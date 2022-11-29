PlayStation's free PS Plus games for December 2022 have leaked right on schedule as they do every month with several PS4 and PS5 games now all but confirmed for next month. And while the selection consists of the usual array of three different free games, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers are technically getting more than just three games, assuming the leak plays out as expected. That's because the games planned for December 2022 are supposedly Biomutant, Divine Knockout, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a game which includes the full Mass Effect trilogy including tons of DLCs.

3 DAYS AGO