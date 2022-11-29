Read full article on original website
The richest person in Missoula, MontanaLuay RahilMissoula, MT
4 Great Seafood Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Red Robin Restaurant Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergMissoula, MT
Zootown Classic 11/17 - 11/19Adrian HolmanMissoula, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Montana this weekKristen WaltersMissoula, MT
montanasports.com
Playoff comeback, extending season extra special for Griz football seniors
MISSOULA — As the Montana Grizzlies get set for their second round playoff game against North Dakota State, each game begins to take on a new meaning for the team, and especially, for the seniors. It's win or go home for the remaining 16 teams in the FCS playoffs,...
Which College Town is Better Bozeman or Missoula?
Let the debate and rivalry continue to rage. If you have lived in Montana for any amount of time you know there is a rivalry, not only in sports, but in pretty much everything between Bozeman and Missoula. Both the University of Montana and Montana State University football teams are in the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs this weekend, so both cities have good football programs at the very least. But which college town is better?
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona tumbles in Top 25 And 1 after upset loss to Utah
It's impossible to know for sure whether it was a #MauiHangover or just the kind of random poor performance good teams sometimes deliver. Either way, Arizona fell from the ranks of the unbeatens Thursday night after suffering an 81-66 loss at Utah during which the Wildcats looked almost nothing like the team that spent last week beating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
No, Joann Fabrics Isn’t Closing in Missoula
There's a story circulating in the vast expanse of the internet about Joann Fabrics. Since it's from the other side of the country and plenty of yahoos are sharing it, of course there's confusion surrounding the status of the crafts chain, especially since they have seven Montana locations in Missoula, Kalispell, Great Falls, Helena, Billings, Bozeman, and Butte.
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America
Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
Do Missoulians Believe The Motto ‘No Friends On Powder Days’?
Ski season is underway in Montana and that means "Powder Days" are coming. I have been a snowboarder in Montana for over 30 years. Some friends and I were talking about the upcoming season and we got into the topic of "Friends on Powder Days" versus "No Friends On Powder Days". The debate began.
247Sports
Sources: Arizona State poised to add national champion as offensive coordinator
Arizona State has targeted Cal Poly head coach Beau Baldwin to be its offensive coordinator, sources told 247Sports on Friday. Baldwin is expected to finalize the deal and join newly-hired head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff within the next few days. Baldwin previously served as Cal’s offensive coordinator in the Pac-12 and also led FCS power Eastern Washington to its first and only national title in 2010.
Missoula Montana Reacts To Unofficial Demonyms On Reddit
The longer I live in Missoula, the more it surprises me. Like how the whitetail deer have no qualms about traipsing around in Pattee Canyon all willy-nilly with no regard for S Higgins commuters, or how a foot of snow on the ground barely scratches the surface of what we're used to putting up with all year.
Wednesday In Missoula Is The New Saturday. So Many Awesome Events
Let's face it. Getting out and about in a cold Montana can be a bit tough. You might wonder, "Is there anything even going on Wednesdays to get me out of the house"? The answer is yes. I was under about 3 blankets on a full-on Netflix binge the other...
Breathtaking Video Shows Missoula as a Stunning Winter Wonderland
We all know that Missoula is a special place. But, sometimes we take it for granted. Sometimes we need to take a step back and realize just how special this place we call home is. Each year, thousands of students from all over the world enroll at the University of...
Made in Missoula: 5 Gift ideas for Those Who Shop Local
One thing I love about Missoulians is the pride we have for our city. That's because we really do live in a fantastic place, and as a way of giving back lately I've put more effort into shopping local. I'm feeling sentimental just writing this, the Christmas spirt must be getting to me. Here's 5 Missoula-made gift ideas that'll jolly up your holiday:
Hungry? Missoula Frugals Hopes to Re-open in January
No egg nog milkshakes this year for Frugals fans. But the popular drive-in hopes to complete repairs from a gas explosion in time to re-open in January. The popular chain, which started in Port Angeles, Washington in the late 1980s, opened its Missoula location on Brooks Street in the spring of 2019 and instantly built a following of Frugals' fans in West Central Montana. Many in Western Montana were familiar with the chain because of the outlet that had operated for several years in Kalispell.
Fairfield Sun Times
Western Montana schools announcing cancellations, delays
THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Several schools in western Montana are reporting closures and delays Thursday morning. Superior School District #3 announced a 2-hour delay--elementary will begin at 10:05 a.m. and high school will being at 10:15 a.m. The bus schedule will run two hours later than usual. Thompson Falls Public...
Missoula Area Mountain Winter Wildlife Restrictions in Place Now
Watch where you step! As of today (December 1), you, and your dogs, need to be mindful of wintering elk on certain mountain trails overlooking Missoula. Missoula Parks and Recreation announced that parts of both Mount Jumbo and Mount Dean Stone are now off limits to hikers and/or pets. These are annual closures that have been in effect for some time.
discoveringmontana.com
The 5 Best Airports Near Missoula, Montana
Also known as the Garden City for its plentiful, lush green landscapes, Missoula is the second-largest city in the state of Montana. It is one of the most visited regions of the state due to its rich expression of culture, fascinating history, big-city amenities, unparalleled recreational destinations, and true wonders of natural beauty.
montanakaimin.com
UM Athletics reports 15 NCAA violations in 2021-22
The University of Montana Athletics department reported 15 NCAA violations during the 2021-22 year, according to its yearly report on intercollegiate athletics submitted to UM’s faculty senate. Montana State University’s athletic update, provided to its faculty senate this fall, listed no NCAA violations. Of the violations reported by...
Ballet Without Borders Returns To Montana This January
The Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre of Missoula will be hosting the annual Ballet Beyond Borders from January 11th - 14th 2023, offering up a dance competition and cultural exchange with dancers from all over the world. This will be the 9th year that RMBT will host the event at the University of Montana Dennison Theater.
Advice From MHP on What to Do if You Get Into a Winter Accident
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - You’ve just slid off the icy road and into a guardrail. Should you get out and check the damage, or should you stay inside and wait for help?. Sergeant Jay Nelson with the Montana Highway Patrol spoke to KGVO News on Thursday morning as the latest winter storm brought snow and icy roads to western Montana.
discoveringmontana.com
Montana Serial Killers – The Most Infamous
Montana has a national reputation as one of the safest states to visit. Typically, tourists have to worry more about bear, wolf, and bison safety than they have to worry about violent crime. That said, the state has, on occasion, been plagued by another kind of monster: the serial killer.
Missoula’s Comedy Workshop for Women and Marginalized Genders: Laughs and Fun
Doing comedy is a blast, but getting started can be intimidating. That's why I'm so glad the Revival Comedy Workshop in Missoula is a resource for women, trans people and non-binary people. Revival Comedy is a group that hosts comedy events, founded by writer and comedian Sarah Aswell. She's an alumni of the Big Sky Comedy Festival and HBO’s Women in Comedy Festival, she's also been voted Missoula's best comedian in The Missoulian for the last 4 years. You can read her humor writing in places like The New Yorker and Reductress.
