Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Offers Tulsa Defensive End Transfer Anthony Goodlow
The Cowboys’ coaching staff has offered a second Tulsa defensive transfer this week. After offering Tulsa linebacker Justin Wright on Wednesday, Oklahoma State offered defensive end Anthony Goodlow on Friday morning. Listed at 6-foot-4, 286 pounds, Goodlow had 44 tackles for the Golden Hurricane this past season, including eight tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He was an All-AAC Second Team selection this season.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Hoops Preview: TV Info, Team Stats, Projected Lineups and Series History for OSU and No. 8 UConn
Record 5-2 8-0 Points Per Game 75.1 84. Series History (OSU leads 2-0) This will be the third meeting between these teams but the first held at one of their campuses. The Cowboys and Huskies got together in the first round of the Maui Invitational in 2016, an 98-90 win for the Pokes. Jawun Evans (one of the most underrated players in OSU’s history) scored 35 points that day. He had six assists to only one turnover while getting help from Phil Forte and Jeffrey Carroll, who had 18 points apiece.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Nov. 30): Boone Pickens Stadium Getting an Upgrade
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • OSU is investing $55M into their football stadium, largely for fan experience upgrades. • Five guys OSU would love to keep their hands on and out of the portal – I’ll hear arguments for Jason Brooks over Etienne.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Offers Pair of Ivy Leaguers
The Cowboys struggled to control the line of scrimmage late this season — one possible solution is to work smarter. Oklahoma State offered a pair of Ivy League transfers this week in Yale offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo and Dartmouth defensive lineman Shane Cokes. Gargiulo has named an All-Ivy League first teamer last week while Cokes was named to the All-Ivy second team.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Offers Tulsa’s Leading Tackler Justin Wright
It didn’t take long for the Cowboys’ staff to extend an offer to Tulsa’s leading tackler. Within two hours of Justin Wright announcing he would enter the transfer portal, the linebacker tweeted that he has received an offer from Oklahoma State. Wright led the Golden Hurricane with 101 total tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss this season.
Comments / 0