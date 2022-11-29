Q is getting married, y’all! Peacock has released the full trailer for the upcoming series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, which will premiere all eight hour-long episodes on Thursday, Dec. 22. The sequel show finds unapologetic bachelor Quentin (played by Terrence Howard) gearing up to finally tie the knot. Plus, it looks like Harper (Taye Diggs) is seeing his book Unfinished Business get adapted into a film. Remember all the drama it caused when it was first published? Bring on the mess! Press PLAY on the above video to see the squad back at it. The Final Chapters promises to...

2 DAYS AGO