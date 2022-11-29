ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Election-Denying Republicans Were Big Losers in the 2022 Midterms

After former President Donald Trump's fanciful claims of election fraud spurred a Capitol riot, many observers felt that there was no going back: From now on, conspiracies of fraud would be standard among candidates, and the possibility of danger would only increase. Trump's most fervent supporters "represent an extremism that...
GEORGIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Reason.com

Supreme Court Will Hear Case on Legality of Biden Loan Forgiveness Plan

As co-blogger Jonathan Adler notes, the Supreme Court has decided to hear one of the cases challenging the legality of President Biden's massive $400 billion loan forgiveness plan. The justices will consider both the question of whether the six GOP-led state governments bringing the case have standing to do so, and whether the program is legal.
Reason.com

With Congressional Gridlock, Americans Get a National Breather

As a result of the midterm elections Republicans locked in a small-but-controlling majority in the House of Representatives, while Democrats retained a bare margin in the Senate. Why Americans were so turned-off by Democrats, but refrained from handing Republicans the overwhelming win they expected, will be a matter for self-reflection on each side of the aisle (Magic 8 Ball predicts: both will double-down on being wrong). But the election results stand as an expression of overwhelming lack of confidence in the major parties, with a resulting breather for the country resulting from the split decision's ensuing, and quite welcome, gridlock.
NEVADA STATE
Reason.com

The Respect for Marriage Act Shows That Congress Can Still Do Its Job

In the wake of the Supreme Court's West Virginia v. EPA decision in June, prominent commentators complained that Congress is too broken to solve major problems, and thus, the executive branch must take action—even if it's unlawful. The passage of the Respect for Marriage Act is an important reminder that Congress can still play its constitutionally assigned role of legislating in response to Supreme Court decisions.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Reason.com

Judging From These Verdicts, Stewart Rhodes' Seditious Conspiracy Did Not Involve Attacking the Capitol

A federal jury this week convicted Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes of seditious conspiracy, concluding that he and Kelly Meggs, another member of the right-wing militia, plotted to keep Donald Trump in office "by force." This is the first time that a jury has convicted participants in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol of that crime, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The hundreds of Trump supporters who have been arrested in connection with the riot typically have faced misdemeanor charges such as trespassing, disorderly conduct, and unauthorized demonstrating.
VIRGINIA STATE
Reason.com

A Lame-Duck Congress Should Reject the Extended Child Tax Credit

Democrats have lost the House of Representatives and, along with it, the chance to pass more of their preferred policies in 2023. This makes the "lame duck" period before the January arrival of the new Congress their last opportunity to fully control Capitol Hill for a while. It's also a chance for outgoing legislators from either party to pretty much do as they please. My fear is that the outgoing majority will, with the help of some misguided Republicans, push for a disastrous expansion of the child tax credit.
Reason.com

Russian Dissenters Fleeing Putin Often Face Abusive Immigration Detention Upon Arrival in the US

In my last post, I highlighted David Bier's helpful summary of the major ways in which the Biden Administration has improved immigration policy. But one area where Biden has fallen woefully short is the treatment of Russians fleeing Vladimir Putin's increasingly repressive dictatorship. A recent New York Times article reports that Russian political dissenters who enter the US to seek asylum are often subjected to prolonged and cruel detention:
Reason.com

Major Media Outlets Condemn Continued Prosecution of Julian Assange

The editors and publishers of The New York Times and several major European media outlets have released an open letter condemning America's prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Assange faces 19 federal charges of espionage and hacking for his alleged role in helping Chelsea Manning get access to classified military...
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy