"It Changed Film": 18 Movie Scenes That Folks Believe Are Absolutely Flawless
The Up montage — you know the one — is exquisite, sublime, peerless, and a bunch of other words for "perfect" I found in my thesaurus.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Launch Production Company Designed to Increase Streaming Profits for Artists
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are expanding their lifelong creative partnership in a big way. In an interview with the New York Times, the two actors announced the formation of Artists Equity, a new production company aimed at giving artists a larger share of streaming profits. The company has already raised over $100 million in financing, primarily from the investment firm RedBird Capital Partners. Affleck serves as CEO and Damon as the company’s chief creative officer. Affleck plans to exclusively work on Artists Equity films moving forward, while Damon has pledged to star in an undisclosed number of films for the...
ComicBook
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
The Best Man Crew Assembles for Quentin's Wedding in Full Trailer for Peacock's The Final Chapters
Q is getting married, y’all! Peacock has released the full trailer for the upcoming series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, which will premiere all eight hour-long episodes on Thursday, Dec. 22. The sequel show finds unapologetic bachelor Quentin (played by Terrence Howard) gearing up to finally tie the knot. Plus, it looks like Harper (Taye Diggs) is seeing his book Unfinished Business get adapted into a film. Remember all the drama it caused when it was first published? Bring on the mess! Press PLAY on the above video to see the squad back at it. The Final Chapters promises to...
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
William and Kate seek to end US trip on positive note after turbulent week
Prince’s Earthshot prize ceremony will round off week in which royal family has again faced accusations of institutional racism
‘American Factory’ Director Julia Reichert Dies at 76 After Long Cancer Battle
Filmmaker Julia Reichert, known for co-directing the Oscar-winning 2019 documentary American Factory, has died at the age of 76. Reichert had been diagnosed with bladder cancer and underwent chemotherapy before her Oscar win. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news with Reichert’s co-director, frequent collaborator, and long-term romantic partner, Steven Bognar....
wegotthiscovered.com
A criminally little-seen and relentlessly dark horror puppeteers a brand new wave of affection
We’re currently living through a new Golden Age for horror, with countless critically acclaimed and widely inventive tales of terror spooking critics and audiences all over the world. One of the very few downsides is that the sheer volume of top-tier frightening content allows too many gems to fall through the cracks, a category 2018’s Possum firmly falls into.
wegotthiscovered.com
A nightmarish survival thriller with a stomach-churning twist remains seared into the consciousness
As a general rule of thumb, the survival thriller is one of the most consistent subgenres of cinema for generating the maximum amount of nail-biting tension, with 1993’s Alive adding extra layers onto an already-intense form of storytelling by regaling audiences with not just a true story, but one with a harrowing twist.
‘Cocaine Bear’ Trailer: Drug-Fueled Animal Goes on Murderous Rampage in Real-Life Thriller
The official trailer is here for Elizabeth Banks’ latest directorial effort, the upcoming thriller “Cocaine Bear” from Universal Pictures, which is inspired by a true story. As the title suggests, the film follows a black bear that embarks on a murderous rampage following its unintentional consumption of cocaine. The film stars Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristofer Hivju, Kahyun Kim, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince and newcomer Scott Seiss. This film marks one of Liotta’s final acting roles and the first to be released following the actor’s death in May at the age...
Complex
‘Cocaine Bear’ Movie Inspired by True Events Gets Wild Trailer Showing Animal Go on Rampage
Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Cocaine Bear, a thriller based on a true story and directed by Elizabeth Banks. Set to hit theaters on Feb. 24, 2023, Cocaine Bear is based on a 1985 incident involving a bear who died of a drug overdose in 1985. A New York Times report states authorities had found the 175-pound animal dead in northern Georgia, where it apparently discovered and consumed a large batch of cocaine. Investigators suspected the drugs were discarded by convicted drug smuggler Andrew Thornton as he was parachuting from a plane he had been piloting.
