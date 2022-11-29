Read full article on original website
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
New Evidence Shows T. Rex May Have Been 70% Bigger Than What Fossils SuggestPrateek DasguptaKenosha, WI
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
WISN
'Grab the gun': New video reveals timeline leading to gunfire in Menomonee Falls bar
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Police say Dylan Breidenbach, 22, opened fire inside Sal's Pub and Grill on Nov. 20, firing one round from an A-R 10 semi-automatic rife. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. WISN 12 News obtained three cellphone videos from that early Sunday morning, revealing the incidents...
Two arrested in Beloit drug bust
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County SWAT took Scott Clemons, 55, and Mandi Stockwell, 43, into custody Wednesday during a raid of a suspected drug house in Beloit. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the City of Beloit Police Tactical Operations Unit executed a search warrant […]
wlip.com
Man Wanted For Multiple Alleged Crimes Arrested
MILWAUKEE , WI (WLIP)–An area man wanted for several alleged crimes-including in connection with the death of a woman-has been arrested. Timothy Olson was taken into custody after he was spotted in Franklin Tuesday morning. Olson is a person of interest in the death of a South Milwaukee woman...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Alleged police officer impersonator nabbed in Glendale
GLENDALE, Wis. - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of impersonating a police officer by having and using a car that was outfitted like a real law enforcement squad. Daniel Nelson told FOX6 News he is not trying to pass himself off as anything other than what he is: a minister. However, the cops don't see it that way.
Federal agent shot by his own gun after it accidentally went off in Milwaukee
A federal agent was injured after he was shot by his own gun when it accidentally went off at a government office in Milwaukee on Tuesday.
WISN
19-year-old arrested in connection to shooting during Da'Shontay King's funeral
RACINE, Wis. — Racine Police Department announced today the arrest of two violent offenders on Nov. 28, 2022. Racine Police Special Investigations Unit, COP Unit, and the Racine County Sheriff Department deputies arrested Cornelius Evans and Cameron Elam, two 19-year-old Racine men. Police say Evans was wanted for his...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal pedestrian accident in Sheboygan; man charged
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A 20-year-old Sheboygan man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred after Sheboygan's holiday parade Sunday night, Nov. 27. It happened near 9th Street and New York Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Jordan Hernandez is facing one count of hit-and-run, resulting in death....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mayfair Road police chase, crash; man arrested for OWI
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 1 released video from a recent pursuit of a reckless driver. Police said the driver was arrested for recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated. He was seen speeding, running red lights and fleeing from officers. Officers first tried to...
WISN
Federal law enforcement gun is 4th in series of area accidental shootings
MILWAUKEE — A federal agent's handgun is believed to be the latest in a series of Milwaukee-area law enforcement service weapons firing on their own without the trigger being pulled, according to two law enforcement sources. The sources, who shared the information on the condition of anonymity because they...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kimberly Zapata pleads not guilty in military ballot fraud case
MILWAUKEE - Kimberly Zapata, the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director who is still on the city payroll, made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Dec. 2 and pled not guilty to election fraud. Prosecutors charged Zapata in early November with misconduct in public office and three...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 64th and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 64th and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is...
wlip.com
Kenosha Man Injured in Gas Station Shooting
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man was injured last night after a shooting at a Kwik Trip in Racine County. Mt Pleasant Police say they were called to the gas station near Highway 20 and I-94 just before 11 PM after the victim went to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg.
Two teens arrested in connection to deadly stolen vehicle crash
Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle crash that killed two people in Milwaukee.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine drug dealer had 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of Percocet in suitcases, police say | National News
CALEDONIA – An accused Racine drug dealer has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of more than five pounds of marijuana and two pounds of Percocet. Kendell Arvern Days, 26, of the 1300 block of S. Memorial Drive, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping in addition to felony counts of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture between 1,000-2,500 grams of marijuana and possession of narcotic drugs .
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee kidnapping, shooting; 2 men accused of leaving 2 men for dead
MILWAUKEE - Two men are now charged after a kidnapping and shooting in Milwaukee. Prosecutors say they left two other men for dead in a vacant home. A 19-year-old was shot in the head, but was able to tell police what happened. He just could not say where it happened – and that prompted a city-wide search.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin deputies initiate manhunt after suspects fleeing traffic stop crash their car and take off on foot
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were taken into custody after fleeing a traffic stop, crashing into a field, and hiding near a La Quinta Inn in southeast Wisconsin. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling northbound on I-94 near CTH C for a traffic violation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-94 apparent shooting; lanes reopen from 68th to Hawley
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the westbound lanes of I-94 from Hawley Road to 68th Street have reopened to traffic on Wednesday evening, Nov. 30. Officials said deputies had been searching for evidence following an apparent shooting from one vehicle into another. No injuries were reported.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man playing with gun fatally shot friend, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Antonio Rollins, 18, of Milwaukee is accused of fatally shooting his friend while playing with a gun in a bedroom near 12th and Burleigh. The crime happened Feb. 1. The victim, Isaiah Williams, 21, died at the hospital. A criminal complaint says a bullet fragment recovered from the...
Darrell Brooks files notice to appeal Waukesha Parade attack conviction
Darrell Brooks, the man convicted in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, has filed a notice saying he plans to seek postconviction relief and appeal the jury's decision.
