This kid never, ever misses an LSU football game
NOLA.com
John Curtis and Catholic both played recent football games against Edna Karr. Here’s why that matters now.
Third-seeded John Curtis should understand how hard it will be to win when it faces No. 2 Catholic-Baton Rouge in a Division I Select state semifinal Friday at Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge. All the Patriots need is to see what Catholic did last week against Edna Karr. In that...
NOLA.com
Live: High school football state semifinal scores in the New Orleans area
The high school football playoffs are in the semifinals in the New Orleans area, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big playoff games in the region, and across South Louisiana. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across...
WDSU
Longtime University of New Orleans professor dies at the age of 88
NEW ORLEANS — A longtime professor at the University of New Orleans has died, according to a statement issued by the university. Kenneth J. Lacho died on Nov. 27 at the age of 88. According to the university, Lacho was a beloved professor in the College of Business and...
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish School Board wants its money back from the Dryades YMCA
A year after declining to renew the charter for James A. Singleton School, the Orleans Parish School Board has filed a lawsuit against the school’s operator, the Dryades YMCA, seeking the return of excess money that the school system gave Singleton and a payment of debt that the YMCA allegedly owed the school.
NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"
It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
Southern Digest
The End All Take All: 2022 Battle of the Bands and Greek Show
If “we had a time last night” was an event, it would definitely be the 2022 Greek Show and Battle of the Bands. The chanting, the bright lights, the beat of the drum, the soulful sounds of the band, the sparkle from the Dancing Dolls all returned on this Friday night. On Friday, November 25, 2022, the 49th annual Battle of the Bands and Greek Show took place and of course, Southern University brought home the win.
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane must produce facility upgrades to keep producing football wins
It was 24 years ago when Tulane football had much the same momentum it has now. Little was done in the immediate aftermath to capitalize on a 12-0 season. In 2022, Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz is determined to not let that happen again. According to Tulane University, he informed the school that he would remain as the head coach.
NOLA.com
Destrehan football stars take team-first approach as they try to get to the Dome
Destrehan reached the state semifinal round for a fifth year in a row not only because the Wildcats are loaded with talented playmakers, but also because their best players are willing to share the spotlight. Leading rusher Shane Lee, a sophomore, could have more than 997 yards rushing and 17...
theadvocate.com
A mom's arrest over secret recordings and Louisiana's push to protect kids with special needs
Before she was arrested for sending a secret recording device into a Livingston Parish high school in an attempt to protect her daughter with special needs, Amanda Carter's family tried to get cameras installed in their child's classroom, her husband said. It's part of a larger conversation in Louisiana about...
This Is Louisiana's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in Louisiana.
‘It’s a critical time for our young people,’ JP leaders providing developmental help with new center
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng along with the Archdiocese cut the ribbon on the "Birth to Five" Head Start Program Center Wednesday morning.
Phys.org
Scientists say land is being created at one of two sites on Louisiana's coast
Supporters of the large-scale Mississippi River sediment diversions currently being planned by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority got a boost to their case recently when Louisiana State University (LSU) College of the Coast & Environment scientists published an analysis of two existing freshwater diversions on the state's coastline, one of which shows a significant amount of land having formed over the past 17 years.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Council allocates $9 million to pay unpaid judgments following FOX 8 investigations
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council has decided to allocate $9 million to repay victims who have sued the city and won but haven’t been paid. The city owes more than $36 million to hundreds of claimants. Some of the judgments date back decades. For years, the city hasn’t allocated enough money to pay those claims.
theadvocate.com
Letters: St. Tammany writer is wrong about critical race theory
I respond to the author of a recent letter who supported St. Tammany Parish banning critical race theory. The letter writer makes erroneous claims about critical race theory. I am increasingly frustrated by people professing to know what CRT is when they did not go to law school or graduate school, which is where CRT is taught.
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries
New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
theadvocate.com
Lawsuit alleges Google broke Louisiana law in capturing residents' biometric data
Google Inc. is being sued in Louisiana over allegations that the online-search giant has been capturing and selling biometric data from residents in violation of the state's consumer protection and privacy law. Sandra Nomey, a retired hotel executive, and Nathan Bandaries, one of the lawyers bringing the case in Louisiana,...
Councilman JP Morrell compares NOPD Chief Ferguson to the captain of the Titanic
New Orleans City Councilman JP Morrell continues to demand the resignation of New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.
fox8live.com
New Orleans council votes unanimously to reinstate HANO board member Cantrell terminated
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office said Wednesday it will respect the decision of New Orleans City Council to reinstate a member of the board of the Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) after Cantrell removed her following complaints from other HANO board members. Sharon Jasper, a...
