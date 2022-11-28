Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Changes coming to downtown Lexington parking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether you’re in Lexington to go to work, catch a game at Rupp or enjoy a night out, get ready to pay a little more for parking. If you’re a customer of Lex Park, you likely received a letter from them recently. It’s to let you know that on the first of the new year, a sales tax will be applied to all of their parking services throughout the city.
kentuckytoday.com
Fayette County clerk to retire for 'personal' reasons
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Citing personal reasons, long-time Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins, Jr., who was re-elected to another four-year term in November, announced on Thursday that he will retire effective at the end of January 2023. He will remain in office until the end of next month in...
WKYT 27
Lexington community raises concern over push for more flock cameras
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flock cameras, a controversial topic for the last few months, were again the subject of debate on Thursday night. Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers want the Urban County Council to expand the 25 flock license plate readers installed throughout the City with 75 more.
WKYT 27
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
WKYT 27
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
WKYT 27
Despite drop in prices, many still struggle to pay rent in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the last three months, rent prices have dropped both across the nation and here in Lexington. However, year-to-year rent growth in the city is up nearly11%. Rent prices in Lexington decreased over 4% month-to-month in November, but people in the community say they are still...
wymt.com
Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
WKYT 27
Lexington businesses seeing increase in customers this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Although inflation has affected many Kentuckians this year, local businesses in Lexington say they have seen a lot more customers than they expected this season. This holiday season, there were many surprises for businesses in the state. Between this year and last year, the country has...
fox56news.com
War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren’t sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
fox56news.com
Public invited for feedback on roadway fixes for Madison County road
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky Transportation Department District 7 invited the public out for a forum on a potential project. The forum was held at Kirksville Elementary School, where the Madison County community could give feedback on a project involving Duncannon Road to the Central Kentucky Regional Airport. This road is known to be very narrow, causing concern for the Department of Transportation and the public.
WKYT 27
Lexington hosting Christmas parade on Saturday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is hosting its Christmas parade on Saturday. The parade route will start at Midland Avenue and end at Mill Street. There will be live music and family activities, along with an appearance from Santa Claus. The parade kicks off Saturday at 11:00 a.m. There will...
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates and be second-largest state prison in Kentucky, officials said.
fox56news.com
Experts question efficiency of Emergency Protective Orders in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Questions arise after a woman who was shot and killed by her husband was denied an Emergency Protective Order. Experts are now weighing in on domestic violence concerns after the murder of Talina Henderson. Experts said there is often a misconception about Emergency Protective...
wymt.com
WYMT to re-air KHSAA Football Championships on H&I with 24 hour delay
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With two mountain teams making their class’s state championship WYMT is making sure you can see all the action!. WYMT will be airing the KHSAA Class 1A and Class 4A State Football Championships on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, on a 24 hour delay.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate early morning shooting on Russell Cave Rd.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in Lexington early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Russell Cave Road at around 3:00 AM. When they arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The shooting...
Lexington’s ‘Inflatables House’ has electrified crowds for two decades
In the light of day, the yard at 200 Toronto Road looks like it was hit by a tornado, with plastic and fabric, stakes and wires scattered all about. But with the press of just a few buttons, homeowner Johnny Richie makes that yard come to life.
fox56news.com
Confirmed flu cases double, 1 death in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Flu cases continue to rapidly increase in Fayette County. On Monday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 6 million confirmed cases of the flu this season. In Fayette County, 724 lab-confirmed cases of the flu and one flu-related death have been reported.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pattern turns active
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few showers will sweep through today, and even more join us next week. This next week has a wetter look. It isn’t a washout of a forecast but it does include several rain chances. Which is a lot different than what we’ve been experiencing with these drier moments. It’ll all start with today’s chance. Those showers will be scattered around the region on Friday evening. There might be some activity earlier in the day, but for most, it is all about the evening hours.
WKYT 27
Lexington man gets loan from pawn shop to pay for medication
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With rising costs and inflation, people in Lexington are struggling during this time of the year, and some people are even turning to pawn shops for help. For some people on a fixed income or those who just don’t have the means, food, gas and medical...
hamburgjournal.com
Holiday Events Calendar Around Hamburg in Lexington, KY for 2022
Studio Players presents “Scrooge In Rouge: An English Music Hall Christmas Carol,” continuing through Sunday Dec 4. Lexington Ballet performs the Nutcracker at the EKU Center for the Arts through Sunday Dec 4. Lafayette High School Choir and Orchestra, cookies, hot chocolate, lights and more will be part...
