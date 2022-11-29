Read full article on original website
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
I’ve Been Gifting This Mini Fireplace to Everyone I Know for Years — And It’s Perfect for Small Spaces
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The fact that my apartment has a fireplace I’m not allowed to use, while understandable, continues to upset me. And since I tend to project my own desires onto others when I shop for gifts, this mini fireplace by FLÎKR has become one I’ve given repeatedly over the years… yet, never to myself. The vicarious joy I’ve experienced through my recipients has been warming enough so far (but perhaps this is the year for me to finally add this to my cart…).
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Roasted Maple Carrots with Bacon
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Combine maple syrup, pecan oil, melted butter, and cinnamon in a large bowl; set aside. Cut carrots in half lengthwise. Then cut carrots into 4-inch long pieces. Place carrots in a baking dish and pour maple syrup mixture over them....
Caramel Pecan Upside-Down Cake Delivers a Delicious Spin on a Traditionally Tasty Treat
In my opinion, upside-down cakes are some of the best desserts around. Not only are they fun to make and indulge in, but they also create a much less time-consuming version of some of my favorite layered or topping-heavy desserts. And thanks to Sarah Fennel of Broma Bakery, I may have found a recipe perfect for the holidays and beyond.
Carrot Cake (Basic Recipe)
This carrot cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! It is a basic, classic recipe for preparing the famous carrot cake that you will love it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 cup (250 ml) vegetable oil. ¾ cup (175 ml) packed...
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
Hamburger casserole for dinner: Grandma's super simple recipe
This hamburger casserole recipe from Jill Bauer, the food and lifestyle expert behind JustJill.com, is simple and can be made in under an hour.
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
Food: Gnocchi with Roasted Cauliflower
This recipe for “Gnocchi with Roasted Cauliflower” from “Real Simple Dinner Tonight: Done!” (Time Home Entertainment) from the editors of Real Simple is rooted in popular ingredients synonymous with Thanksgiving. […]
Key Lime Coconut Pie
This key lime coconut pie is so refreshing and one of my favorite tropical desserts! It is so creamy and easy – simply delicious! Here is the recipe:. 1/4 cup freshly squeezed or bottled Key lime juice. Zest of 1 lime, finely grated. To garnish:. Whipped cream (optional) Toasted...
Classic Pot Roast
Our classic pot roast recipe uses the best cut of meat for the juiciest and most tender roast that’ll just melt in your mouth! This rich, hearty meal will fill you right up. If you still need to make a juicy pot roast in a Dutch oven, this is your chance! The convenience of an Instant pot or Crockpot is certainly unmatched, but we find that the Dutch oven will always reign king for making the best-tasting pot roast every time.
The Pioneer Woman Just Shared Her ‘Everything’ Chicken Recipe & It’s a Kid-friendly Dinner the Whole Fam Will Love
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When life gets busy, there’s one thing that always takes a hit: dinner. Too often we find ourselves stressed out and craving a meal that’s truly satisfying, but end up getting take-out or heating up one of our go-to Trader Joe’s frozen foods for dinner instead of cooking. But making dinner from scratch, one that everyone in the family will actually enjoy and look forward to, doesn’t have to be difficult. With a little ingenuity and the right stash of pantry ingredients, you can whip up a quick and flavorful dinner for the whole fam, and The Pioneer Woman knows just how to do it. She shared a recipe for her “everything” chicken cutlets on YouTube, and the recipe hits all the right notes.
This all-in-one kitchen cube replaced all my measuring spoons and cups
So, when I came across this all-in-one measuring cup meant to replace all my (many) tools, I had to give it a shot. The Kitchen Cube is a food-grade and microwave-safe plastic block that helps to measure wet and dry ingredients, from olive oil and water to flour and rice. The cube is sectioned into 19 different clearly-labeled measurements — in both metric and standard — ranging from a tiny quarter of a teaspoon to a full cup.
These Are Actually The Best Superfoods To Eat For Weight Loss, Nutritionists Say
With so much buzz around superfoods in recent years, you may be wondering exactly what a superfood is, and what the best options are when it comes to your overall health—especially when it comes to weight loss. Luckily, we spoke to nutritionist Lisa ...
Here are which pasta shapes to pair with which sauces, according to an Italian chef
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Joey Skladany is an In The Know cooking...
This Stunning Cutting Board Stands the Test of Time — and It’s My Go-To Gift This Year!
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve spent a lot of time standing in front of a cutting board. I’ve chopped on heavy rubber boards in restaurants that still smell like the bleach they sat in overnight; I’ve sliced atop expensive Boos Blocks that had their final day and split; and I’ve minced on lightweight bamboo boards that remain rough no matter how much you oil or sand them. From acacia boards’ soft wood surface and paper-thin plastic sheets to boards that slide along the counter as I dice, I’ve always been disappointed with this integral piece of cooking equipment.
Homemade Fettuccine Alfredo, a pasta favorite
Fettuccine alfredo is one of my favorites pasta dishes to make. Alfredo sauce is a delicious, rich and creamy white sauce, made from scratch that is so versatile. You can eat it alone or mixed with grilled chicken or shrimp. It can also be used a dipping sauce for breadsticks or on pizza as well.
Crock Pot Chicken and Gravy - Nana's way
Certain recipes bring me back to my childhood, the nostalgia of just smelling this chicken and gravy slowly cooking in my kitchen reminds me of my grandmother. When I was younger, once a month I would get to sleep over at my Nana's house. It was always on a Friday night, I would take the bus to her house after school. I can still hear my grandmother saying "It's my favorite girl on my favorite night" as I raced off the bus. Nana was an amazing cook, everything she cooked was divine. She had a way with food. I loved to sit in the kitchen and watch her, it was a dance with her, the way she moved around the kitchen, threw in spices (of course never measuring), knew by touch that the bread, chicken, muffins etc. were done. It was all very exciting and I tried to soak up as much kitchen knowledge as I could from her. On our favorite night of the week, Nana would always have chicken and gravy simmering in the crock pot. She knew it was my absolute favorite, so once a month on our special day we would gobble up bowls of this amazing dish until we were too stuffed to move. Of course Nana would mix it up, sometimes we would eat this delicious dish over rice, mashed potatoes, egg noodles (my personal favorite) or toast. It didn't matter those days are some of my most cherished memories. I make this dish for my family now, and frequently have my daughter sitting in the chair at the kitchen island chatting and helping me cook. It puts a smile on my face to have the time to spend with her.
