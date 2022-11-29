Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
The Supreme Court rejects Biden's attempt to quickly revive student-loan forgiveness — but it will take up the case early next year
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Biden's student-loan forgiveness in February, but the debt relief will remain blocked for now.
Election-Denying Republicans Were Big Losers in the 2022 Midterms
After former President Donald Trump's fanciful claims of election fraud spurred a Capitol riot, many observers felt that there was no going back: From now on, conspiracies of fraud would be standard among candidates, and the possibility of danger would only increase. Trump's most fervent supporters "represent an extremism that...
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
“Very unfair!”: Trump melts down on Truth Social as Allen Weisselberg spills the beans in court
US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on January 11, 2017. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday morning Donald Trump went on a...
Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Has the GOP Lost Its Mind Over Donald Trump and Election Fraud?
Has the Republican Party lost its mind—and its way—in its slavish devotion to Donald Trump, who insists that the 2020 election was stolen from him through extensive voter fraud?. That's the question that journalist Robert Draper investigates in his new book Weapons of Mass Delusion, which looks at...
Supreme Court Will Hear Case on Legality of Biden Loan Forgiveness Plan
As co-blogger Jonathan Adler notes, the Supreme Court has decided to hear one of the cases challenging the legality of President Biden's massive $400 billion loan forgiveness plan. The justices will consider both the question of whether the six GOP-led state governments bringing the case have standing to do so, and whether the program is legal.
With Congressional Gridlock, Americans Get a National Breather
As a result of the midterm elections Republicans locked in a small-but-controlling majority in the House of Representatives, while Democrats retained a bare margin in the Senate. Why Americans were so turned-off by Democrats, but refrained from handing Republicans the overwhelming win they expected, will be a matter for self-reflection on each side of the aisle (Magic 8 Ball predicts: both will double-down on being wrong). But the election results stand as an expression of overwhelming lack of confidence in the major parties, with a resulting breather for the country resulting from the split decision's ensuing, and quite welcome, gridlock.
The Respect for Marriage Act Shows That Congress Can Still Do Its Job
In the wake of the Supreme Court's West Virginia v. EPA decision in June, prominent commentators complained that Congress is too broken to solve major problems, and thus, the executive branch must take action—even if it's unlawful. The passage of the Respect for Marriage Act is an important reminder that Congress can still play its constitutionally assigned role of legislating in response to Supreme Court decisions.
The Former Kanye West Is Running for President Again, Allying With Fascists
Ye, the fabulously successful musical and fashion artist formerly known as Kanye West, appears to be running for president for a second time. He has launched a "Ye24" campaign seemingly managed and shaped by, first, alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, soon thereafter joined by fascist online personality and political commentator Nick Fuentes.
Judging From These Verdicts, Stewart Rhodes' Seditious Conspiracy Did Not Involve Attacking the Capitol
A federal jury this week convicted Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes of seditious conspiracy, concluding that he and Kelly Meggs, another member of the right-wing militia, plotted to keep Donald Trump in office "by force." This is the first time that a jury has convicted participants in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol of that crime, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The hundreds of Trump supporters who have been arrested in connection with the riot typically have faced misdemeanor charges such as trespassing, disorderly conduct, and unauthorized demonstrating.
Some Arizona Republicans Are Refusing To Certify an Election. Is Congress Paying Attention?
Republican officials in one Arizona county are trying to defy state law by refusing to certify the results of last month's election. More than 2,500 miles away, Congress should take notice. What's happening right now in Cochise County, a deep red corner of Arizona, is highly unlikely to affect the...
A Lame-Duck Congress Should Reject the Extended Child Tax Credit
Democrats have lost the House of Representatives and, along with it, the chance to pass more of their preferred policies in 2023. This makes the "lame duck" period before the January arrival of the new Congress their last opportunity to fully control Capitol Hill for a while. It's also a chance for outgoing legislators from either party to pretty much do as they please. My fear is that the outgoing majority will, with the help of some misguided Republicans, push for a disastrous expansion of the child tax credit.
Russian Dissenters Fleeing Putin Often Face Abusive Immigration Detention Upon Arrival in the US
In my last post, I highlighted David Bier's helpful summary of the major ways in which the Biden Administration has improved immigration policy. But one area where Biden has fallen woefully short is the treatment of Russians fleeing Vladimir Putin's increasingly repressive dictatorship. A recent New York Times article reports that Russian political dissenters who enter the US to seek asylum are often subjected to prolonged and cruel detention:
Major Media Outlets Condemn Continued Prosecution of Julian Assange
The editors and publishers of The New York Times and several major European media outlets have released an open letter condemning America's prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Assange faces 19 federal charges of espionage and hacking for his alleged role in helping Chelsea Manning get access to classified military...
