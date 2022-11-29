Read full article on original website
First National Bank Announces New Board Member
Bainbridge, Georgia, November 29, 2022 – First National Bank recently appointed new member to the First National Bank Board of Directors. Joining the First National Bank Board of Directors is Keenan Adams. “Our newest Board member embodies the community spirit and brings extensive community business knowledge to the table. We are very fortunate to have Keenan join our team, “ said Brad E. Barber, President & CEO.
Small business owners overcome inflation challenges in South Georgia
With Christmas less than a month away, small business owners in Thomasville are counting on customers to show up and help them make their bottom lines.
VSU faculty member creates Tifton Mural
VALDOSTA – VSU Department of Art & Design faculty member collaborates on mural with Tifton-Tift County Tourism Association. Taylor Shaw, a faculty member in Valdosta State University’s Department of Art & Design, recently collaborated with the Tifton-Tift County Tourism Association to create a mural that celebrates Georgia’s Friendly City.
Students of Excellence Named for SGTC’s Crisp County Center
CORDELE – South Georgia Technical College held two ceremonies during the fall semester to recognize outstanding students in their respective programs. During the first event, Paula Coleman of Lilly, a Criminal Justice Student, was selected as the overall Student of Excellence. Jessie Kilgore, a Welding and Joining Technology student from Cordele, received the overall honor in the second ceremony.
Lee County Exchange Club chartered with 37 members
LEESBURG — The Exchange Club of Lee County, the Georgia District’s newest club, held its opening meeting this week. The club was chartered with 37 members and expects to grow to approximately 45 members by the end of the charter period on Dec. 28. The installation of officers...
Phoebe issues scam warning
ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Health System officials have become aware of an unusual scam targeting patients. At least two patients have received letters in the mail, purportedly from a physician in the Phoebe Cancer Center, informing them of a supposed need to immediately prescribe an expensive medication. While the letter does not specifically request payment, it does include a Gmail email address. That is likely an attempt to elicit a response which potentially could lead to a request for money or an attempt to transmit a computer virus via email.
Albany City Commission passes pay raises for city leaders
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany City Commission has passed salary increases for the mayor, city commissioners and board members at Tuesday night’s meeting. The commission voted in favor of raising the mayor’s salary from $25,000 to $35,000, and city commissioners’ salaries from $15,000 to $22,800, according to a city report. The ordinance passed by a 6-1 vote and will not take effect until the January after the next city election.
Popular Albany restaurant closed Monday due to manager's death
Owners announced that Harvest Moon will be closed Monday to honor the memory of General Manager Jamie Lyon. The community is mourning the loss of 38-year-old Jamie Lyon, who died after a heart attack just before closing time on Saturday night. Restaurant owners Stewart Campbell and Bo Henry posted to...
Bainbridge park expansion project underway
Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia. The new facility will be in Cook County. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 23 hours ago. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make...
Seven indicted in $30M unemployment benefits scheme
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Seven Middle Georgia residents have been indicted in a scheme that is responsible for defrauding the government out of $30 Million that was intended to help citizens who are unemployed. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyshion Hicks, Macovian Dotson, and Membrish...
Colquitt County business surprised by tornado as storms moved through SWGA Wednesday
A business in Colquitt County had a very unexpected visitor Wednesday, a tornado. According to Chill C Farms, a tornado touched down in the field across from their packing house as storms moved through Southwest Georgia. Partner Sam Watson tells FOX 31 News that plastic on the vegetables was lofted...
2 Cordele suspects charged as part of $30M COVID unemployment benefits scam
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects from Cordele have been charged with taking part in a scheme to take millions from the Georgia Department of Labor’s unemployment benefits fund, according to the Department of Justice. Torella Wynn, 30, and Kenya Whitehead, 35, were both indicted on charges of conspiracy...
Warnock makes campaign stop in Tifton
Help WALB and Feeding the Valley make sure families have food for the holidays. Lee Co. High student takes part in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. Greater Valdosta United Way's 'Uniting for More' campaign underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. Greater Valdosta United Way’s mission is to create positive change by bringing...
Modern Gas Company Celebrates Giving Back
Modern Gas Company celebrated the beginning of the season of giving by announcing the proceeds from the 2022 Rib Showdown competition held on Saturday, October 22, at Chehaw Park. Over $7,700 was raised for the Junior League of Albany, Ga. The total proceeds were comprised of a $1,500 donation from Modern Gas and proceeds from the raffle and cash bar.
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Georgia
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
Visit Sylvester this Christmas for holiday events sure to fill you with cheer
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Visit Historic Sylvester this holiday season, catch the Christmas parade on December 3rd, enjoy the live entertainment, take pictures with Santa then stroll, shop, and dine in specialty shops, restaurants, and businesses. Find out how Fletcher Yearta Jewelers can help you pick out something with just enough sparkle this Christmas. Visit Rugged Shoal Outfitters, LLC for all of your hunting and fishing gear. Grab a plate of southern soul food at Jackson’s Soul Food! If you are looking to make Sylvester your home reach out to Lisa Davis, Realtor to find your dream home. Go for a visit or stay a while and you will see Sylvester is worth the trip. To see a full list of events, check out the Sylvester- Worth County Chamber online at: https://bit.ly/3Ve1lDR.
Preliminary reports show 2 tornadoes touched down in Colquitt Co.
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Initial reports from the National Weather Service Tallahassee show that two tornadoes touched down Wednesday morning in Colquitt Co. leaving damage but no injuries. The tornadoes formed around 9:30 a.m. One tornado passed through a field and the other hit a barn, according to the preliminary...
South Georgia officials address Valdosta High incident
Local South Georgia officials addressed the community following reports of an alleged active shooter incident at Valdosta High School on Wednesday.
Reverend Raphael Warnock visits Mitchell County on "One More Time" runoff tour
Reverend Raphael Warnock has been all over Georgia again Thursday with stops in Bainbridge, Mitchell County, and Albany. FOX 31 caught up with him in Camilla where Warnock spoke about healthcare, voting rights, and rural broadband. Reverend Warnock stressed the importance of voting early and encouraged people to continue going...
Voters stand in line to cast ballots on record-setting day for early voting
ALBANY — Voters waited outdoors on Monday as the unusual interest in a single runoff contest set records for turnout that eclipsed even the number seen in presidential election years. And that interest continued to boil on Tuesday. “That was the biggest one-day total that I’ve had for advance...
