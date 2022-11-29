Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 injured in reported shooting in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after officers found a man dead and a woman seriously injured early Friday morning on Dec. 2. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were called to the corner of East 6th Street and San Marcos Street on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, […]
KKTV
Deadly shooting under investigation in Pueblo
Major meth trafficking bust in Colorado Springs, multiple people arrested
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people are facing serious criminal charges following a 10-month federal investigation into drug trafficking in Colorado Springs. The Department of Justice shared details with the case publicly on Friday. According to a news release, an indictment states some of the suspects conspired to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, with some of them being accused of possession along with trying to distribute more than 50 grams of meth. Some of the suspects appeared before a judge in November. One suspect, Gabriel Sanchez is at large and is considered a fugitive. KKTV 11 News has requested a photo of Sanchez.
Video shows Anderson Aldrich's mother resisting arrest hours after Club Q shooting
Nevada Avenue homicide victim identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified 34-year-old Sergio Garduno-Ramirez as the victim in a disturbance that occured on Saturday, Nov. 26. On Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street. According […]
Man killed after shooting on Knoll Lane identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed following reports of a shooting that occurred on Friday, Nov. 25. On Monday, Nov. 28, 22-year-old Jacob Langley of Colorado Springs was identified following a completed autopsy. The Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death as […]
Victim in Colorado Springs deadly shooting identified
Woman killed in 5-car crash on North Powers identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Nov. 23. 35-year-old Sydney Johnson of Colorado Springs died following a five-car crash near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard. It is yet to be determined if speed or alcohol played a role in […]
Five arrested in targeted retail theft enforcement
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested five people on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after a targeted retail theft deployment on the city’s south side. CSPD said the city continues to experience a rise in retail crime, and noted that there has also been an increase in aggressive behavior toward store employees during […]
Store clerk detains robbery suspect until police arrive
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested after attempting to rob a business on Jerry Murphy Road near Montebello Road by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) on Sunday, Nov. 27. An employee of the store detained the suspect later identified as 31-year-old Michael Salazar until police arrived, which PPD advised against. At around 9:45 p.m., […]
KKTV
WATCH: DHS issues national terrorism advisory bulletin
Robbery suspect arrested after detectives find stolen vehicle at a residence in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man linked to a robbery after detectives found a stolen vehicle parked outside a home on South Chelton Road on Tuesday. At 11 a.m., detectives with MVT found a stolen Jeep Cherokee in the parking lot of an apartment complex at the 1400 block The post Robbery suspect arrested after detectives find stolen vehicle at a residence in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Academy identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died after being hit by a car on southbound Academy Boulevard near Chelton Road on Monday, Nov. 14. 58-year-old Rondell Winn of Colorado Springs was identified as the victim of a pedestrian versus vehicle crash. According to the Colorado Springs Police […]
Customer holds down robbery suspect armed with knife
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested on Monday, Nov. 29 after he pointed a knife at a customer of a Lowe’s Home Improvement store. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded just before 5 p.m. on Monday to the Lowe’s in the 2900 block of West Pueblo Boulevard on a reported armed […]
Club Q shooting suspect's mom faces charges, documents show
Woman sues hospital, 4 security guards for 2021 prone death of her husband
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo — The widow of a man who was forced face down to the ground in the lobby of a Pueblo hospital filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the healthcare system and the security guards who interacted with him before his death. Attorneys for Dedra Jones, the widow...
Advocate
KRDO
Colorado Springs woman pleads guilty in connection to Mitchell student’s death
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Alexis Nicole Wilkins, age 27, of Colorado Springs pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl, resulting in death. According to the plea agreement, on December 3, 2021, a juvenile overdosed during class...
KKTV
WATCH: Pedestrian hit by car at Powers and Palmer Park
Detectives find stolen Jeep, robbery suspect arrested
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A robbery suspect who had six active warrants out for his arrest was finally apprehended on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after he was found with a stolen Jeep Cherokee. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), detectives with the Motor Vehicle Theft (MVT) unit found a stolen Jeep Cherokee around 11 a.m. […]
