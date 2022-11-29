Read full article on original website
Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?
Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
GM Causes a Big Splash
General Motors has just made a promise that sounds like a feat. The ambitions of the Detroit giant in the electric vehicle segment are known. And for those who had doubts, they should look at the portfolio of the four brands of the group. With the exception of Buick, GM's three other brands -- Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC -- offer electric models and will expand their lineups in the coming months.
Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet?
If you don't have access to a home charging station, you may have several other options for charging your EV or PHEV. Here's how to know if a dryer outlet is one of them. The post Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car Doctor: How often should transmission fluid be flushed? | Car Doctor
Q: Should the transmission fluid be flushed every once in a while, or if nothing is wrong, just leave it alone? The car in question is a 2002 Honda Accord, and the transmission seems fine, but I would like to keep it that way. A: Honda recommends changing the transmission fluid at 120,000...
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Almost a Quarter of a Million Trucks Have This Serious Problem
A build-up of pressure and heat inside the transmission of tens of thousands of recalled vehicles may result in a transmission fluid leak from the dipstick tube. The leaking transmission fluid may contact an ignition source within the engine compartment, increasing the risk of a fire. There have been 16...
GM's trying to fix the worst part of buying an electric car by turning an old Target into a new kind of call center
One of the biggest barriers to EV adoption is a lack of education about owning a plug-in car. GM wants EV Live, its new call center, to solve that.
Classic Ford Barn Find Hoard
Old school Ford automobiles are probably the closest thing to a piece of working car history a normal person can get. From Mustangs to Mavericks, these vehicles have a lot of history behind their creation. Nowadays the cars show their history on every aging body panel and rust spot. Suppose you were trying to tell the age of these cars by the environment around them, how would you do that? With this particular collection you might say it could be done by counting how deeply they were engulfed in the forest that surrounds them.
Motley Fool
2 Green Flags for Tesla's Future
Cybertruck is about to enter production and could become Tesla’s best-selling vehicle. Tesla’s profitability is a key competitive advantage over leading car manufacturers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
teslarati.com
First look inside the Tesla Semi Delivery event
Today is the Tesla Semi delivery event, and we have some of the first photos from the inside. Tesla will be delivering its all-electric Semi for the first time to PepsiCo and is expected to impact the trucking industry. The all-electric Class 8 truck is expected to have a 500-mile range when pulling an 81,000-pound load.
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Roadster Shop Introduces Ready-Made Modern Chassis For Chevy K5 Blazer
Roadster Shop (RS) has become the go-to destination for custom restomod builds. In recent months, it provided the chassis for the Ford Eluminator Concept, and the Ringbrothers used its services for a couple of its amazing SEMA 2022 builds. The famous shop also provides thousands of ready-made chassis for the...
insideevs.com
Watch Fully Loaded Tesla Semi Cover 500 Miles On A Single Charge
The Tesla Semi is finally taking to US roads after the first delivery event took place yesterday at a PepsiCo facility in California. While you can learn more about that specific event in a separate post, this article is dedicated to the Tesla Semi's 500-mile (804-kilometer) drive with a gross combination weight of just under 82,000 pounds (37,194 kilograms). Elon Musk first announced that in a tweet that got a lot of attention, but the lack of context generated debates online on whether the electric semi-truck covered the distance on a single battery charge.
CAR AND DRIVER
Corvette to Launch as a Brand in 2025 with a Four-Door and an SUV
The next move for GM with its valued Corvette nameplate will be to launch a Corvette subbrand. It will include a four-door "coupe" and a sporty high-performance crossover to partner with the upcoming two-seater Corvette EV. The new Corvette lineup will be positioned well above its rivals, such as a...
insideevs.com
BMW Says New Gen 6 Batteries Provide 30% More Range, Cost 50% Less
With the launch of its Neue Klasse platform and series of electric models, BMW will also introduce its Gen 6 battery technology, which brings significant improvements in all areas that matter. The manufacturer is touting 30 percent improved range, 50 percent reduction of production cost and 60 percent reduction in carbon emissions, as well as an integration of the battery pack as a part of the car’s structure.
Jalopnik
Chrysler's 1990 Lineup Reminds Us of a World Before SUVs
The year is 1990. George W. Bush’s dad is the president, my parents haven’t met yet, and the world hasn’t been hit with the SUV bug just yet. It’s a simple time. A time when sedans and coupes rule the automotive landscape. It’s a time when Chrysler thrived. We know this because the good folks over at MotorWeek shared their 32-year-old coverage of Chrysler Corp’s 1990 model lineup.
msn.com
Buick Confirms that the Envista Compact SUV Is U.S.-Bound
This is the Buick Envista, a new SUV model for the Chinese market. Its size puts it in between the subcompact Encore GX and the compact Envision in Buick's lineup. The Envista name is trademarked here, and GM confirmed that it will come to the U.S. eventually. UPDATE 11/29/22: GM...
Top Speed
Hyundai To Revive The 1974 Pony Coupe Concept That Inspired The DMC DeLorean And The Ioniq 5
There are many words that you can associate with the Hyundai, however, "classic" is probably not one of them. But dive a little deeper into their history, and you'll be surprised how long they've been around. The brand is paying homage to that past by reviving a concept that later inspired one of the most iconic cars of all time and one of the darlings of the current EV race.
