the club is very much a community club.
BBC

Leah Williamson: England captain returns to training with Arsenal after injury

England captain Leah Williamson has returned to the Arsenal squad after two months out with a foot injury. The centre-back sustained the injury during international training at the beginning of October and was ruled out of friendlies against the United States and Czech Republic. Williamson, 25, also missed November's fixtures...
NBC Sports

Melbourne Bursts Into Celebration Amid Australia Win at 4 a.m.

No, seriously, Melbourne erupted in celebration early Thursday morning when Australian midfielder Mathew Leckie scored a solo goal in the 60th minute to give the Socceroos a 1-0 win against Denmark. The iconic win sent Australia to the knockout stage where it seeks to book a spot in the World...
SB Nation

Everton News: Godfrey continues recovery, Pickford talks Senegal test, World Cup How to Watch

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Senegal, and the United States.
BBC

Torquay United: 'More confidence' around squad says manager Gary Johnson

Torquay boss Gary Johnson says his side are showing signs they can turn around their disappointing results. The Gulls have failed to win any of their last six games following a 6-1 win over Aldershot Town a month ago. Johnson's side have lost 1-0 at Barnet and drawn 1-1 at...
The Independent

Tory MP who declared ‘God save the King of Bahrain’ in speech received £10k hospitality from regime

A Conservative MP who declared "God save the King of Bahrain" during a speech received at least £10,000 worth of hospitality and travel from the country's rulers, The Independent has learned.Bob Stewart, who has also spoken in defence of the regime in parliament, has been paid to travel to the country on multiple occasions, with thousands of pounds spent on him each time.In a speech in Bahrain this month he told his audience that the country's government had "done a very good job of changing the way it looks after its citizens". Praising the autocratic government, he said: "I can...
Men's Health

Talking Heads: Alastair Campbell Meets Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones has less than a year to go before his eight-year contract as head coach of England’s rugby team comes to an end. Though if you believe the current frenzy, the relationship may finish sooner than that. If he is to stay the distance, it will certainly be...
BBC

City's A﻿lvarez the man of the moment

Julian Alvarez will be a name hot on the lips of football fans in Argentina today. The 22-year-old scored his fourth international goal at a crucial time to help secure his country top spot in Group C with a win over Poland. Argentine media were quick to celebrate the national...
BBC

Warwickshire: Stuart Barnes is appointed bowling coach to succeed Matt Mason

Warwickshire have appointed Stuart Barnes as their new bowling coach following Matt Mason's end-of-season departure to join England women. The former England Lions and Ireland coach, 52, also coached with the Bangladesh national side. Kent-based Barnes has also been part of the backroom team with Gloucestershire, Somerset and most recently...

Comments / 0

Community Policy