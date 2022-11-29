Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet shiny duplication method discovered for multiplayer
A YouTuber has discovered a method to duplicate Shiny Pokemon while playing multiplayer so both trainers can capture their rare encounter. After reaching a Pokemon game’s post-game content, many players take up Shiny hunting as a way to continue on with the thrill of finding rare Pokemon. Naturally, Shiny...
dexerto.com
Australian Twitch streamer goes wild as country reaches World Cup knockouts
A Twitch streamer from Australia has been spotted going wild in Qatar, celebrating the country’s historic progression to the knockout stages of the World Cup 2022. It is only the second time the team from Down Under has made it this far in the international competition, with head coach Graham Arnold being lauded by fans around the world.
dexerto.com
How to get the Ability Patch in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
There are a ton of useful items to find or buy in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that can help players in on their journey like the Ability Patch. Here’s how players can find an Ability Patch in Paldea for themselves. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have a ton of useful...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Best builds for 7-Star Charizard Tera Raids
The 7-Star Charizard Tera Raid is one of the hardest fights available in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything trainers need to know about which Pokemon to bring along for the battle. The first major 7-Star Tera Raid is finally available in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet in the form...
dexerto.com
How to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: Spawn locations
Tadbulb is one of the brand new Electric-type Pokemon introduced in the Gen 9 games. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find Tadbulb and its evolution Bellibolt in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. A boatload of new Gen 9 Pokemon are waiting to be checked off on...
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer hospitalized after being wiped out in road accident
A Twitch streamer was left injured after being wiped out while riding a motorbike in Thailand, leaving him hospitalized and very much worse for wear. While Twitch is typically known to be a platform for gamers to stream their gameplay, be it from high-kill games in Warzone 2 to showing off the new World of Warcraft expansion, there’s a lot more to the platform than that.
dexerto.com
Call of Duty League confirmed to be streaming exclusively on Twitch
With the Call of Duty League opening weekend set to begin tomorrow, it has been revealed that viewers will no longer be able to watch on YouTube and will instead have to stream the matches solely on Twitch. The 2023 Call of Duty League season is almost here, with the...
dexerto.com
Where to find Bounsweet, Steenee, & Tsareena in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
For those Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers who skipped out on Sprigatito as their Starter, they’ll need a strong Grass-type like Tsareena on their team. Here’s where players can find Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena in Paldea. As trainers are limited to only one Starter Pokemon in Scarlet &...
dexerto.com
GTA Online leak reveals long-awaited feature finally coming in winter DLC update
A GTA Online leaker has claimed that the long-awaited fast travel taxi service will finally be coming as a part of the 2022 Winter Update. Even though GTA Online is almost a decade old at this point, there are still plenty of exciting things to do on the virtual streets of Los Santos.
dexerto.com
Ash Ketchum’s fate finally confirmed after Pokemon Ultimate Journeys victory
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans have been given a boost by TV Tokyo bosses about the future of the series, after Ash Ketchum’s victory created some uncertainty about the anime. After 25 years of trying, Ash finally managed to become Pokemon Champion in early November, and it quickly become one...
dexerto.com
Top Smash players quit Panda Cup as Ludwig launches rival tournament
YouTube star Ludwig Ahgren is ready to host his own Super Smash Bros tournament after the Smash World Tour final was canceled, calling it ‘The Scuffed World Tour,’ with some of the best players in the world. The Smash competitive scene was caught up in controversy after the...
dexerto.com
Where to buy Pokemon TCG Holiday calendar 2022 – and what’s included?
Pokemon Advent calendars, or Pokemon TCG Holiday calendars, are a perfect gift for any trainer around the world during the holiday season. Each day you can pull Pokemon cards, toys, or a wide variety of other rewards. Here, we’ll show you where you can still buy one and what’s included.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 plummets on Twitch as players abandon it over “horrible” skin prices
Overwatch 2 is experiencing a dramatic drop in Twitch viewerships after “horrible shop prices” are “killing the hype for the game.” Some players are blaming the drop on bugs and community frustrations, while others are simply preparing for the surge to come during Season 2’s arrival.
dexerto.com
Asmongold blasts Nintendo’s “horrible” decision to shut down Smash World Tour
Twitch streamer Asmongold blasted Nintendo for shutting down the Smash World Tour just days before its finals and took aim at Panada Global’s CEO Alan Bunney for his alleged role. Asmongold is the latest streamer to blast Nintendo for hurting the Smash esports scene and explained why the Japanese...
dexerto.com
Nyanners “face reveal” on Twitch has VShojo star’s fans in stitches
Nyanners is known for hiding behind her cute pink cat girl avatar. However after showcasing her IRL self in a ghillie suit a few weeks back, she has now given everyone the “face reveal” they’ve been waiting for. Nyanners is a popular VTuber with almost a million...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends streamer goes viral for “craziest” Octane play of all time
An Apex Legends streamer has gone viral after pulling off a death-defying Octane play that’s left the entire community speechless. Since his release onto the Apex Legends roster, Octane has been one of the most popular characters in the game. In Season 15, the High-Speed Daredevil has an impressive...
dexerto.com
Super Mario Bros trailer Easter Eggs, from Mario Galaxy to Rainbow Road
Here’s all the Easter eggs we spotted in the new trailer for the Super Mario Bros movie, whether it’s Rainbow Road or a nod to one of the best games in the franchise. Let’s a-go! The Super Mario Bros. Movie is fast-becoming one of the major motion...
dexerto.com
Destiny 2 update 6.3.0 patch notes: Season 19 weapon changes, buffs & nerfs
Destiny 2 early patch notes for update 6.3.0 are here for the start of Season 19, although there’s still much to learn. Here are the Destiny 2 update 6.3.0 patch notes so far. The Destiny 2 weekly reset is approaching, and the game’s new season remains under wraps for...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players blast final circles forcing them into underwater combat
Warzone 2’s new gas circle system has been well received by players, but one ending is getting blasted for leaving operators with no choice but to fight underwater. All in all, Warzone 2’s approach to gas and the ever-closing circle system has been well received by the community. The change to three individual circles that all converge into one final location has opened up survivability in a major way, which was one of the longstanding complaints about its predecessor.
dexerto.com
Is Rebirth Island coming to Warzone 2?
Wondering when Rebirth Island will be coming to Warzone 2? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know about the map’s possible return. Rebirth Island originally made its debut in Warzone as part of Season One content for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. However, now that the original Warzone has rebranded to Warzone Caldera, the 40-player map is now missing from rotation.
Comments / 0