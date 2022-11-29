ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
November jobs report shows resilient market

The November jobs report released by the Labor Department Friday showed that 263,000 new jobs were added last month, and the unemployment rate remains at 3.7%. The strong labor market comes amid a flurry of recent interest rate hikes. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger discussed the impact of the latest numbers, and provided some tips on avoiding financial missteps heading into 2023.
Hiring stayed strong in November, with employers adding 263,000 jobs

U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in November, continuing a surprisingly strong pace of expansion this year despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to put the brakes on the labor market. The unemployment rate stayed level at 3.7%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. Economists surveyed by data provider FactSet...
The Associated Press

GivingTuesday raises $3.1B for charities in tough economy

NEW YORK (AP) — GivingTuesday raised a record $3.1 billion in 24 hours for charitable causes in the U.S. earlier this week, as the event that started as a hashtag in 2012 celebrated its 10th anniversary and its status as a staple of fundraising for nonprofits, the group’s leader said Wednesday.
