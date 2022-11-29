ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Post-Searchlight

First National Bank Announces New Board Member

Bainbridge, Georgia, November 29, 2022 – First National Bank recently appointed new member to the First National Bank Board of Directors. Joining the First National Bank Board of Directors is Keenan Adams. “Our newest Board member embodies the community spirit and brings extensive community business knowledge to the table. We are very fortunate to have Keenan join our team, “ said Brad E. Barber, President & CEO.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

VSU faculty member creates Tifton Mural

VALDOSTA – VSU Department of Art & Design faculty member collaborates on mural with Tifton-Tift County Tourism Association. Taylor Shaw, a faculty member in Valdosta State University’s Department of Art & Design, recently collaborated with the Tifton-Tift County Tourism Association to create a mural that celebrates Georgia’s Friendly City.
TIFTON, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Students of Excellence Named for SGTC’s Crisp County Center

CORDELE – South Georgia Technical College held two ceremonies during the fall semester to recognize outstanding students in their respective programs. During the first event, Paula Coleman of Lilly, a Criminal Justice Student, was selected as the overall Student of Excellence. Jessie Kilgore, a Welding and Joining Technology student from Cordele, received the overall honor in the second ceremony.
CORDELE, GA
Albany Herald

Lee County Exchange Club chartered with 37 members

LEESBURG — The Exchange Club of Lee County, the Georgia District’s newest club, held its opening meeting this week. The club was chartered with 37 members and expects to grow to approximately 45 members by the end of the charter period on Dec. 28. The installation of officers...
LEE COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Phoebe issues scam warning

ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Health System officials have become aware of an unusual scam targeting patients. At least two patients have received letters in the mail, purportedly from a physician in the Phoebe Cancer Center, informing them of a supposed need to immediately prescribe an expensive medication. While the letter does not specifically request payment, it does include a Gmail email address. That is likely an attempt to elicit a response which potentially could lead to a request for money or an attempt to transmit a computer virus via email.
PUTNEY, GA
WALB 10

Albany City Commission passes pay raises for city leaders

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany City Commission has passed salary increases for the mayor, city commissioners and board members at Tuesday night’s meeting. The commission voted in favor of raising the mayor’s salary from $25,000 to $35,000, and city commissioners’ salaries from $15,000 to $22,800, according to a city report. The ordinance passed by a 6-1 vote and will not take effect until the January after the next city election.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Popular Albany restaurant closed Monday due to manager's death

Owners announced that Harvest Moon will be closed Monday to honor the memory of General Manager Jamie Lyon. The community is mourning the loss of 38-year-old Jamie Lyon, who died after a heart attack just before closing time on Saturday night. Restaurant owners Stewart Campbell and Bo Henry posted to...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Bainbridge park expansion project underway

Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia. The new facility will be in Cook County. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 23 hours ago. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
wgxa.tv

Seven indicted in $30M unemployment benefits scheme

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Seven Middle Georgia residents have been indicted in a scheme that is responsible for defrauding the government out of $30 Million that was intended to help citizens who are unemployed. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyshion Hicks, Macovian Dotson, and Membrish...
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

Warnock makes campaign stop in Tifton

Help WALB and Feeding the Valley make sure families have food for the holidays. Lee Co. High student takes part in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. Greater Valdosta United Way's 'Uniting for More' campaign underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. Greater Valdosta United Way’s mission is to create positive change by bringing...
TIFTON, GA
albanyceo.com

Modern Gas Company Celebrates Giving Back

Modern Gas Company celebrated the beginning of the season of giving by announcing the proceeds from the 2022 Rib Showdown competition held on Saturday, October 22, at Chehaw Park. Over $7,700 was raised for the Junior League of Albany, Ga. The total proceeds were comprised of a $1,500 donation from Modern Gas and proceeds from the raffle and cash bar.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Visit Sylvester this Christmas for holiday events sure to fill you with cheer

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Visit Historic Sylvester this holiday season, catch the Christmas parade on December 3rd, enjoy the live entertainment, take pictures with Santa then stroll, shop, and dine in specialty shops, restaurants, and businesses. Find out how Fletcher Yearta Jewelers can help you pick out something with just enough sparkle this Christmas. Visit Rugged Shoal Outfitters, LLC for all of your hunting and fishing gear. Grab a plate of southern soul food at Jackson’s Soul Food! If you are looking to make Sylvester your home reach out to Lisa Davis, Realtor to find your dream home. Go for a visit or stay a while and you will see Sylvester is worth the trip. To see a full list of events, check out the Sylvester- Worth County Chamber online at: https://bit.ly/3Ve1lDR.
SYLVESTER, GA
WALB 10

Preliminary reports show 2 tornadoes touched down in Colquitt Co.

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Initial reports from the National Weather Service Tallahassee show that two tornadoes touched down Wednesday morning in Colquitt Co. leaving damage but no injuries. The tornadoes formed around 9:30 a.m. One tornado passed through a field and the other hit a barn, according to the preliminary...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA

