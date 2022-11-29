World Cup 2022 - Wales 0-3 England: Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden star to set up Senegal last-16 clash and knock out Rob Page's side

Read full article on original website
Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Cody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial goal in their 1-0 win over Iran.Here’s everything you...
SkySports
Gary Neville: Marcus Rashford 'back on it' and should start for England against Senegal in World Cup
Gary Neville believes Marcus Rashford is back to his best form and has earned his place in England's team for their crucial World Cup last-16 match against Senegal. Rashford, rejuvenated at Manchester United this season, was handed his first start of the tournament by Gareth Southgate on Tuesday night against Wales and justified his manager's faith with two goals in an impressive 3-0 win, including a stunning free-kick.
SkySports
Mohammed Kudus is Ghana's World Cup star inspiring those at the Right to Dream academy now aiming to follow his path
Ghana has a new hero and his name is Mohammed Kudus. Already impressing in the Champions League, his impact at this World Cup should be no surprise. But what is unusual is the deep connection that he has with his supporters at home in Ghana. He is the embodiment of...
SkySports
Uruguay's Luis Suarez will not apologise to Ghana for handball that knocked them out of 2010 World Cup
Uruguay forward Luis Suarez says he will not apologise for the deliberate handball that knocked Ghana out of the 2010 World Cup - as the two countries prepare to reunite on Friday. In what was one of the most controversial moments in World Cup history, Suarez denied Ghana a late...
'It's everything to us.' MetroWest Brazilians get charge out of World Cup soccer
FRAMINGHAM — What's it like for those of Brazilian heritage to watch their national soccer team compete in an international tournament? "How do people feel when the Red Sox play the Yankees? That is what it is like for us," said Celio Pereira, of Framingham, as he sat Friday afternoon at the bar inside the Tropical Cafe during halftime of Brazil's final FIFA World Cup group stage match against Cameroon. ...
SkySports
Graeme Souness questions VAR decision and calls for proof from FIFA over dramatic Japan goal against Spain which knocked out Germany
FIFA has confirmed Japan's controversial winning goal against Spain on Thursday was correctly awarded. Japan came from a goal down to beat Spain 2-1, with the victory being secured by Ao Tanaka, who turned in Kaoru Mitoma's cut-back despite the ball initially appearing to have gone out of play. A...
SkySports
Declan Rice says England deserve more credit for their World Cup performances and other nations should fear them
Declan Rice believes England should be getting more credit for their performances in a tricky World Cup group stage - while other contenders such as France and Argentina suffered shock defeats. The Three Lions cruised to top spot in Group B thanks to two wins and a draw against Iran,...
SkySports
Eddie Jones to learn fate next week: Should England stick or twist?
The RFU's review panel will meet with Jones on Monday, ahead of a board meeting on Tuesday and a formal announcement from the RFU is expected midweek. The panel consists of board and executive members along with independent, former players and coaches. Jones has overseen England's worst year since 2008,...
SkySports
Australia 1-0 Denmark: Mathew Leckie strike seals World Cup last-16 spot as Danes sent packing
Australia dumped Denmark out of the World Cup after Mathew Leckie's strike earned a 1-0 victory and qualification to the last 16 for the first time since 2006. Australia knew a draw would see them join Group D winners France in the knockout stages, providing Tunisia did not beat France, while Denmark had to win to have any chance of progressing.
SkySports
Wild celebrations at 3am in Australia as Socceroos make last 16!
Australia fans celebrated their 1-0 win over Denmark with wild celebrations at 3am as they confirmed a place in the round of 16 in Qatar at the World Cup. Footage courtesy of: SBS Australia.
SkySports
World Cup last-16 predictions: USA can dump out Netherlands, Harry Maguire to head home for England
The World Cup round of 16 kicks off on Saturday and our tipster Jones Knows takes to the prediction chair to dig out some juicy betting angles. Favourite backers' heads must be spinning in this World Cup - and there could be more shocks to come in the last-16, starting with this encounter where Sky Bet make Netherlands 2/5 to qualify for the quarter-finals. That equates to about a 72 per cent chance. Not for me, Geoff.
SkySports
Bolton 1-1 Bristol Rovers: Dion Charles earns late point for Trotters
Substitute Dion Charles scored a dramatic late equaliser to earn Bolton a 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw at home to Bristol Rovers. The visitors led from the second minute until deep into stoppage time after teenage loan star Josh Coburn struck early. The strapping 19-year-old, dubbed the Teesside Haaland...
SkySports
Alexander Djiku says Ghana are not 'bitter' about controversy vs Uruguay in 2010 but remains wary of Luis Suarez
As the Ghana players arrived for their crucial group game against South Korea in Al Rayyan the corridors of the Education Stadium were filled with the sound of West Africa. 'Jama time' is a musical celebration of culture, a nod towards good morale, team spirit and togetherness. The players shuffled...
SkySports
Reporter notebook: Who should join Harry Kane in England's attack? Your choices revealed
Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett analyses who should start for England vs Senegal alongside Harry Kane. Will Raheem Sterling miss out, with Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka in form?
SkySports
Paul Merson: Don't be surprised if Gareth Southgate reverts to type against Senegal
In his latest Sky Sports column, Paul Merson reflects on England's victory over Wales and why it shouldn't impact Gareth Southgate's team selection against the "hardest" World Cup last-16 opponents Senegal. After topping Group B with Tuesday's 3-0 win over Wales, England take on African champions Senegal for a place...
SkySports
Eddie Jones hits back at 'sad' Sir Clive Woodward criticism | England review to end next week
Jones is under pressure after he watched his side conclude a dismal Autumn Nations series with a 27-13 loss to South Africa, who were without their European-based players but still inflicted a sixth defeat of 2022 on their hosts at Twickenham. It completed the nation's worst year since 2008 and...
SkySports
World Cup hits and misses: Romelu Lukaku shadow of former self as Belgium's tournament exit spelt end for head coach Roberto Martinez
When it comes to hits and misses, there cannot be many more literal examples of the latter than Romelu Lukaku's performance against Croatia. Coming on at half-time with Belgium in need of just one goal to progress, Lukaku missed four clear chances to score. The second, a header, would not...
SkySports
Rangers have 'exciting times' ahead under Michael Beale, says Steven Davis
Rangers midfielder Steven Davis is predicting "exciting times" ahead after Michael Beale returned to the club as manager. The former QPR boss took charge at Ibrox on Monday, just one year on from his departure as first-team coach when he moved with Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa. Beale succeeds Giovanni...
SkySports
Heather Knight: England captain excited to 'score runs' in West Indies as she rules out 'Mankad' tactic
Returning England captain Heather Knight says she is "100 per cent fit" after almost three months out with a hip injury and ruled out England using the 'Mankad' tactic against the West Indies. Having undergone surgery in August, England's captain returns for the three one-day internationals and five T20 internationals...
England bowlers toil as Babar Azam’s century helps Pakistan past 400
Babar Azam scored a masterful century and guided Pakistan to 411 for three at tea as the England bowlers toiled without a breakthrough in the afternoon session on day three in Rawalpindi.England had made key inroads into the Pakistan batting line-up in the morning, with Jack Leach taking two wickets, but there was little on offer after the lunch break.Pakistan captain Babar played an elegant innings to become the seventh centurion of the Test with an unbeaten 106 at tea to the delight of an almost-full stadium.Ben Stokes continued to tinker with the field and his bowling options, including an...
