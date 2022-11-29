ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
disneytips.com

Read The Original 1964 New York World’s Fair Description of Classic Disney Attractions

The New York World’s Fair of 1964/1965, held in Flushing Meadows park in New York City, looms large in the history of the Walt Disney Company and the Disney Parks. It’s there that, after opening Disneyland and successfully operating it for the better part of a decade, Walt Disney and his hand-picked team of Imagineers set their sites on the next generation of attractions.
disneytips.com

The Must-Own Disney Parks Books For the Fan in Your Life

It’s not an easy job looking for a special present for a Disney Parks fan. With so many bits of merchandise out there – ranging from apparel to Funko Pop!s, pins, puzzles and beyond – it can be an arduous task to surreptitiously discover what somebody owns, what they might want, and what they have no interest in.
disneytips.com

New and Magical Experiences Debut at Disneyland to Celebrate ‘100 Years of Wonder’

The Disney “100 Years of Wonder” celebration will begin at the Disneyland Resort, with plenty of magical and wondrous limited-time offerings to bring festivity to the year-long anniversary event!. The Walt Disney Company has already announced multiple ways to celebrate its “100 Years of Wonder” milestone: From festive...
disneytips.com

Disney Reveals New Weekday Ticket Discount for Select Guests

Ready to start planning your next Disney vacation? One of the highest costs when it comes to planning a Disney vacation is ticket prices to visit the theme parks. And, while there is plenty to do without setting foot in a Disney Park, no trip would be complete without the chance to ride such iconic attractions as The Jungle Cruise or Space Mountain.
disneytips.com

One of Walt Disney World’s Most Recent Rides Is Already Showing Obvious Signs of Wear and Tear

When a theme park is as old as Walt Disney World Resort, it’s totally understandable to see gradual wear and tear, even on our favorite rides. Every now and then, a classic attraction like the Haunted Mansion or Pirates of the Caribbean may run into technical difficulties, causing the ride to go down for an hour or so. Sometimes, an effect or an animatronic in an attraction as old as “it’s a small world” will stall or won’t move at all. This is exceptionally unsurprising for the attractions that have been running since Walt Disney World’s opening day over 50 years ago.
disneytips.com

Disney Restaurants – Dine Once and You’re Done!

There are plenty of dining locations to experience in the Walt Disney World Resort, with everything from quick-service to full-service locations, character and signature dining experiences, and more. With so many to choose from, it’s not always easy to decide which ones to dine in. Most Guests will have their favorites, but there are also locations that you’ll eat in once before skipping them.
disneytips.com

The COMPLETE List of Live Music Performances to Enjoy at Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort has it all when it comes to entertainment. Attractions, character interactions, restaurants offering every kind of dining experience, shows, parades, and firework spectaculars; there really is something for everyone. In fact, these are the things that most Guests associate with Walt Disney World, but there’s plenty more to experience and enjoy, that some Guests may not even know about.
disneytips.com

Disney Springs Art Walk to Feature Native American Muralist

The latest masterpiece by Nani Chacon featured during this year’s Disney Springs Art Walk will celebrate Native American Heritage Month. Chacon, an Indigenous artist who hails from New Mexico, painted a stunning mural for the 2022 Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression within the Disney Springs shopping District at the Walt Disney World Resort. Disney Springs hosts a collection of poignant pieces by artists from all walks of life regularly.
disneytips.com

EPCOT Holiday Display Brings Back the Original Figment

Guests visiting EPCOT during the holiday season can catch a glimpse of the original Figment animatronic on display!. Have you ever noticed the holiday displays in the windows of a Disney Park? Maybe you even look forward to the festive fare bedecking the windows within the Disney theme parks, Resorts, and retail districts.
disneytips.com

How To Celebrate Hanukkah At Walt Disney World

Christmas looms large at Walt Disney World, with decorations, events, parades, seasonal overlays, and an endless array of merchandise dedicated to the popular holiday. But it’s not the only holiday that comes at this time of year. This is also the season of Hanukkah, the festival of lights commemorating...
disneytips.com

Is Hand-Drawn Animation Finally Returning to Walt Disney Animation?

As a part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration, Walt Disney Animation Studios brought back a familiar face after a whopping 95 years. Oswald the Lucky Rabbit’s comeback is made even more exciting by the fact that the animated short is entirely hand-drawn. Walt Disney Animation Studios hasn’t released a full-length animated film utilizing hand-drawn animation since the days of Winnie the Pooh (2011) and The Princess and the Frog (2009).
disneytips.com

VIDEO: New Changes to ‘Disco Yeti’ at Disney World’s Expedition Everest

A new video posted by one Disney fan reveals something strikingly different about “disco lighting” during the Yeti encounter in the Expedition Everest attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort. Longtime Disney Parks Guests will know all about the infamous Yeti who calls Expedition Everest – Legend of...
disneytips.com

Watch This Adorable Meet and Greet Between Donald Duck and His Matching Fan

A darling video posted to the Disney Parks’ Instagram account shows an adorable fan meeting Donald Duck in matching holiday attire at the Disneyland Resort. When visiting Disney Park, one of the most magical experiences you can have is an interactive character experience. Especially as a small child, there’s something special about being able to hug your favorite Disney icon and maybe even have them sign your autograph book!
disneytips.com

Is the State of Florida Trying to Make Amends With The Walt Disney Company?

In 1967, a handful of years before Walt Disney World opened, Disney worked with the local Florida legislature to file the Reedy Creek Improvement Act. This act allows Walt Disney World to self-govern its district, giving the company control over safety procedures, construction guidelines, and taxes. Essentially, thanks to the...
disneytips.com

Did the Disney Pandora Spark More ‘Avatar’ Sequels?

Is director James Cameron creating multiple sequels to Avatar (2009) because of the Pandora land within the Walt Disney World Resort?. Pandora – The World of Avatar, inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar, is a region of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park based on the movie’s setting and Na’vi people’s culture. The $500 million development opened to the public in 2017 after three years of construction to great fanfare.
disneytips.com

VIDEO: Watch ‘Oswald the Lucky Rabbit’ in His First Hand-Drawn Short Since 1928

How familiar are you with Oswald the Lucky Rabbit? The iconic character has grown more of a fan base in recent years, especially since the release of Epic Mickey on the Wii in 2010, where he starred prominently in quite the imaginative storyline alongside Mickey Mouse. Save for the occasional...
disneytips.com

shopDisney’s Latest Collection Includes Minnie Mouse Ears That Cost Hundreds of Dollars

By now, nearly every Disney fan would admit that Disney is pricey. Whether discussing admission ticket prices, merchandise, or food within the Parks, nobody can deny that it’s become costly. But just when we thought that Disney couldn’t get any more expensive, the latest shopDisney collaboration dropped. Disney...

