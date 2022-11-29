ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Humane Society’s Ozaukee Campus back open for pet adoptions

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Humane Society’s Ozaukee Campus is back open for pet adoptions. It comes after staffing shortages forced them to pause adoptions back in September. While the shelter itself remained open, the public could not come adopt pets. Kathy Shillinglaw with the Wisconsin Humane Society...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Daughter starts business after father diagnosed with illness

MILWAUKEE — When Natalie Estrada’s father was diagnosed with kidney failure two years ago, she wanted to step up and help pay for his medical bills. She took her mother’s special recipes for aguas frescas and started a business called Doña Eva’s Aguas Frescas. Aguas...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Dec. 2-4

ALL WEEKEND | FREDERICKS MILLER’S PLANK ROAD BREWERY. Miller Brewing Company’s Holiday Lites drive up light display is back this Friday! Drive on over and tune in to 91.1 FM to enjoy the lights and music of the 5 minute show from the warmth of your car. 2....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend Samaritan Health Center's future murky

WEST BEND, Wis. - Whether their home is renovated, rebuilt or demolished is out of the hands of about 50 people in West Bend. A committee in Washington County is deciding the future of a long-standing nursing home. The future of the Samaritan Health Center is murky, and people who...
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Culver's gets festive with their new winter-themed Concrete Mixer

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fast food favorite Culver's is hoping to slay this holiday season with a new "Concrete Mixer." Not sure what a Concrete Mixer is? According to the Culver's menu, they take a cup with their fresh frozen custard as a base then add tons of toppings and mix-ins, including candy, cookies, caramel, hot fudge, marshmallow creme, fruit and even nuts. It ends up being a very thick milkshake.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Krampusnacht Is Back in Milwaukee This Weekend

Krampusnacht, the annual celebration of Krampus, the German half-goat/half-demon counterpart to St. Nick, is returning to the streets of Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Pabst Brewery’s Best Place. The event will include local art, music, food, drinks and performances. And despite the scary facade, Krampusnacht is open to all ages.
MILWAUKEE, WI
a-z-animals.com

8 Adorable Puppies in Milwaukee to Adopt for Christmas

As we head into the cold, long winter, dogs are waiting in animal shelters across Wisconsin for their forever family. Thousands of adorable puppies need warm, welcoming homes. What better time of year to adopt than the holiday season? We rounded up eight dogs who could be a great fit for your family. All of them are available to adopt in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Fawn

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 2 to introduce Fawn, today's CBS 58 Pet of the Week. Stacy Oatman from WHS introduced us all to Fawn, a two-month-old puppy looking for a forever home. Also, Oatman discussed the things families should consider before...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

After 59 years, Racine paint shop prepares to say goodbye

RACINE, Wis. — Declaring that someone is an expert isn’t something to be done lightly. However, Barry Sanders has most definitely earned the title when it comes to paint. He has spent much of his life mixing, matching and selling paint out of the family business. Sanders’ father...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman, girl beaten in Milwaukee near James Lovell and Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old girl and a Greenfield woman were beaten up near Wisconsin and James Lovell on Tuesday, Nov. 29; Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible. Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'Angels have to leave a little early': Birthday cards pour in for 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday, Nov. 28, support poured in from across the country for a 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer. "Going from a little over a month ago, having three healthy, bouncing, bubbly kids, to knowing you're going to have to plan a funeral with a tiny coffin and you're going to have to say goodbye to that source of joy and light and love that you only had a short time," said Heather Witt-Krings of Pewaukee, mother of Delaney Krings.
PEWAUKEE, WI

