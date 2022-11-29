ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

NOLA.com

Orleans Parish School Board wants its money back from the Dryades YMCA

A year after declining to renew the charter for James A. Singleton School, the Orleans Parish School Board has filed a lawsuit against the school’s operator, the Dryades YMCA, seeking the return of excess money that the school system gave Singleton and a payment of debt that the YMCA allegedly owed the school.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Southern Digest

The End All Take All: 2022 Battle of the Bands and Greek Show

If “we had a time last night” was an event, it would definitely be the 2022 Greek Show and Battle of the Bands. The chanting, the bright lights, the beat of the drum, the soulful sounds of the band, the sparkle from the Dancing Dolls all returned on this Friday night. On Friday, November 25, 2022, the 49th annual Battle of the Bands and Greek Show took place and of course, Southern University brought home the win.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Tulane must produce facility upgrades to keep producing football wins

It was 24 years ago when Tulane football had much the same momentum it has now. Little was done in the immediate aftermath to capitalize on a 12-0 season. In 2022, Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz is determined to not let that happen again. According to Tulane University, he informed the school that he would remain as the head coach.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Phys.org

Scientists say land is being created at one of two sites on Louisiana's coast

Supporters of the large-scale Mississippi River sediment diversions currently being planned by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority got a boost to their case recently when Louisiana State University (LSU) College of the Coast & Environment scientists published an analysis of two existing freshwater diversions on the state's coastline, one of which shows a significant amount of land having formed over the past 17 years.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Letters: St. Tammany writer is wrong about critical race theory

I respond to the author of a recent letter who supported St. Tammany Parish banning critical race theory. The letter writer makes erroneous claims about critical race theory. I am increasingly frustrated by people professing to know what CRT is when they did not go to law school or graduate school, which is where CRT is taught.
Cassie Leigh

Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries

New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

