Fed's Powell: Rate-hike slowdown possible next month, inflation fight far from over
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, while cautioning the fight against inflation was far from over and that key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long.
Tapestry Just Lowered Full-Year Guidance Despite a Strong Quarter. Is the Stock a Buy?
The company posted record results, but the near-term outlook remains uncertain.
November jobs report shows resilient market
The November jobs report released by the Labor Department Friday showed that 263,000 new jobs were added last month, and the unemployment rate remains at 3.7%. The strong labor market comes amid a flurry of recent interest rate hikes. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger discussed the impact of the latest numbers, and provided some tips on avoiding financial missteps heading into 2023.
Hiring stayed strong in November, with employers adding 263,000 jobs
U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in November, continuing a surprisingly strong pace of expansion this year despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to put the brakes on the labor market. The unemployment rate stayed level at 3.7%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. Economists surveyed by data provider FactSet...
GivingTuesday raises $3.1B for charities in tough economy
NEW YORK (AP) — GivingTuesday raised a record $3.1 billion in 24 hours for charitable causes in the U.S. earlier this week, as the event that started as a hashtag in 2012 celebrated its 10th anniversary and its status as a staple of fundraising for nonprofits, the group’s leader said Wednesday.
