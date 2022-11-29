Read full article on original website
Warzone 2 players blast final circles forcing them into underwater combat
Warzone 2’s new gas circle system has been well received by players, but one ending is getting blasted for leaving operators with no choice but to fight underwater. All in all, Warzone 2’s approach to gas and the ever-closing circle system has been well received by the community. The change to three individual circles that all converge into one final location has opened up survivability in a major way, which was one of the longstanding complaints about its predecessor.
Warzone 2 expert claims underused SMG is “overpowered” at close-range
Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has unveiled an “overpowered” loadout for an underrated SMG that has the potential to compete with the meta Fennec 45. While Warzone 2 is still in its early stages, a select set of weapons have already secured their spot as part of the Season 1 meta.
WhosImmortal explains why Warzone 2’s perk system is “broken”
Warzone 2’s new perk system has CoD YouTuber WhosImmortal scratching his head over bugs, exploits, and lack of communication from the developers. Modern Warfare 2 players slammed the “horrible” new perk system for time-locking abilities. In previous CoD titles, all equipped perks were immediately available in-game, but MW2 reworked the familiar formula.
CoD devs finally address Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 PC crashing issues
Call of Duty devs have finally responded to Warzone 2.0’s widespread crashing issues, which have been plaguing PC players with NVIDIA graphics cards since the battle royale’s launch back in November. Warzone 2.0 crashing has been a major issue for players of the battle royale sequel since it...
Modern Warfare 2 players flock to buy “Roze 2.0” skin from LA Thieves CDL pack
Modern Warfare 2 players have made the LA Thieves’ Call of Duty League skin one of the game’s most purchased items as they try to take advantage of its similarity to Warzone’s infamous Roze skin. The Warzone Roze skin saga will be familiar to anyone who played...
Pokemon Unite patch 1.7.1.11 notes: Urshifu release, Sableye nerfs, new battle pass
On December 1, Pokemon Unite updated their game. The patch notes target nerfing some overbearing picks, and also mark the release of the brand new playable pokemon: Urshifu. Here is the full patch notes. Patch updates help Pokemon Unite’s meta stabilize, providing some much needed balance for some outlier picks....
Dr Disrespect claims CoD has no skill gap in Warzone 2: “It’s a coin flip”
YouTube streamer and mustache trailblazer Dr Disrespect has bashed Call of Duty as an “uninspiring” franchise after frustrations arose with Warzone 2.0’s lack of a skill gap. Dr Disrespect’s acerbic commentaries and forthright opinions have cemented him a place in the streaming Hall of Fame, entertaining millions...
FaZe Booya reveals “best” M4 Warzone 2 loadout for Season One wins
Warzone pro and content creator FaZe Booya has outlined his go-to Warzone 2 M4 build for Season One, perfect for shredding enemies and racking up wins. The M4 has dominated the early game meta in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. In the latter, it currently sits by some margin as the most used gun, being picked by players in nearly 1/5 instances.
GTA Online players unlock mystery vehicle reward after smashing $2 trillion heist challenge
GTA Online players smashed the $2 trillion heist challenge set by Rockstar Games and they can expect to see a mystery vehicle unlocked in the near future. Here’s everything we know about the rewards. The heist challenge was confirmed in November, setting players the task of playing as many...
Warzone 2 just disabled Dead Silence & Battle Rage field upgrades
Raven Software has announced the Dead Silence and Battle Rage field upgrades have been temporarily disabled in Warzone 2. Bugs and server stability issues plagued Warzone 2’s opening few weeks. Activision finally addressed PC crashing issues on December 1, but several game-breaking bugs keep the battle royale from firing on all cylinders.
Split finally returning to Valorant with Patch 6.0 update, but its bad news for Bind
Riot Games have confirmed that Split will finally be returning to the map pool in patch 6.0, but it will come at the cost of Breeze and Bind. When Valorant first launched in beta back in April 2020, Riot Games’ 5v5 tactical shooter only came with three maps – Bind, Haven, and Split. Though, over time, they’ve introduced a handful of beautiful new locations for players to fight it out across.
Twitch streamer hospitalized after being wiped out in road accident
A Twitch streamer was left injured after being wiped out while riding a motorbike in Thailand, leaving him hospitalized and very much worse for wear. While Twitch is typically known to be a platform for gamers to stream their gameplay, be it from high-kill games in Warzone 2 to showing off the new World of Warcraft expansion, there’s a lot more to the platform than that.
How to get the Ability Patch in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
There are a ton of useful items to find or buy in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that can help players in on their journey like the Ability Patch. Here’s how players can find an Ability Patch in Paldea for themselves. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have a ton of useful...
Should you start World of Warcraft in 2022? A new player’s journey in Azeroth
An MMO tourist journeys to Azeroth, but is World of Warcraft worth jumping into as a new player in 2022? Read on to find out. World of Warcraft feels like a game that is truly eternal – it feels like it’s been around forever, and it also feels like it’s going nowhere anytime soon.
Super Mario Bros trailer Easter Eggs, from Mario Galaxy to Rainbow Road
Here’s all the Easter eggs we spotted in the new trailer for the Super Mario Bros movie, whether it’s Rainbow Road or a nod to one of the best games in the franchise. Let’s a-go! The Super Mario Bros. Movie is fast-becoming one of the major motion...
Top Smash players quit Panda Cup as Ludwig launches rival tournament
YouTube star Ludwig Ahgren is ready to host his own Super Smash Bros tournament after the Smash World Tour final was canceled, calling it ‘The Scuffed World Tour,’ with some of the best players in the world. The Smash competitive scene was caught up in controversy after the...
Apex Legends IRL gas trap goes viral after Caustic main uses 3D printer
An Apex Legends player recently shared footage of an impressive Caustic gas trap they made using a 3D printer. The trap counts among Caustic’s signature tactical moves. Players can throw the canister to arm it with gas, then shoot it to activate the effects. The canister additionally serves as a proximity mine when left alone.
Overwatch 2 plummets on Twitch as players abandon it over “horrible” skin prices
Overwatch 2 is experiencing a dramatic drop in Twitch viewerships after “horrible shop prices” are “killing the hype for the game.” Some players are blaming the drop on bugs and community frustrations, while others are simply preparing for the surge to come during Season 2’s arrival.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Best builds for 7-Star Charizard Tera Raids
The 7-Star Charizard Tera Raid is one of the hardest fights available in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything trainers need to know about which Pokemon to bring along for the battle. The first major 7-Star Tera Raid is finally available in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet in the form...
GTA Online player saved by police after getting attacked by NPC
A GTA Online player’s run-in with an NPC led to an attack that caused a few police officers to get involved. Similar to every other Grand Theft Auto experience, officers are easy to come by in GTA Online. They patrol various parts of the city, patiently awaiting the moment that someone slips up.
