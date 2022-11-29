ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Tulane one win away from proving linebacker Nick Anderson a prophet

Tulane had finished its first preseason practice in early August when linebacker Nick Anderson uttered what appeared to be an almost unthinkable proclamation. “I think we are going to break the internet,” he said. “We are going from 2-10 to a conference championship.”. Hopefully those servers have been...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images

Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Dec. 2-4

Welcome to December! For many, "it's the most wonderful time of the year." Here are 10 options (plus a little lagniappe) for the first weekend. New Orleans loves a parade and the holidays, so a natural combination will be the inaugural HOLIDAY PARADE Saturday at 11 a.m., featuring specialty floats, large balloons, marching units, bands and more, including throws. Kern Studios, partnering with Children's Hospital New Orleans and the Downtown Development District, will kick off the spectacle and wrap up the fun with a holiday experience and concert in Lafayette Square from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Step up to the route and more here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Live coverage: French President Emmanuel Macron visits New Orleans

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in New Orleans, marking the first visit by a French leader in almost 50 years. See our live coverage and his full schedule below. (Can't see it? Click here.) Why is Macron in New Orleans?. Macron hopes to highlight historic ties and develop plans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

13 New Orleans schools tried to renew their charters. One failed.

ENCORE Academy will close at the end of the current academic year, after New Orleans public school officials decided not to renew the charter for the 11-year-old, art-based school in the 7th Ward. It was the only one of 13 renewal applicants not to gain the endorsement of schools Superintendent...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Clancy DuBos: Will ‘dark money’ sway Public Service Commission race?

The Dec. 10 runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission (PSC) reflects an interesting new trend in American politics: attempts by national progressives to sway — critics would say “buy” — local elections by pumping truckloads of “dark money” into contests that never before generated outside interest.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Orleans Parish School Board wants its money back from the Dryades YMCA

A year after declining to renew the charter for James A. Singleton School, the Orleans Parish School Board has filed a lawsuit against the school’s operator, the Dryades YMCA, seeking the return of excess money that the school system gave Singleton and a payment of debt that the YMCA allegedly owed the school.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

