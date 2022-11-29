Read full article on original website
Black Market Gourmet to host reception
The month of November guests at Black Market Gourmet have enjoyed the work of Kim Kimerling. Black Market Gourmey invites the community to a reception on Sunday December 4, from 2-4 p.m. at Black Market Gourmet to engage and visit with the artist and view this outstanding collection of work. A bit about the artist: Kim works in painting, pottery, printmaking, collage and recently in up-cycle books. His work is...
Wilsonville High School hosts Holiday Bazaar
Fundraiser will kick off holiday season but also support the Doernbecher Children's Hospital in PortlandOn Saturday, Dec. 10, community members can check off items on their Christmas lists while also making the holiday season a bit merrier for children in need. From 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Wilsonville High School's Kids Making Miracles group will host the 2022 Wilsonville Holiday Bazaar in the main gym of the school. The club raises money for Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland and organizes several events throughout the year hoping to collect donations. They hope to make the Holiday Bazaar an annual fundraiser. The...