World Screen News
ATF Spotlight: Fremantle
On offer from Fremantle, the game show Password pairs celebrities and members of the public to attempt to convey mystery words to each other. “In Asia, we have seen a renaissance of our evergreen game shows like Family Feud and The Price is Right,” says Ganesh Rajaram, general manager and executive VP of sales in Asia. “Password will be another great addition to this.”
Judith Light to Executive Produce Animated Short ‘Falling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Emmy and Tony winner Judith Light has signed on as an executive producer for “Falling,” an animated short film from the filmmakers behind “Kapaemahu” — Daniel Sousa, Dean Hamer, Joe Wilson and Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu — which was shortlisted for the best animated short Oscar in 2021. While “Kapaemahu” focused on Hawaii’s legendary gender-fluid healers (and expanded into a children’s book, feature documentary and immersive museum exhibition), “Falling” follows the romantic adventures of a valiant island warrior, a handsome young man and an octopus brought together by a twist of fate. The story is described as “an epic romantic adventure that instills...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal’ in Development for a Feature Film
The next adaptation of a Garth Ennis work is officially well into development. Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal is currently being developed as a feature film at AWA Studios. The studio will be teaming up with LuckyChap Entertainment (Barbie, Promising Young Woman, I, Tonya) to produce the film. Catya McMullen is attached to adapt the screenplay and respected franchise-film director Ruben Fleischer (Uncharted, Venom, Zombieland I & II) is signed on to direct.
World Screen News
SBS Options The Normals Comic Book
Australia’s SBS has optioned AfterShock Comics’ The Normals graphic novel by Adam Glass for a TV adaptation. The Normals centers around one man who finds out his perfect life and family may be an illusion, leading him on a crusade to save what he believes is real. The adaptation is being produced by Werner Films and distributed by Rive Gauche Television.
World Screen News
The Only Way Is Essex Returning in 2023
The BAFTA-winning reality series The Only Way Is Essex is returning to screens next year, scoring a two-season order. The Essex-based reality TV show, produced by Lime Pictures, celebrated its 30th series in 2022 and continued to be ITVBe’s highest-rated program, maintaining its top spot every year since the channel launched in 2014.
Black America Web
Exclusive: Zoe Saldaña Talks ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water,’ The ‘Beautiful’ Film’s Emotional Impact & More
We’ve waited 13 years for Avatar: The Way Of Water that tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure more than a decade after the events of the globally-revered first film.
World Screen News
ATF Spotlight: Rewind Networks
Rewind Networks’ bouquet includes the channels HITS and HITS MOVIES, which are in 24 million households across 14 countries. HITS’ offering includes series such as Airwolf, I Dream of Jeannie, The Winds of War, Shogun, Cheers and more. The HITS MOVIES channel, meanwhile, “showcases everyone’s favorite blockbusters from the 1960s through the early 2000s,” says Sandie Lee, executive VP and channel head. Its catalog features classics such as Casablanca and Gone with the Wind, as well as a slew of box-office comedies, including 50 First Dates, Miss Congeniality and Mean Girls. It also includes a variety of Christmas classics such as Scrooged, It’s a Wonderful Life and Trading Places.
World Screen News
TVF International Secures Sales for Specialist Factual Titles
TVF International has closed a number of sales for premium science and history titles ahead of the World Congress of Science and Factual Producers. Among the recent science sales is Secrets of Size: Atoms to Supergalaxies, a BBC series fronted by Jim Al-Khalili, which has been picked up by Canal+ Polska (Poland), Knowledge Network (Canada) and UR (Sweden).
World Screen News
ATF Spotlight: eOne Family Brands
EOne Family Brands’ Transformers: EarthSpark introduces a new generation of Transformers—the first to be born on Earth. Together with the humans who take them in, they redefine what it means to be a family. PJ Masks Power Heroes features the classic heroes alongside new faces with all-new powers....
