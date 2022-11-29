Welcome to December! For many, "it's the most wonderful time of the year." Here are 10 options (plus a little lagniappe) for the first weekend. New Orleans loves a parade and the holidays, so a natural combination will be the inaugural HOLIDAY PARADE Saturday at 11 a.m., featuring specialty floats, large balloons, marching units, bands and more, including throws. Kern Studios, partnering with Children's Hospital New Orleans and the Downtown Development District, will kick off the spectacle and wrap up the fun with a holiday experience and concert in Lafayette Square from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Step up to the route and more here.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO