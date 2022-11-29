CALEDONIA – An accused Racine drug dealer has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of more than five pounds of marijuana and two pounds of Percocet. Kendell Arvern Days, 26, of the 1300 block of S. Memorial Drive, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping in addition to felony counts of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture between 1,000-2,500 grams of marijuana and possession of narcotic drugs .

CALEDONIA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO