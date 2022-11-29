Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
John Curtis and Catholic both played recent football games against Edna Karr. Here’s why that matters now.
Third-seeded John Curtis should understand how hard it will be to win when it faces No. 2 Catholic-Baton Rouge in a Division I Select state semifinal Friday at Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge. All the Patriots need is to see what Catholic did last week against Edna Karr. In that...
NOLA.com
Tulane one win away from proving linebacker Nick Anderson a prophet
Tulane had finished its first preseason practice in early August when linebacker Nick Anderson uttered what appeared to be an almost unthinkable proclamation. “I think we are going to break the internet,” he said. “We are going from 2-10 to a conference championship.”. Hopefully those servers have been...
NOLA.com
1989 was the last time Brother Martin was in the state finals. See how they made it back.
Brother Martin’s offensive game plan appeared fairly simple. Give the ball to Torey Lambert early and often. Lambert was nothing short of sensational during Friday’s select Division I semifinals, rushing for nearly 300 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Crusaders to a 55-24 victory against homestanding Carencro.
NOLA.com
This Brother Martin-Carencro semifinal meeting won’t be like the last time they met. Here’s why.
Brother Martin will play a second football game at Carencro in as many seasons when the teams meet for a Division I Select state semifinal Friday. Last year, when Brother Martin won 35-6 in a midseason nondistrict game, Carencro played the final three quarters without quarterback Chantz Ceaser because of a knee injury.
NOLA.com
Destrehan football stars take team-first approach as they try to get to the Dome
Destrehan reached the state semifinal round for a fifth year in a row not only because the Wildcats are loaded with talented playmakers, but also because their best players are willing to share the spotlight. Leading rusher Shane Lee, a sophomore, could have more than 997 yards rushing and 17...
NOLA.com
Live: High school football state semifinal scores in the New Orleans area
The high school football playoffs are in the semifinals in the New Orleans area, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big playoff games in the region, and across South Louisiana. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across...
NOLA.com
Destrehan gets back to the Dome with a big play on defense. Here's what happened against Westgate.
Destrehan senior Kevin Adams returned an interception 41 yards to the end zone in the third quarter, and quarterback Jai Eugene Jr. iced the game with a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth as the No. 3-seeded Wildcats defeated No. 10 Westgate 21-6 in a Division I nonselect state semifinal Friday.
NOLA.com
New Orleans' first aerial portraits were snapped a century ago: How things have changed!
This year marks 100 years since New Orleans got its first aerial portrait. Artists had sketched “bird’s eye” impressions of the city since the late 1800s, and in the 1910s, photographers took cameras up in low-flying biplanes to shoot never-before-seen oblique perspectives of certain neighborhoods. But to...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Where French President Macron should eat in French-influenced New Orleans
We don’t get too many world leaders coming through New Orleans, but when they do it’s natural to wonder what our home looks like through their eyes. And since this is New Orleans, we are going to be curious about what they eat, too. For French President Emmanuel...
NOLA.com
Emmanuel Macron walks the French Quarter, gets down to business in New Orleans visit
Emmanuel Macron became the first French president to visit New Orleans in almost a half century on Friday, and while his one-day whirlwind tour saw him get down to serious business, he also strolled his way through the French Quarter as crowds gathered and street musicians played. At one point,...
NOLA.com
How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images
Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Dec. 2-4
Welcome to December! For many, "it's the most wonderful time of the year." Here are 10 options (plus a little lagniappe) for the first weekend. New Orleans loves a parade and the holidays, so a natural combination will be the inaugural HOLIDAY PARADE Saturday at 11 a.m., featuring specialty floats, large balloons, marching units, bands and more, including throws. Kern Studios, partnering with Children's Hospital New Orleans and the Downtown Development District, will kick off the spectacle and wrap up the fun with a holiday experience and concert in Lafayette Square from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Step up to the route and more here.
NOLA.com
Saturday's Christmas parade makes big changes to time and route: Here’s when/where to watch
The new Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade that takes place on Saturday Dec. 3 is rolling four hours earlier than first announced on Nov 10. The parade will now begin at the corner of North Peters and Elysian Fields Avenue at 11 a.m. instead of 3 p.m. According to...
NOLA.com
Archdiocese of New Orleans finalizes sale of home care, hospice businesses; nursing home sales ahead
A Mandeville-based elderly care nonprofit has finalized its purchase of the hospice and at-home care businesses affiliated with the Archdiocese of New Orleans, the first step in what is expected to be a broader exit by the local Roman Catholic Church from overseeing the nursing homes it founded more than four decades ago.
NOLA.com
Live coverage: French President Emmanuel Macron visits New Orleans
French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in New Orleans, marking the first visit by a French leader in almost 50 years. See our live coverage and his full schedule below. (Can't see it? Click here.) Why is Macron in New Orleans?. Macron hopes to highlight historic ties and develop plans...
NOLA.com
13 New Orleans schools tried to renew their charters. One failed.
ENCORE Academy will close at the end of the current academic year, after New Orleans public school officials decided not to renew the charter for the 11-year-old, art-based school in the 7th Ward. It was the only one of 13 renewal applicants not to gain the endorsement of schools Superintendent...
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: Will ‘dark money’ sway Public Service Commission race?
The Dec. 10 runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission (PSC) reflects an interesting new trend in American politics: attempts by national progressives to sway — critics would say “buy” — local elections by pumping truckloads of “dark money” into contests that never before generated outside interest.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish School Board wants its money back from the Dryades YMCA
A year after declining to renew the charter for James A. Singleton School, the Orleans Parish School Board has filed a lawsuit against the school’s operator, the Dryades YMCA, seeking the return of excess money that the school system gave Singleton and a payment of debt that the YMCA allegedly owed the school.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Nov. 8-14, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
ABITA SPRINGS ESTATES, LOT 8: donation, no value stated, Jessica Booty Oglesby to Joseph Isaak Paul and Joseph Aden Paul. BOSSIER CITY SUBDIVISION, LOTS 10-12, SQUARE 48, LOT 4, SQUARE 49: $5,421, St. Tammany Parish to Elliott Smith. BUNKER ST. 25378: $13,500, Ashley R. Tyrney to Erlin Saul Sanchez Godoy.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish to open Head Start in former Our Lady of Divine Providence School
Jefferson Parish will open a new Head Start center in January in the building that once housed the Our Lady of Divine Providence Catholic School in west Metairie. The center will provide free, early childhood education to 92 children ages six weeks to 5 years old from low-to-moderate income households.
Comments / 0