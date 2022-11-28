ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKYT 27

Changes coming to downtown Lexington parking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether you’re in Lexington to go to work, catch a game at Rupp or enjoy a night out, get ready to pay a little more for parking. If you’re a customer of Lex Park, you likely received a letter from them recently. It’s to let you know that on the first of the new year, a sales tax will be applied to all of their parking services throughout the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Fayette County clerk to retire for 'personal' reasons

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Citing personal reasons, long-time Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins, Jr., who was re-elected to another four-year term in November, announced on Thursday that he will retire effective at the end of January 2023. He will remain in office until the end of next month in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington community raises concern over push for more flock cameras

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flock cameras, a controversial topic for the last few months, were again the subject of debate on Thursday night. Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers want the Urban County Council to expand the 25 flock license plate readers installed throughout the City with 75 more.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
STANFORD, KY
WKYT 27

Despite drop in prices, many still struggle to pay rent in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the last three months, rent prices have dropped both across the nation and here in Lexington. However, year-to-year rent growth in the city is up nearly11%. Rent prices in Lexington decreased over 4% month-to-month in November, but people in the community say they are still...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington businesses seeing increase in customers this holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Although inflation has affected many Kentuckians this year, local businesses in Lexington say they have seen a lot more customers than they expected this season. This holiday season, there were many surprises for businesses in the state. Between this year and last year, the country has...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren’t sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Public invited for feedback on roadway fixes for Madison County road

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky Transportation Department District 7 invited the public out for a forum on a potential project. The forum was held at Kirksville Elementary School, where the Madison County community could give feedback on a project involving Duncannon Road to the Central Kentucky Regional Airport. This road is known to be very narrow, causing concern for the Department of Transportation and the public.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington hosting Christmas parade on Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is hosting its Christmas parade on Saturday. The parade route will start at Midland Avenue and end at Mill Street. There will be live music and family activities, along with an appearance from Santa Claus. The parade kicks off Saturday at 11:00 a.m. There will...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Experts question efficiency of Emergency Protective Orders in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Questions arise after a woman who was shot and killed by her husband was denied an Emergency Protective Order. Experts are now weighing in on domestic violence concerns after the murder of Talina Henderson. Experts said there is often a misconception about Emergency Protective...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Confirmed flu cases double, 1 death in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Flu cases continue to rapidly increase in Fayette County. On Monday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 6 million confirmed cases of the flu this season. In Fayette County, 724 lab-confirmed cases of the flu and one flu-related death have been reported.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pattern turns active

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few showers will sweep through today, and even more join us next week. This next week has a wetter look. It isn’t a washout of a forecast but it does include several rain chances. Which is a lot different than what we’ve been experiencing with these drier moments. It’ll all start with today’s chance. Those showers will be scattered around the region on Friday evening. There might be some activity earlier in the day, but for most, it is all about the evening hours.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington man gets loan from pawn shop to pay for medication

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With rising costs and inflation, people in Lexington are struggling during this time of the year, and some people are even turning to pawn shops for help. For some people on a fixed income or those who just don’t have the means, food, gas and medical...
LEXINGTON, KY
hamburgjournal.com

Holiday Events Calendar Around Hamburg in Lexington, KY for 2022

Studio Players presents “Scrooge In Rouge: An English Music Hall Christmas Carol,” continuing through Sunday Dec 4. Lexington Ballet performs the Nutcracker at the EKU Center for the Arts through Sunday Dec 4. Lafayette High School Choir and Orchestra, cookies, hot chocolate, lights and more will be part...
LEXINGTON, KY

