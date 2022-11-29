Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
SLCC, partners help manufacturer secure grant for plant expansion in St. Martin
A $7 million grant secured through the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a local manufacturer is among the largest processed through South Louisiana Community College’s Corporate College team. SLCC, working with the state’s Small Business Development Center and the Manufacturing Extension Partnership, assisted Guidry’s Catfish, a 46-year-old, family-owned business...
theadvocate.com
82 serious violations in 1 year: Feds accuse Louisiana salt mine of dangerous conditions
Federal regulators accused the operator of the Morton Salt mine in New Iberia on Friday of a pattern of serious violations that threatened the health and safety of the facility's employees. In a recent 12-month period, the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration cited Morton's Weeks Island Mine and Mill...
theadvocate.com
Lanny Keller: For John Kennedy, the governor's race is as easy as freezing a fruitcake
The people of Louisiana ought to give a big holiday “thank you” to John N. Kennedy. Of course, you’d think that voting him another six-year term in the U.S. Senate would be enough. But political egos being what they are, Kennedy promptly began teasing his entry into the governor’s race next year.
theadvocate.com
Lawsuit alleges Google broke Louisiana law in capturing residents' biometric data
Google Inc. is being sued in Louisiana over allegations that the online-search giant has been capturing and selling biometric data from residents in violation of the state's consumer protection and privacy law. Sandra Nomey, a retired hotel executive, and Nathan Bandaries, one of the lawyers bringing the case in Louisiana,...
theadvocate.com
St. Martin becomes fifth Louisiana sheriff’s office to earn policing group accreditation
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office has become one of five sheriff’s offices in Louisiana to be accredited by CALEA, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. Earning the accreditation was a top priority for Sheriff Becket Breaux when he took office in July 2020. Accreditation...
theadvocate.com
A mom's arrest over secret recordings and Louisiana's push to protect kids with special needs
Before she was arrested for sending a secret recording device into a Livingston Parish high school in an attempt to protect her daughter with special needs, Amanda Carter's family tried to get cameras installed in their child's classroom, her husband said. It's part of a larger conversation in Louisiana about...
theadvocate.com
Former Amite City police chief, councilman get 1 year in prison in vote-buying scheme
Two former Amite City officials were sentenced this week to one year in prison for violating federal election laws, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice said. Jerry Trabona, 73, the former police chief, and Kristian “Kris” Hart, 50, a former councilmember, pleaded guilty in July to violating the law as part of a conspiracy to pay voters during a federal election, DOJ officials wrote in a press release.
theadvocate.com
Teen arrested after handgun stolen from police unit in St. Landry Parish
An 18-year-old is accused of stealing a handgun from a police unit in St. Landry Parish. The theft happened on Nov. 24. An officer from an agency outside St. Landry Parish reported his vehicle was burglarized and his service weapon, a 9mm Glock 19 handgun, was stolen from his marked patrol unit, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
See how Lutcher upsets West Feliciana in the semifinals
Last spring, D’Wanye “Lunch” Winfield made his teammates a promise. The senior quarterback ran for 331 yards on 45 carries and scored all five touchdowns as sixth-seeded Lutcher ousted No. 2 West Feliciana 35-21 in a Division II nonselect semifinal Friday night at WFHS. With the game...
Comments / 0