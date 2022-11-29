ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

SLCC, partners help manufacturer secure grant for plant expansion in St. Martin

A $7 million grant secured through the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a local manufacturer is among the largest processed through South Louisiana Community College’s Corporate College team. SLCC, working with the state’s Small Business Development Center and the Manufacturing Extension Partnership, assisted Guidry’s Catfish, a 46-year-old, family-owned business...
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Former Amite City police chief, councilman get 1 year in prison in vote-buying scheme

Two former Amite City officials were sentenced this week to one year in prison for violating federal election laws, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice said. Jerry Trabona, 73, the former police chief, and Kristian “Kris” Hart, 50, a former councilmember, pleaded guilty in July to violating the law as part of a conspiracy to pay voters during a federal election, DOJ officials wrote in a press release.
AMITE CITY, LA
theadvocate.com

Teen arrested after handgun stolen from police unit in St. Landry Parish

An 18-year-old is accused of stealing a handgun from a police unit in St. Landry Parish. The theft happened on Nov. 24. An officer from an agency outside St. Landry Parish reported his vehicle was burglarized and his service weapon, a 9mm Glock 19 handgun, was stolen from his marked patrol unit, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

See how Lutcher upsets West Feliciana in the semifinals

Last spring, D’Wanye “Lunch” Winfield made his teammates a promise. The senior quarterback ran for 331 yards on 45 carries and scored all five touchdowns as sixth-seeded Lutcher ousted No. 2 West Feliciana 35-21 in a Division II nonselect semifinal Friday night at WFHS. With the game...
LUTCHER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy