Colorado Springs, CO

KXRM

1 dead, 1 injured in reported shooting in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after officers found a man dead and a woman seriously injured early Friday morning on Dec. 2. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were called to the corner of East 6th Street and San Marcos Street on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Deadly shooting under investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Pueblo after police found one man dead and one woman with life-threatening injuries on the east side of the city early Friday morning. Pueblo police said they responded to report of a shooting on East 6th Street just after 2...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Major meth trafficking bust in Colorado Springs, multiple people arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people are facing serious criminal charges following a 10-month federal investigation into drug trafficking in Colorado Springs. The Department of Justice shared details with the case publicly on Friday. According to a news release, an indictment states some of the suspects conspired to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, with some of them being accused of possession along with trying to distribute more than 50 grams of meth. Some of the suspects appeared before a judge in November. One suspect, Gabriel Sanchez is at large and is considered a fugitive. KKTV 11 News has requested a photo of Sanchez.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Nevada Avenue homicide victim identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified 34-year-old Sergio Garduno-Ramirez as the victim in a disturbance that occured on Saturday, Nov. 26. On Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street. According […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man killed after shooting on Knoll Lane identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed following reports of a shooting that occurred on Friday, Nov. 25. On Monday, Nov. 28, 22-year-old Jacob Langley of Colorado Springs was identified following a completed autopsy. The Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death as […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim in Colorado Springs deadly shooting identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man who was found dead on Potter Drive in Colorado Springs. On Nov. 22, Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Potter Dr., just after 6:20 p.m. At The post Victim in Colorado Springs deadly shooting identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Woman killed in 5-car crash on North Powers identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Nov. 23. 35-year-old Sydney Johnson of Colorado Springs died following a five-car crash near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard. It is yet to be determined if speed or alcohol played a role in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Five arrested in targeted retail theft enforcement

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested five people on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after a targeted retail theft deployment on the city’s south side. CSPD said the city continues to experience a rise in retail crime, and noted that there has also been an increase in aggressive behavior toward store employees during […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Store clerk detains robbery suspect until police arrive

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested after attempting to rob a business on Jerry Murphy Road near Montebello Road by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) on Sunday, Nov. 27. An employee of the store detained the suspect later identified as 31-year-old Michael Salazar until police arrived, which PPD advised against. At around 9:45 p.m., […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: DHS issues national terrorism advisory bulletin

Police say the pedestrian caused the crash when he crossed against the traffic signal. 'You told me my son killed somebody,' mother of alleged Club Q shooter facing charges. According to a citation obtained by 11 News Laura Voepel is facing two charges, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. WATCH -...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Robbery suspect arrested after detectives find stolen vehicle at a residence in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man linked to a robbery after detectives found a stolen vehicle parked outside a home on South Chelton Road on Tuesday. At 11 a.m., detectives with MVT found a stolen Jeep Cherokee in the parking lot of an apartment complex at the 1400 block The post Robbery suspect arrested after detectives find stolen vehicle at a residence in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pedestrian killed in crash on Academy identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died after being hit by a car on southbound Academy Boulevard near Chelton Road on Monday, Nov. 14. 58-year-old Rondell Winn of Colorado Springs was identified as the victim of a pedestrian versus vehicle crash. According to the Colorado Springs Police […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Customer holds down robbery suspect armed with knife

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested on Monday, Nov. 29 after he pointed a knife at a customer of a Lowe’s Home Improvement store. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded just before 5 p.m. on Monday to the Lowe’s in the 2900 block of West Pueblo Boulevard on a reported armed […]
PUEBLO, CO
The Denver Gazette

Club Q shooting suspect's mom faces charges, documents show

The mother of the Club Q shooting suspect is facing two charges over her alleged behavior just hours after her child was arrested in the Nov. 19 attack, which left five people dead and more than a dozen others injured, according to a court summons issued by Colorado Springs police and obtained by media outlets.Laura Voepel, 45, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was not booked into jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25, according to Gazette news partner 9News. ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Advocate

Mother of Club Q Suspect Charged With Disorderly Conduct

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Pedestrian hit by car at Powers and Palmer Park

The bulletin points to recent attacks, including the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. 'You told me my son killed somebody,' mother of alleged Club Q shooter facing charges. According to a citation obtained by 11 News Laura Voepel is facing two charges, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. WATCH -...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Detectives find stolen Jeep, robbery suspect arrested

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A robbery suspect who had six active warrants out for his arrest was finally apprehended on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after he was found with a stolen Jeep Cherokee. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), detectives with the Motor Vehicle Theft (MVT) unit found a stolen Jeep Cherokee around 11 a.m. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

