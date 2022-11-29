Read full article on original website
Major discount retail store chain opening a new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersMiami Beach, FL
Two brothers are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Click10.com
Broward College’s health sciences veteran retires after nearly 6 decades
DAVIE, Fla. – Nancy Estes, a graduate of the University of. North Carolina, started teaching at Broward College in 1964. She witnessed the college’s growth and over the years she adapted to the digital demands of the job. Her “Do’s and Don’ts” list was still online on Friday...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Palm Health Foundation to Double Up to $150,000 in Donor Gifts for Nursing Scholarships
Foundation seeking donors to support low-income and first-generation students striving to pursue nursing careers as shortages grow. December 2, 2022 – Palm Health Foundation announced today that it will match donations to its Nursing Advancement Fund dollar for dollar between November 29, 2022, and January 31, 2023, up to $150,000 in total. The match program is open to anyone who donates between $100 and $5,000 to support the aspirations of low-income and first-generation nursing students in LPN, undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate programs in Palm Beach County. The campaign follows the foundation’s recent success raising and matching over $100,000 in gifts for behavioral health professions scholarships.
Family center, a rare benefit for parents, offered to JM Family associates
Deerfield Beach – The convenience of having childcare at their workplace is rare for most parents. But for associates at JM Family’s campus here, it is an everyday, and welcome, perk. “It brought me such peace of mind,” said Rosie Burkman whose son Kent is an alumni of...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
East Florida Division Welcomes Richard Read as the New Division Chief Financial Officer
Read Joins the Division from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami. November 29, 2022 – HCA East Florida Division is pleased to announce that Richard Read has accepted the Division Chief Financial Officer position, effective January 1, 2023. Read joins the Division office from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami, where he served as the Chief Financial Officer for the 447-bed facility and two free-standing emergency rooms for the past two and a half years.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Ranjith Ramasamy, M.D., of Desai Sethi Urology Institute Receives American Urological Association’s Gold Cystoscope Award
December 1, 2022 – The 2022 American Urological Association Gold Cystoscope Award has been awarded to Ranjith Ramasamy, M.D., associate professor and director of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Reproductive Urology Program and urologist within the Desai Sethi Urology Institute. Dr. Ramasamy has earned the honor for his commitment to education and mentorship.
Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
In Memoriam – Maria Cristina Jimenez CEO, Coral Gables Hospital
During the week of Thanksgiving many of us lost a community leader, friend, mentor and most importantly a mother and grandmother. Cristina Jimenez began her career at Coral Gables Hospital and served in various roles for over a more than 30-year span. Cristina was an exceptional leader who dedicated her entire career to the health and well-being of the patients at Coral Gables Hospital. She worked hard to create a workplace environment that allowed employees to thrive. She always had an open-door policy.
bocaratontribune.com
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward
Today is Giving Tuesday! If you are looking for an opportunity to support non-profit organizations, today is the day. Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 with the mission to support non-profit organizations through donations of money and time. Simply put – “To do good.” Last year, Giving Tuesday raised more than $400 million through online donations. The Chamber’s charitable foundation – The Golden Bell Education Foundation – has been supporting the Boca Raton Public School system for over 30 years. Please consider supporting Golden Bell by making a donation! Your generous support will enable us to continue to give to our local public schools. Our students and teachers thank you!
Jewel of the Seas doctor 'MacGyver's it' to keep 2-pound newborn alive
MIAMI - An incredible story of survival after a child was born prematurely on a cruise ship. He's being treated at a Miami hospital. That 28-year-old mother went into labor while on, "The Jewel of the Seas." At the time, she was 22 weeks along. The little boy was just 2 pounds and 2 ounces when he was born. After the birth, the ship's doctor called Miami neonatologist Dr. Jorge Perez from Kidz Medical Services. Dr. Perez stayed in contact with the ship for the next 12 hours and had to "MacGyver" it to keep that child...
thewestsidegazette.com
The seasons of Coach Green’s Life
“What manner of man is this?” The question is asked to suggest that the man steps out beyond the bounds of the ordinary. What manner of man is so committed to the youth of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County that he gave over half a century, in fact, sixty-five years of his time, talent, love, and expertise to a school and its community? Coach Robert “Bob” Green was such a man. He is a “Man for All Seasons.”
