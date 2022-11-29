Read full article on original website
Related
Mystery solved: North Carolina pilot, 23, who fell out of small plane had opened a hatch to throw up accidentally plummeted to the ground, autopsy finds
A North Carolina pilot who mysteriously fell from a small aircraft, after he'd opened a hatch to throw up during a turbulent emergency landing, has had his death ruled an accident, officials say. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, had been complaining that he'd felt unwell as the 1983 CASA C-212 aircraft...
Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old Athena Strand of Wise County
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old from Wise County. Police are searching for Athena Strand after her mother reported her missing from their home Wednesday evening. Authorities believe her health and safety are in danger.Strand's mother reported her missing around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 30. Police said she spent "about an hour" looking for her daughter before contacting the sheriff's office.Police said Strand was last seen near the 200 block of County Road 3573 in Paradise, Texas. She was wearing a plaid jacket, jeans and boots. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at 940-627-5971.
Massive search continues for 7-year-old Athena Strand
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A massive search is underway for Athena Presley Monroe Strand, 7, who left her home in Wise County the evening of Nov. 30 and has yet to be found.Dozens of law enforcement officials along with about 150 volunteers are combing through Strand's neighborhood, looking for the girl. Their efforts began Wednesday night and continued into Thursday. "Look at how many people are here. It doesn't matter what we're going through, we're all moms, we're all family you know we have to rely on each other for this, because we are all out here together," said volunteer Chasity...
19-year-old charged with manslaughter in June crash in Phoenix
A 19-year-old is in custody after police say an investigation found he was responsible for a fatal crash six months ago in Phoenix. Kamren Norfor is charged with manslaughter in the death of Simeon Byers, 22, according to police. As of Friday evening, Norfor was being held in custody in a Maricopa County Jail.
Suspect in shooting of Philadelphia parking officer may be connected to Bronx gas station shooting: Police
A suspect who shot a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer may be connected to the shooting of a gas station employee in New York, police said.
