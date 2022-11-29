Read full article on original website
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in Arkansas
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her Father
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in Arkansas
Woman pleads to charges tied to killing of Hot Springs PD Officer Brent Scrimshire
A woman connected to the March 2020 shooting death of a Hot Springs Police Department Officer Brent Scrimshire was sentenced to 34 years in prison Wednesday.
5newsonline.com
Woman to serve 34 years in prison for role in Arkansas officer's death
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — (Eds. note: The attached video is regarding Kayvon Ward's life sentence for his role in the murder.) A woman pleaded guilty to four charges for her involvement in the murder of Hot Springs police officer Brent Scrimshire. According to officials, 23-year-old Coraima Hernandez entered a...
KHBS
Man accused of kidnapping Hot Springs teen pleads guilty
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The man accused of kidnapping a Hot Springs teen earlier this year has pleaded guilty. The plea agreement shows Samuel Wayne Bolling Jr., 38, agreed to plead guilty to one count of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. He could face anywhere...
Sherwood mother searching for daughter who has been missing for a month
Wednesday, December 2nd will make one month since Carla Marks last heard from her 23-year-old daughter.
Pulaski County deputy on administrative leave after being accused of not taking action during shooting
A Pulaski County deputy is on administrative leave after being accused of not following protocol while on-duty.
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The crash happened at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on U.S. Highway 61, four miles south of Holland, Missouri, in Pemiscot County. Missouri State Highway...
Central Arkansas nonprofit overwhelmed with rise in abandoned pets
A Central Arkansas nonprofit is dealing with a growing number of animal rescues due to people abandoning their pets.
KATV
WATCH: Do you recognize this suspect who stole a truck from North Little Rock Electric?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in North Little Rock are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect they said stole a work truck from the city's electric utility company. According to police, the tattooed and shirtless suspect stole the truck from North Little Rock Electric Department on Oct....
mysaline.com
Battery, Theft, and Possession in Saline County Mugshots on 12022022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
ARDOT asking homeless living near interstate to move as crews clear areas out
Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) asked people living in camps near interstates and highways in Little Rock and North Little Rock to relocate so the areas can be cleared out.
House fire leaves Jacksonville family with nothing during holiday season
Following a mid-November house fire, a Jacksonville family has lost everything, leaving them without answers on what their next step will be.
Kait 8
Earthquake recorded Friday morning
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning in White County. According to the USGS, the quake happened at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 2. The magnitude 1.9 quake was centered about 7 miles southwest of Pleasant Plains. It had a depth of...
mysaline.com
New Hounds Lounge Bryant Location Opening December 10th
Hounds Lounge Pet Resort & Spa will open its fifth location on Saturday, December 10th in Bryant, with a grand opening celebration benefiting local nonprofit Humane Society of Saline County. The locally-owned and -operated company is currently taking boarding reservations and will open its doors just in time for holiday travel.
ualrpublicradio.org
Interim Little Rock Police Chief resigns
The interim Chief of the Little Rock Police Department is stepping down at the end of the week. Wayne Bewley, who most recently served as Assistant Chief of Police, is the second person leading the department in an interim capacity to resign from the job in the past six months. Interim Chief Crystal Young-Haskins stepped down in June after about a month leading the department following the retirement of embattled former Police Chief Keith Humphrey.
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
With the holidays in full-swing, there is no shortage of wonderful activities and entertainment happening in the Natural State.
Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office rehoming pets due to lack of shelter
Walking outside Baeyens-Hauk Veterinarians clinic in North Little Rock, a gentle mutt named Chance finally has reason to wag his tail.
mysaline.com
Firearms and Failure to Appear in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12012022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
SPD reports busy Thanksgiving weekend; patrol car involved in single-vehicle accident
Stuttgart Police say that this past weekend was a busy one for the department, with 294 traffic stops, 112 citations, and three DWIs recorded. A large number of violations is not unexpected for the weekend following Thanksgiving which sees an increased number of visitors to Stuttgart for the Wings Over the Prairie Festival, World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest, and the Duck Gumbo Cook-off.
tinyhousetalk.com
24-foot Little Rock Tiny House w/ a Lift Bed for $30,000
Here’s an awesome, affordable tiny house on wheels for sale in Little Rock, Arizona. The main bed is on a pulley system, so it can be lifted out of the living room space during the daytime to provide maximum space!. A galley kitchen takes up one wall of the...
mysaline.com
Felonies, Warrants, and Orders of Protection in Wednesday’s Saline County Court Filings 12012022
63aw-22-272 State V Blake Tyler Barker, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. 63aw-22-273 State V Lucas Wade Suit, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. 63aw-22-274 State V Douglas Wayne Bostad, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. , Divorce, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cr-22-986 State V Andrea Lafaye Dobbins, Felony, 22nd Circuit...
