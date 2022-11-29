ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders

By Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G71YR_0jReWvyU00
Aug 14, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers are placing safety Johnathan Abram on waivers, just three weeks after claiming him off the wire, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

Kentucky QB Will Levis to leave for NFL draft

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is leaving school for the 2023 NFL Draft and running back Kavosiey Smoke reportedly is headed for the transfer portal. Levis told UK Blue Chips in a Twitter Spaces interview Wednesday night that he's unsure if he'll play in Kentucky's bowl game, which will be announced Sunday.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Exponent

Cowboys prepare blitz for Odell Beckham Jr. visit

With more salary cap space, wins and warm winter days than the New York Giants, the Cowboys are emerging as the leaders in the pursuit of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. A drumbeat that began with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones weighing the idea in a radio interview grew...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Exponent

Reports: Michigan RB Blake Corum (knee) done for season

Michigan running back Blake Corum, who ran himself from national obscurity and into the Heisman picture this season, will undergo season-ending knee surgery, NFL Network and ESPN reported Thursday. No. 2 Michigan is preparing to play Purdue in the Big Ten championship game Saturday. Corum sustained the injury against Illinois...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Exponent

Josh Jacobs, Raiders hope to run past Chargers

Josh Jacobs deserved to be off his feet this week. Coming off a record-breaking performance and workload that likely aggravated his calf strain, Jacobs is expected to be back in uniform for the Las Vegas Raiders when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Jacobs rushed for a franchise-record...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Exponent

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel returns to face 49ers with in-form offense. A hot offense will get the ultimate test when it meets one of the best defenses in the NFL as the visiting Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers continue their playoff pushes Sunday at Santa Clara, Calif.
The Exponent

Seahawks look to get well vs. beat-up Rams

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will be without another one of their stars Sunday afternoon when they host the Seattle Seahawks. Seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his nine-year career. Donald sustained a high ankle sprain last week, coach Sean McVay said.
SEATTLE, WA
The Exponent

Reports: UAB set to hire Trent Dilfer as head coach

Trent Dilfer is on the verge of jumping from a high school coaching job to becoming the head football coach at UAB. Multiple media outlets reported Tuesday night that the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback is set to take over a Blazers team that went 6-6 this year, 4-4 in Conference USA play.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Exponent

Drew Brees denies being struck by lightning

PointsBet USA said Friday it was monitoring reports that retired NFL great Drew Brees was struck by lightning in South American while filming a commercial for the sportsbook. "We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees," PointsBet USA posted to its official Twitter account. "We are in communication with Brees' team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment."
The Exponent

Bills place OLB Von Miller (knee) on IR

The Buffalo Bills placed outside linebacker Von Miller on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining the three-time first-team All-Pro for at least four games. Miller damaged the lateral meniscus in his right knee against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Miller said Tuesday that he didn't suffer an ACL injury and that he hoped to back on the field in Week 14.
BUFFALO, NY
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
986K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy