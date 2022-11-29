Read full article on original website
Kiwanis Hometown Christmas brings Santa to Delphos
Delphos, OH (WLIO) - Delphos had a special visitor Friday night to kick off the holiday season. Santa and Mrs. Claus rolled into town on top of a classic fire engine to as part of the Delphos Kiwanis Club’s Hometown Christmas. Besides jolly old Saint Nick, there were free hot dogs and hot chocolate, face painting, and fire truck rides. Kids were able to talk to Santa and hear a story from Mrs. Claus. This annual tradition is one of the Kiwanis Club’s favorite events, and despite having to alter how they had to do things the past couple of years, club members were glad to see hundreds of people come out to kick off the holidays.
Festival in Wapakoneta this weekend offers free holiday fun for children of all ages
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Starting this Friday, there will be a lot for kids to do in downtown Wapakoneta. On Friday, Wapakoneta begins their sixteenth annual Children's Hometown Holiday. There will be a parade, kids can meet Santa, reindeer to pet, outdoor ice skating, and more. For the first time this year, there will also be a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, as well as the return of the popular snowball drop event. It's a good opportunity for parents to get some Christmas shopping done, and take their kids out for some holiday-themed fun. Organizers say the event always draws a large turnout.
Applications are now being accepted for the first ever Legacy Arts Scholarship
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They have been raising money to support the arts since 2019 to cultivate a creative economy and they are now ready to award some of those dollars raised. Legacy Arts has announced they are now accepting applications for their first financial scholarships. They are intended to support individuals or groups that want to use creative arts and or entrepreneurship to serve the Greater Lima Community.
Families are invited out to make some fun memories at the 2022 Downtown Lima Holiday Festival
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Downtown Lima Inc. will be hosting their holiday festival this Saturday and is inviting everyone to join in the fun. There are 15 participating businesses hosting events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout downtown Lima. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at the Meeting Place on Market at 10 a.m. where you can take your own photo with them. Children's activities will be at the Metro Center and a dance party with "Snowflake the Elf" at the 318 Restaurant. There will be plenty of activities at all the locations to make it a memorable holiday.
Crafts galore and more at the St. Rita's Holiday Street Fair
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The sights and sounds of the holidays filled the lobby at Mercy Health St. Rita's as hundreds came out to do a little Christmas shopping. It was the annual auxiliary craft show. Hundreds of volunteers have been working year-round to make the crafts filling the tables. There were also homemade candy and baked goods along with raffle baskets. The proceeds from the sale go towards the million-dollar pledge the auxiliary made to the graduate medical education center. Organizers say it was wonderful to see everyone out supporting them as it was the first street fair since the pandemic.
Armstrong Museum wants to get word out about time capsule and their out of this world holiday display
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The Armstrong Air and Space Museum is all decked out for the Christmas season. Nightly, from now until January 2nd, the museum will have a Christmas light display every night. They have been decorating with these lights for over ten years, and their light exhibit continues to grow. This year, over 100,000 individual lights can be found outside the museum, with a variety of interesting designs.
Chiles-Laman is hosting their annual Tree of Remembrance Service this Saturday
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Finding joy at Christmas can be difficult for those who have recently lost a loved one. Chiles-Laman Funeral Home will host their 32nd annual Tree of Remembrance Service at their Shawnee Chapel location this upcoming Saturday at 3 p.m. The service is open to everyone and attracts hundreds each year as a way to honor lost loved ones. Families who lost someone in the past year will receive a free ornament engraved with their loved one's name. This funeral home says they are excited for the service to return in person after doing virtual for two years.
Lima Salvation Army leadership is ringing that bell for national challenge on December 9th
Captains from Lima's Salvation Army will be out collecting for the Red Kettle Campaign in early December. Captains Phillip and Charity Bender will be outside the Walmarts on both of Lima's east and west sides on December 9th as part of the national challenge. The challenge is being put on by the Salvation Army's national commander and commissioner, where the top officials of all chapters will be outside ringing the bell in hopes of gathering donations for their mission.
Wapakoneta woman known for donating Thanksgiving meals wants to do same for Christmas
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - A Wapakoneta woman who gave out Thanksgiving dinners to families in need is preparing to help out more people this Christmas. Shawna Johnson-Forehand has been putting together Thanksgiving dinners for others out of her own pocket for ten years. This year she made sure five families had a good Thanksgiving meal, and after receiving more donations than usual, she has decided to do the same for Christmas dinners. This is the first time she has handed out Christmas meals, and she looks forward to being able to make a difference for more people.
Hardin Co. Sheriff got the call on his liver transplant
Kenton, OH (WLIO) - According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Facebook page, Sheriff Keith Everhart got the "magic call" Friday morning to head over to Indiana University Hospital for his liver transplant that afternoon. He has been on the transplant list for around a month. He told Your News Now that his problems started when he was 14 years old and was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis and it has worsened with other diseases since then. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says they will post updates on their Facebook page when they get them.
The 50th Annual Christmas Tree Festival is officially underway at the Allen County Museum
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's officially underway and the 50th edition of the Allen County Museum's Christmas Tree Festival has something for everyone. Not only are there 112 trees and wreaths on display, but there are shopping opportunities too. You can buy live winter green arrangements at Gifts from the Earth, gift items can be purchased at the Holiday Boutique, and starting Friday there will be the Little Children's Shoppe and baked goods for sale. All being fundraisers.
Allen County Prosecutor reflects on 37 years in the courtroom
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - "You don't do it for the money, you do it for the victims", that coming from Allen County Prosecutor Juergen Waldick. Waldick speaking to the Allen County Republican Party about his years in the courtroom. He will be taking a seat on the bench of the 3rd District Court of Appeals that he was elected to in November. Friday he shared memories from early in his 37-year career as he learned the ropes and commented on some of the cases that hit him to his core. The Leland Avenue firebombing, the Eureka street shootings, and the Wangler case among others. He says cases take a long time to prepare for court and in that time bonds can form with the victims and their families.
LPD searching for female robbery suspect
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima Police officers are looking for a female suspect who allegedly robbed a business early Friday morning. According to detectives, officers were called to the Jackpot Zone at 1515 Harding Highway at 3:34 am. Officers learned that a female made threats with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers have identified a person of interest, but they are not releasing a name just yet. They ask if you know anything about the crime you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or Detective Brian Snyder at the Lima Police Department at 419-998-5588.
As traffic increases due to holiday shopping, so do the odds for crashes warns Allen County Sheriff
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Roadways are expected to become more congested as we inch closer to Christmas time. This will be due to residents making the final rush to get their last bits of items crossed off their holiday lists this Christmas, and the Allen County Sheriff's Office says that using extra caution should be your first concern when it comes to busy roadways. Accidents, both minor and major, are expected to increase as we wrap up the 2022 calendar year and being a defensive driver can not only help you stay safe, but also make other drivers safe as well.
Celina man sentenced to 70 months in prison for the 2020 death of a Montezuma 2-year-old
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Celina man will spend more than five years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to causing the death of a two-year-old back in 2020. 30-year-old Brandon Edwards was sentenced to a total of five years and ten months in prison. Edwards earlier this month entered a plea of guilty to the charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated possession of drugs, and endangering children.
Allen Co. man tries to get new lawyer a month before trial starts
Lima, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County man facing a charge from a 2020 arson fire, tried to get a new lawyer before his trial was set to begin next month. 53-year-old Jason Raines Sr. is charged with aggravated arson and Friday in Allen County Common Pleas Court he tried to get the judge to give him a new lawyer because he says he was not able to get his lawyer to return phone calls in a timely manner. The judge denied that request and the trial is set to start on January 9th, 2023.
