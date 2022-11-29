Drug Bust: 4 suspects arrested during Lincoln City search warrant

Four people are facing several criminal charges following a search warrant and drug bust in Lincoln City.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 23, Lincoln City Police served a residential search warrant at 2420 NE 29th Street.

The search warrant was a result of a lengthy investigation into the distribution of narcotics coming from the residence.

During the search, Officers located and seized criminal amounts of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and cocaine, along with other paraphernalia, according to a release from the Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD).

Arrested at the residence was 32-year-old Oscar Mejia-Salazar of Lincoln City. He was charged with Delivery of Fentanyl, Possession of Fentanyl with Commercial Factors, Possession of Methamphetamine with Commercial Factors, Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon, and Frequenting/Maintaining a Drug House. Oscar Mejia-Salazar was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged.

Also arrested at the scene was 24-year-old Erik Mejia-Salazar of Lincoln City. He was charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance to a Minor, and Frequenting/Maintaining a Drug House. In addition, he was also charged with First Degree Rape, Third Degree Rape, and Third Degree Sodomy with these charges stemming from a separate investigation. Erik Mejia-Salazar was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged.

Subsequent arrests of 26-year-old Mariah A. Willis of Lincoln City, and 25-year-old Cheyanne M. Hanson of Lincoln City, were made for Frequenting a Drug House. Willis was cited and released, and Hanson was transported to the Lincoln County Jail and lodged.

According to LCPD, the case investigation remains ongoing and more arrests may be made.

The LCPD encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity they see, by calling the department at 541-994-3636.

"We are grateful for the concerned citizens of Lincoln City who provided information about the illegal activity that helped with this investigation," a release from LCPD states. "This was another example of how our partnership with the Lincoln City citizens allows us to promote safety and solve crimes in our community."

Deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Newport Police Department assisted in the investigation.