Laplace, LA

Southern Digest

The End All Take All: 2022 Battle of the Bands and Greek Show

If “we had a time last night” was an event, it would definitely be the 2022 Greek Show and Battle of the Bands. The chanting, the bright lights, the beat of the drum, the soulful sounds of the band, the sparkle from the Dancing Dolls all returned on this Friday night. On Friday, November 25, 2022, the 49th annual Battle of the Bands and Greek Show took place and of course, Southern University brought home the win.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Tulane one win away from proving linebacker Nick Anderson a prophet

Tulane had finished its first preseason practice in early August when linebacker Nick Anderson uttered what appeared to be an almost unthinkable proclamation. “I think we are going to break the internet,” he said. “We are going from 2-10 to a conference championship.”. Hopefully those servers have been...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Clancy DuBos: Will ‘dark money’ sway Public Service Commission race?

The Dec. 10 runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission (PSC) reflects an interesting new trend in American politics: attempts by national progressives to sway — critics would say “buy” — local elections by pumping truckloads of “dark money” into contests that never before generated outside interest.
LOUISIANA STATE
crescentcitysports.com

Tulane must produce facility upgrades to keep producing football wins

It was 24 years ago when Tulane football had much the same momentum it has now. Little was done in the immediate aftermath to capitalize on a 12-0 season. In 2022, Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz is determined to not let that happen again. According to Tulane University, he informed the school that he would remain as the head coach.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Orleans Parish School Board wants its money back from the Dryades YMCA

A year after declining to renew the charter for James A. Singleton School, the Orleans Parish School Board has filed a lawsuit against the school’s operator, the Dryades YMCA, seeking the return of excess money that the school system gave Singleton and a payment of debt that the YMCA allegedly owed the school.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Sugar Bowl appears headed for an all-playoff future after CFP's expansion to 12 teams

After this season, the Sugar Bowl appears headed for an all-playoff future. The College Football Playoff announced Thursday that it will expand to 12 teams in 2024. It also included confirmation that the Sugar Bowl will serve as quarterfinal games in 2024 and 2025 — and although future seasons are not yet set in stone, Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said he had been given “every reasonable assurance” that the Sugar Bowl will continue to be part of the 12-team playoff format.
LOUISIANA STATE

