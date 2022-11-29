Record 5-2 8-0 Points Per Game 75.1 84. Series History (OSU leads 2-0) This will be the third meeting between these teams but the first held at one of their campuses. The Cowboys and Huskies got together in the first round of the Maui Invitational in 2016, an 98-90 win for the Pokes. Jawun Evans (one of the most underrated players in OSU’s history) scored 35 points that day. He had six assists to only one turnover while getting help from Phil Forte and Jeffrey Carroll, who had 18 points apiece.

STORRS, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO