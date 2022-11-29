ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, WI

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two arrested in Beloit drug bust

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County SWAT took Scott Clemons, 55, and Mandi Stockwell, 43, into custody Wednesday during a raid of a suspected drug house in Beloit. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the City of Beloit Police Tactical Operations Unit executed a search warrant […]
BELOIT, WI
wlip.com

Man Wanted For Multiple Alleged Crimes Arrested

MILWAUKEE , WI (WLIP)–An area man wanted for several alleged crimes-including in connection with the death of a woman-has been arrested. Timothy Olson was taken into custody after he was spotted in Franklin Tuesday morning. Olson is a person of interest in the death of a South Milwaukee woman...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alleged police officer impersonator nabbed in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of impersonating a police officer by having and using a car that was outfitted like a real law enforcement squad. Daniel Nelson told FOX6 News he is not trying to pass himself off as anything other than what he is: a minister. However, the cops don't see it that way.
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal pedestrian accident in Sheboygan; man charged

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A 20-year-old Sheboygan man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred after Sheboygan's holiday parade Sunday night, Nov. 27. It happened near 9th Street and New York Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Jordan Hernandez is facing one count of hit-and-run, resulting in death....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mayfair Road police chase, crash; man arrested for OWI

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 1 released video from a recent pursuit of a reckless driver. Police said the driver was arrested for recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated. He was seen speeding, running red lights and fleeing from officers. Officers first tried to...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kimberly Zapata pleads not guilty in military ballot fraud case

MILWAUKEE - Kimberly Zapata, the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director who is still on the city payroll, made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Dec. 2 and pled not guilty to election fraud. Prosecutors charged Zapata in early November with misconduct in public office and three...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 64th and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 64th and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Kenosha Man Injured in Gas Station Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man was injured last night after a shooting at a Kwik Trip in Racine County. Mt Pleasant Police say they were called to the gas station near Highway 20 and I-94 just before 11 PM after the victim went to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine drug dealer had 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of Percocet in suitcases, police say | National News

CALEDONIA – An accused Racine drug dealer has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of more than five pounds of marijuana and two pounds of Percocet. Kendell Arvern Days, 26, of the 1300 block of S. Memorial Drive, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping in addition to felony counts of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture between 1,000-2,500 grams of marijuana and possession of narcotic drugs .
CALEDONIA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee kidnapping, shooting; 2 men accused of leaving 2 men for dead

MILWAUKEE - Two men are now charged after a kidnapping and shooting in Milwaukee. Prosecutors say they left two other men for dead in a vacant home. A 19-year-old was shot in the head, but was able to tell police what happened. He just could not say where it happened – and that prompted a city-wide search.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin deputies initiate manhunt after suspects fleeing traffic stop crash their car and take off on foot

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were taken into custody after fleeing a traffic stop, crashing into a field, and hiding near a La Quinta Inn in southeast Wisconsin. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling northbound on I-94 near CTH C for a traffic violation.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-94 apparent shooting; lanes reopen from 68th to Hawley

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the westbound lanes of I-94 from Hawley Road to 68th Street have reopened to traffic on Wednesday evening, Nov. 30. Officials said deputies had been searching for evidence following an apparent shooting from one vehicle into another. No injuries were reported.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man playing with gun fatally shot friend, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Antonio Rollins, 18, of Milwaukee is accused of fatally shooting his friend while playing with a gun in a bedroom near 12th and Burleigh. The crime happened Feb. 1. The victim, Isaiah Williams, 21, died at the hospital. A criminal complaint says a bullet fragment recovered from the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
