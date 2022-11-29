Fundraiser will kick off holiday season but also support the Doernbecher Children's Hospital in PortlandOn Saturday, Dec. 10, community members can check off items on their Christmas lists while also making the holiday season a bit merrier for children in need. From 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Wilsonville High School's Kids Making Miracles group will host the 2022 Wilsonville Holiday Bazaar in the main gym of the school. The club raises money for Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland and organizes several events throughout the year hoping to collect donations. They hope to make the Holiday Bazaar an annual fundraiser. The...

