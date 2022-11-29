ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old Athena Strand of Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old from Wise County. Police are searching for Athena Strand after her mother reported her missing from their home Wednesday evening. Authorities believe her health and safety are in danger.Strand's mother reported her missing around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 30. Police said she spent "about an hour" looking for her daughter before contacting the sheriff's office.Police said Strand was last seen near the 200 block of County Road 3573 in Paradise, Texas. She was wearing a plaid jacket, jeans and boots. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at 940-627-5971.
Massive search continues for 7-year-old Athena Strand

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A massive search is underway for Athena Presley Monroe Strand, 7, who left her home in Wise County the evening of Nov. 30 and has yet to be found.Dozens of law enforcement officials along with about 150 volunteers are combing through Strand's neighborhood, looking for the girl. Their efforts began Wednesday night and continued into Thursday. "Look at how many people are here. It doesn't matter what we're going through, we're all moms, we're all family you know we have to rely on each other for this, because we are all out here together," said volunteer Chasity...
