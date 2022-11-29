Read full article on original website
This kid never, ever misses an LSU football game
This kid never misses an LSU football game
John Curtis and Catholic both played recent football games against Edna Karr. Here’s why that matters now.
Third-seeded John Curtis should understand how hard it will be to win when it faces No. 2 Catholic-Baton Rouge in a Division I Select state semifinal Friday at Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge. All the Patriots need is to see what Catholic did last week against Edna Karr. In that...
1989 was the last time Brother Martin was in the state finals. See how they made it back.
Brother Martin’s offensive game plan appeared fairly simple. Give the ball to Torey Lambert early and often. Lambert was nothing short of sensational during Friday’s select Division I semifinals, rushing for nearly 300 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Crusaders to a 55-24 victory against homestanding Carencro.
This Brother Martin-Carencro semifinal meeting won’t be like the last time they met. Here’s why.
Brother Martin will play a second football game at Carencro in as many seasons when the teams meet for a Division I Select state semifinal Friday. Last year, when Brother Martin won 35-6 in a midseason nondistrict game, Carencro played the final three quarters without quarterback Chantz Ceaser because of a knee injury.
Live: High school football state semifinal scores in the New Orleans area
The high school football playoffs are in the semifinals in the New Orleans area, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big playoff games in the region, and across South Louisiana. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across...
Emmanuel Macron walks the French Quarter, gets down to business in New Orleans visit
Emmanuel Macron became the first French president to visit New Orleans in almost a half century on Friday, and while his one-day whirlwind tour saw him get down to serious business, he also strolled his way through the French Quarter as crowds gathered and street musicians played. At one point,...
The End All Take All: 2022 Battle of the Bands and Greek Show
If “we had a time last night” was an event, it would definitely be the 2022 Greek Show and Battle of the Bands. The chanting, the bright lights, the beat of the drum, the soulful sounds of the band, the sparkle from the Dancing Dolls all returned on this Friday night. On Friday, November 25, 2022, the 49th annual Battle of the Bands and Greek Show took place and of course, Southern University brought home the win.
Longtime University of New Orleans professor dies at the age of 88
NEW ORLEANS — A longtime professor at the University of New Orleans has died, according to a statement issued by the university. Kenneth J. Lacho died on Nov. 27 at the age of 88. According to the university, Lacho was a beloved professor in the College of Business and...
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Tulane one win away from proving linebacker Nick Anderson a prophet
Tulane had finished its first preseason practice in early August when linebacker Nick Anderson uttered what appeared to be an almost unthinkable proclamation. “I think we are going to break the internet,” he said. “We are going from 2-10 to a conference championship.”. Hopefully those servers have been...
Clancy DuBos: Will ‘dark money’ sway Public Service Commission race?
The Dec. 10 runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission (PSC) reflects an interesting new trend in American politics: attempts by national progressives to sway — critics would say “buy” — local elections by pumping truckloads of “dark money” into contests that never before generated outside interest.
Tulane must produce facility upgrades to keep producing football wins
It was 24 years ago when Tulane football had much the same momentum it has now. Little was done in the immediate aftermath to capitalize on a 12-0 season. In 2022, Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz is determined to not let that happen again. According to Tulane University, he informed the school that he would remain as the head coach.
Orleans Parish School Board wants its money back from the Dryades YMCA
A year after declining to renew the charter for James A. Singleton School, the Orleans Parish School Board has filed a lawsuit against the school’s operator, the Dryades YMCA, seeking the return of excess money that the school system gave Singleton and a payment of debt that the YMCA allegedly owed the school.
NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"
It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
Destrehan football stars take team-first approach as they try to get to the Dome
Destrehan reached the state semifinal round for a fifth year in a row not only because the Wildcats are loaded with talented playmakers, but also because their best players are willing to share the spotlight. Leading rusher Shane Lee, a sophomore, could have more than 997 yards rushing and 17...
Sugar Bowl appears headed for an all-playoff future after CFP's expansion to 12 teams
After this season, the Sugar Bowl appears headed for an all-playoff future. The College Football Playoff announced Thursday that it will expand to 12 teams in 2024. It also included confirmation that the Sugar Bowl will serve as quarterfinal games in 2024 and 2025 — and although future seasons are not yet set in stone, Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said he had been given “every reasonable assurance” that the Sugar Bowl will continue to be part of the 12-team playoff format.
Ian McNulty: Where French President Macron should eat in French-influenced New Orleans
We don’t get too many world leaders coming through New Orleans, but when they do it’s natural to wonder what our home looks like through their eyes. And since this is New Orleans, we are going to be curious about what they eat, too. For French President Emmanuel...
New Orleans' first aerial portraits were snapped a century ago: How things have changed!
This year marks 100 years since New Orleans got its first aerial portrait. Artists had sketched “bird’s eye” impressions of the city since the late 1800s, and in the 1910s, photographers took cameras up in low-flying biplanes to shoot never-before-seen oblique perspectives of certain neighborhoods. But to...
This Is Louisiana's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in Louisiana.
What’s in a name? To New Orleans' Walter L. Cohen High School alumni, everything.
Terrilyn Sterling-Frazier remembers walking the four blocks to Walter L. Cohen High School in Uptown every day, a school she had wanted to attend since she saw the Green Hornet majorettes marching in a Carnival parade in 1967. There were Cohen students on every block along the way. In a...