Ask Lois: Who are the great Fort Lauderdale chefs and what are the best “hidden gem” restaurants?
“We are returning to live in the area after spending years in Los Angeles. We love it here, but most restaurants taste the same. They taste like Sysco. The food tastes like it was frozen at some point. It’s lacking original flavor and the special touch you can taste when a chef/cook puts a lot of love into the dish. Where are all the chefs in this town and fresh ingredients? What I don’t ...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital Launches Concierge Health Care for Residents of Palm Beach County
Dr. Laurie P. Rothman Joins TGH as the First Concierge Care Physician to be Part of Florida’s Leading Academic Medical Center. As part of its commitment to connecting the Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast communities to world-class care, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is launching a concierge primary health care practice on Florida’s East Coast. Laurie P. Rothman, M.D., is the first doctor to join TGH Concierge Health.
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After Inspection
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Sun Sentinel and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
wlrn.org
Fort Lauderdale mayor asks Attorney General for help as city remains without commission
Faced first with a recount, then uncertainty about a candidate's eligibility to hold an office he was elected for, Fort Lauderdale has been without a functioning city commission since the midterm elections. The five-person board only has two members because three newly-elected members have yet to be sworn in. Two...
wlrn.org
Miami's proud (boy) tradition is preserved: Kevin Cabrera is the new Joe Carollo
COMMENTARY: If you feared there's no successor to Joe Carollo as the blowtorch-bearer of Miami's banana-republic politics, look no further than Kevin Cabrera. Good news, fellow Miami-Dade denizens! We finally have a worthy successor to Joe Carollo! His name is Kevin Cabrera — and he’s already filling “Crazy Joe’s” shameless shoes.
flkeysnews.com
‘We feel her presence’: Lourdes soccer dedicates season to seniors after boating accident
The support for Katy Puig has come from far and wide. Country music star Zac Brown, actor Kevin James, soccer icon David Beckham and the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Erik Spoelstra and Chris Quinn are among those in the sports and entertainment worlds who have taken some time to send their well wishes to Puig, a soccer star at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, an all-girls Catholic high school in Miami.
KNIFE FOUND IN STUDENT’S BAG AT DON ESTRIDGE BOCA RATON
Don Estridge High-Tech Academy Scene Of High Drama. Student Taken Into Custody. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — School officials at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School mitigated a potential threat Thursday when several students reported that they saw a knife in the […]
thecoastalstar.com
Along the Coast: DeSantis’ win in county, a rarity for GOP, boosts two local victors
Ron DeSantis reached a plateau in Palm Beach County on Nov. 8 that no Republican candidate for governor had reached in 36 years: He tallied more votes than the Democrat. And on his coattails rode Republicans Peggy Gossett-Seidman to victory over Andy Thomson for a Boca Raton-centered state House seat, and Marci Woodward, a political novice, over County Mayor Robert Weinroth for a County Commission seat.
Click10.com
Broward County Public Schools announce hurricane make-up days
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools confirmed Friday that two previously scheduled early release days will be regular school days to make up for the days students missed school during hurricane season. Full-day schedules will be implemented for Thursday, Jan. 12, and Thursday, April 20. “In addition,...
Catching the Ocean View: Stretching from Boca to Fort Lauderdale, annual boat parades will spread holiday cheer up and down the Intracoastal
This is the time of year when our northern boating friends “winterize” their vessels in preparation for the cold winter and snow. In sunny South Florida, we have a different way to winterize our boats . . . it’s called participating in the many holiday boat parades on the waterway.
